PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Owen Anderson

Despite all the attention he’s received from opposing defenses, Prairie running back Owen Anderson still mustered 151 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week. That helped the Pirates beat Troy 78-24 and Anderson win the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week, as voted upon by online readers.
“His sophomore year was when he really emerged in the playoffs and made a name for himself in the Oakley game,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said, alluding to two fourth-quarter interceptions Anderson grabbed to help his team rally in the 2017 Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinals. The Pirates went on to win the state title.
Now a senior, Anderson’s “just gotten better and better on the offensive side of the ball,” Hasselstrom said. “Teams are keying on him more and that’s opened up opportunities for other guys on the team.”
Anderson’s happy to share the spotlight, Hasselstrom said.
“He’s ultra quiet and that’s his demeanor on the field,” Hasselstrom said. “He just goes about his business. If he scores a touchdown, he just hands the ball to the ref and he goes back the huddle. And he’s like that off the field, too.
“We’re hoping he has the potential to play at the next level. He’s a little undersized at (5-foot-9), 175 pounds, but he’s got such a good instinct that I think he could definitely play some small college ball at linebacker. That’s what we’re hoping for. I’m hoping for good things for him in the future.”