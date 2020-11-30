Prep Athlete of the Week: Katy Wessels

In the first game of her sophomore season, Lewiston High post Katy Wessels put up a team-high 24 points to help the Bengals prevail 63-45 against Moscow on Nov. 21.
The 10-field-goal performance gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Katy’s just a competitor,” coach Karlee Wilson said. “She’ll do anything I ask her as a coach.”
Standing 6-foot-3, Wessels is “always down there getting a lot of rebounds,” Wilson said, and it was “really good to see her scoring as well. We’re very, very proud of her, and we can’t wait to see what the season brings.”
Wessels got into basketball at an early age through the area boys’ and girls’ club.
“I really liked the sport,” she said. “I grew up to be tall, so it was just a good sport in general to do.”
Wessels was already a notable contributor for the Bengals last year as a freshman, but emerged as a leader on another level with the start of this season, having practiced hard over the summer and taken advice on her game from multiple coaches.
“I think I’ve definitely gotten more confident with driving the ball, and definitely stronger,” she said.
In addition to basketball, Wessels competes for the Lewiston track team as a sprinter and jumper, and in volleyball as a middle blocker. In her free time, she enjoys skiing and snowboarding.
“Hopefuly my team will do really good this year,” Wessels said of her ambitions for the 2020 season. “That’s all I really want. ...I’m excited for this season and the whole team, and just everything.”