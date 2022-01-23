Colfax's Brynn McGaughy xploded for a 16-point fourth quarter to help her team deal Liberty of Spangle its first defeat of the season earlier this month.
The freshman power forward finished the 60-53 victory with 23 total points and 10 rebounds, in a showing that would win her recognition as the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week.
"She didn't play like a freshman," Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. "She stepped up and absolutely played like a senior who wanted the responsibility of leading her team. There are huge things in her future, and just to get to be a part of it, for me, is really special."
McGaughy has played basketball from an early age, and is ambitious both for and beyond her high school career.
"I've always loved to score, and I have alwaays worked for it, and one of my dreams is to play college basketball," she said.
McGaughy currently stands 6-foot-2, and she and her coach think she might have more height yet to add. She also competes for the Bulldogs in volleyball as a middle blocker, but basketball is her clear No. 1 sport.
"She was built to play basketball — there's no doubt about it — and the work that she puts in does not go unnoticed by me, by her teammates, by the fans," Holmes said. "She's just a really special kid all-around."