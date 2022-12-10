PULLMAN — Playing its third game in three days and its fourth in less than a week, the Pullman boys basketball team looked a little tired out of the gate Friday against Lakeside (0-3).
That fatigue quickly disappeared in the third quarter.
The Greyhounds (4-0) used a big run in that period and their superior size to out-muscle the Eagles of Nine Mile Falls 62-42 at Pullman High School.
“We did much better in the second half,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We moved the basketball, attacked the basket a lot better. I thought we were just settling for some bad shots in the first half. In the second half, we changed it around.”
Using their size
Between a pair of 6-foot-4 guards in Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee and 6-10 center Austin Hunt, the Greyhounds are one of the bigger teams at the Class 2A level.
That size disparity was on display against a smaller Eagles team that used 6-3 Zeshawn Griffin to guard Hunt for most of the game.
Brown nailed three 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 22 points, and Powaukee scored 18 with a mix of floaters and free throws, to lead Pullman. Hunt added nine points and a couple big blocks.
Guard Kole Hunsaker garnered 15 points for Lakeside, which went a surprising 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
“We’re going to have more size than most teams in our league, that’s for sure,” Brantner said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of playing inside-outside.
“Our guys are still learning to play around the basket a little bit but I thought we got better, especially in the second half.”
Third-quarter run
Pullman led just 29-25 at halftime before pulling away in the third frame.
The Greyhounds went on a 13-2 run in the quarter to take a double-digit lead they extended to 20 points in the fourth.
A Powaukee steal led to a transition bucket at the rim by Brown for a 41-30 lead — Pullman’s first double-digit advantage of the game.
“Both of them are such good basketball players,” Brantner said of his guard duo. “They do a great job of moving without the basketball and then hunting their shots down.”
That Brown score came after a snazzy reverse layup by Hunt.
Three games in four days
Since opening Dec. 3 against Ephrata, the Greyhounds already have played four games.
The hectic schedule doesn’t seem to be affecting Pullman much on the scoreboard. The closest game was that 17-point victory against the Tigers and that stretch also includes wins against Lewiston on Tuesday and Freeman on Thursday.
Brantner said he hopes the early run will help prepare his group for tournament play later in the season.
“I think we gotta get used to it because if you’re going to play in the state tournament, you’re going to play three games in three days,” Brantner said. “It’s a good test for us and shows us what kinda shape you gotta be in.”
GIRLSLakeside 53, Pullman 21
The Greyhounds didn’t make their first shot from the field until the final minute of the first quarter against the Eagles.
By that point, Pullman already trailed 22-1.
The Greyhounds couldn’t overcome their slow start the rest of the way against a swarming Eagles defense that turned steals into quick buckets and made every shot difficult for the home team.
By the end of the third, Lakeside led 51-15.
The Eagles were paced by guard Ayanna Tobeck (16 points) and post Avery Haff (14).
Pullman was led by senior post Sehra Singh with seven points.
BOYS
LAKESIDE (0-3)
Curtis Lorenz 0 0-0 0, Sadahiro Patterson 1 1-2 4, Junior Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kole Hunsaker 4 6-6 15, Luke Pedersen 0 0-0 0, Adam Edwards 3 0-1 9, Jayden Berge 2 0-0 5, Zeshawn Griffin 1 2-2 4, Calvin Mikkelsen 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 9-11 42.
PULLMAN (4-0)
Jaedyn Brown 7 3-5 22, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 2, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 7 4-4 18, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 1 4-4 6, Dane Sykes 2 2-4 6, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 14-19 63.
Lakeside 10 15 8 9 — 42
Pullman 15 14 18 15—62
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Patterson, Hunsaker, Berge, Mikkelsen, Brown 5.
GIRLS
LAKESIDE (3-1)
Ayanna Tobeck 6 1-2 16, Avery Haff 6 2-2 14, Rylee Darnold 3 0-2 6, Elaina Larson 0 0-0 0, Sophia Stadler 1 4-6 6, Macy Cummings 2 5-6 9, Lacy Crabtree 0 0-1 0, Madi Cummings 0 0-0 0, Mandi Johnson 1 0-0 2, Bailey Holtorf 0 0-0 0, Paige Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 53.
PULLMAN (0-4)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Jennabee Harris 1 0-3 2, Sophie Armstrong 0 2-4 2, Lacie Sines 2 1-2 5, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Ryli Bednar 1 1-2 3, Audrey Smith 0 0-0 0, Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Lynnsey Biorn 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-11 21.
Lakeside 24 13 14 2—53
Pullman 5 6 4 6—21
3-point goals — Tobeck 3, Singh.
