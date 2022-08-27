ARLINGTON, Texas — Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday after a 27-26 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys that included three interceptions from Drew Lock.
It seemed clear Lock’s tough night, which did include a touchdown pass, wasn’t the deciding factor. Smith played one series before Lock played into the fourth quarter.
“Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he commands everything that we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He’ll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.”
The Seahawks are entering a new era after trading the Super Bowl winner and 10-year starter Wilson to Denver, where Lock started 21 games in the previous three seasons.
Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Smith already had done plenty to make the Seahawks think he was the choice.
“This is just step one in the process, but it’s really about winning,” said Smith, who was Wilson’s backup after starting most of his first two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and has 34 starts in 45 games in eight seasons. “None of this will matter if we don’t go out and win the games we’re supposed to win.”
Despite Lock’s picks, the Seahawks (0-3) never trailed until the Cowboys went ahead on a connection between a pair of long shots for the roster. Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard touchdown with 4:07 remaining.
In his only series, Smith moved the Seahawks to the Dallas 19-yard line before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for the first of four field goals from Jason Myers, a 53-yarder.
Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock’s second pass before Lock threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series after a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.
Dallas’ Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock’s second interception, setting up Will Grier’s 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.
The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas touchdown when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 as star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.
Lock led another scoring drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.
Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13-of-24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.
“As a competitor, you’re always disappointed, and I was disappointed,” Lock said about Carroll’s decision. “You want to be able to step on the field and show that you can do it. Now, it’s my job to have his back. Be the best teammate I can be.”
Not much appeared to change in the competition behind Prescott, who sat the entire preseason for the second consecutive year. This time it was by design after a shoulder injury kept him out most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter didn’t play this preseason either.
Incumbent Cooper Rush handled one series that ended in a punt before Grier played the next 2½ quarters, finishing 12-of-22 passing for 88 yards with two scores and no interceptions.
RETURN MAN — Seattle receiver Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and had an 18-yard punt return and an 8-yard catch on three targets. The Seahawks envision him as the No. 3 receiver, but he’s
UP NEXT — The Seahawks are home against Denver in the first Monday night game Sept. 12.
Seattle 10 3 7 6 — 26Dallas 0 10 10 7 — 27
First Quarter
Sea: FG Myers 53, 8:30.
Sea: Hart 35 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
Dal: FG Maher 28, 10:04.
Sea: FG Myers 29, 5:23.
Dal: Fehoko 1 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 1:14.
Third Quarter
Sea: Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 9:19.
Dal: FG Maher 35, 4:59.
Dal: B.Smith 8 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 2:07.
Fourth Quarter
Sea: FG Myers 28, 12:12.
Sea: FG Myers 28, 6:16.
Dal: Hendershot 14 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:07.
A: 81,598.
Sea Dal
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 328 286
Rushes-yards 31-121 36-128
Passing 207 158
Punt Returns 1-18 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-35
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 4-61
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-4 19-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-14 3-15
Punts 3-53.0 5-46.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-72 10-110
Time of Possession 30:30 29:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Seattle, Dallas 13-75, D.Thompson 7-23, Melton 1-6, Rivers 2-6, Homer 3-5, Lock 2-4, Hart 1-2, Eason 1-0, Eskridge 1-0. Dallas, Shampklin 13-54, Davis 15-44, Grier 5-26, DiNucci 3-4.
PASSING: Seattle, Lock 13-24-3-171, G.Smith 3-6-0-43, Eason 2-4-1-7. Dallas, Grier 12-22-0-88, DiNucci 5-9-0-65, Rush 2-5-0-20.
RECEIVING: Seattle, Young 3-43, C.Johnson 3-38, Lockett 2-35, Homer 2-11, Dallas 2-9, Hart 1-35, Melton 1-24, Parkinson 1-11, Eskridge 1-8, A.Fuller 1-5, Kassis 1-2. Dallas, Hendershot 3-39, B.Smith 3-27, Drummond 2-25, Houston 2-25, Ferguson 2-18, Tolbert 2-9, Fehoko 2-8, Vasher 1-9, Turpin 1-8, Davis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Dallas, Maher 61.