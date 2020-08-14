Rough MLB debut for LCSC’s Brogdon

Around the Majors
Lewis-Clark State alumnus Connor Brogdon pitched his first major league game Thursday, entering out of the bullpen in the eighth inning for the Philadelphia Phillies during an eventual 11-4 loss at home to the Baltimore Orioles.
Brogdon tossed 1 innings, relieving struggling Austin Davis and proceeding to strike out two against three hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Brogdon’s first MLB pitch resulted in a 373-foot home run from Baltimore standout Pedro Severino. Brogdon settled, inducing a seven-pitch groundout from Austin Hays and fanning Pat Valaika with an 83-mph change-up. Brogdon closed the inning with another groundout.
In the ninth, the former L-C ace and two-time NAIA World Series champion (2016-17) struck out Anthony Santander with a change-up inside. But after a walk, Brogdon allowed a two-run homer to Rio Ruiz and a single by Andrew Velazquez, and was pulled. He threw 38 pitches, 25 of them strikes. His four-seam fastball hit 94 mph.
The Phillies’ bullpen has a 10.12 ERA. Brogdon was called up Wednesday from Philadelphia’s reserve camp in Lehigh Valley, Pa., to help get that number down.
Betts’ three-homer day lifts L.A.
LOS ANGELES — Led by Mookie Betts hitting three homers in a game for a record-tying sixth time in his career, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke out of their offensive slump with a power display.
They launched a season-high six long balls Thursday night during an 11-2 rout of San Diego.
Betts’ latest three-homer game matched the major league mark shared by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize. Betts accomplished the feat in 813 career games, while Sosa needed 2,364 and Mize did it in 1,884.
“I just think it’s pretty cool, but it’s not as important as the rings,” Betts said.
The star outfielder went 4 for 4 with five RBI and was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, where manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to lock him in.
However, with Corey Seager back in the lineup after injury, Roberts turned to Betts at the top.
“I’ve been doing it my whole life so I think I’m just comfortable there,” Betts said. “It’s just one of those things where you only lead off once, but I enjoy getting things started and creating havoc on the basepaths.”
Betts has mostly batted second in this pandemic-shortened season. The 2018 AL MVP said when he was acquired from Boston in a blockbuster trade last offseason that he thought he’d be hitting leadoff with his new team.
“I’m definitely here to do whatever is best for the team,” said Betts, who talked to Roberts again recently about the leadoff spot. “I think he’s just trying to find a comfort in the lineup in general.”
Roberts knew the kind of special player the Dodgers landed in Betts, although the 5-foot-9 right fielder has surprised him in one way.
“I know he hits homers,” the manager said, “but it’s more power than I expected.”
Darvish takes no-no into seventh for surging Cubs
CHICAGO — Yu Darvish knew his pitch count was climbing, but he wasn’t exactly showing signs of fatigue, either.
Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.
Darvish (3-1) allowed just one hit — Justin Smoak’s towering solo homer to right field with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch — before Casey Sadler relieved to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches.
He’s twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both times with the Texas Rangers. Those near-misses weren’t on his mind against the Brewers.
“I know I’m not going to get another inning because of the pitch count,” Darvish said. “I just tried to keep the game close.”
Before Smoak’s drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners.
“For the most part he was sound in his mechanics. He didn’t have to labor at all through the game,” Cubs manager David Ross said.