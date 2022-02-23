This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai girls basketball player Jordyn McCormack-Marks. She averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in leading the Wildcats to their 11th state title this past weekend.
McCormack-Marks won with 433 votes. Deary girls basketball player Araya Wood was second with 319 votes. Lewiston boys basketball player Chanse Eke took third with 238 votes. Highland boys basketball player Ty Hambly finished fourth with 128 votes. Pullman 152-pound state champion wrestler Gabriel Smith was fifth (31) and Logos boys basketball player Will Casebolt took sixth (6).
McCormack-Marks wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.