SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Pullman High School graduate J.C. Sherritt was hired Thursday as an assistant football coach at Cal Poly, adding to the Mustangs’ distinct eastern Washington flavor.
Sherritt will coach linebackers and co-coordinate special teams for the San Luis Obispo school, which is one of Idaho’s adversaries in the Big Sky Conference.
The Mustangs also announced the hiring of former Eastern Washington quarterback Erik Meyer as QBs coach.
Sherritt helped Pullman to the Washington 2A state title in 2005 and became a star linebacker for EWU, getting named the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision in 2010. He won a similar award from the Canadian Football League two years later during his eight-year stint with the Edmonton Eskimos.
He retired as a player in January and has been coaching linebackers for the Calgary Stampeders.
At Cal Poly, Sherritt joins the staff of new coach Beau Baldwin, the former EWU boss who has been coordinating the offense at California the past three years.
Baldwin hired former Washington State head coach Paul Wulff as run-game coordinator and offensive-line coach in December.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLPortland State 74, Idaho 53
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vikings used a 12-0 run earlier in the fourth quarter, swatting away the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference game at Viking Pavilion.
Idaho (7-5, 2-1 Big Sky) struggled all game with its shooting, hitting just 28.4 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range. However, the Vandals were able to stay in it by using a 10-3 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to tie it at 49 just eight seconds into the final period.
But Jordan Stotler had six points and Belle Frazier added five during a 12-0 Portland State (7-6, 1-2) run that ended Idaho’s comeback bid.
“We didn’t make shots,” Vandal coach Jon Newlee said. “I thought we did a good job of staying in the ballgame for three quarters, but we were just playing too many minutes coming off the two games this past weekend.”
Desirae Hansen paced five Vikings in double figures with 21 points, adding seven rebounds. Kylie Jimenez chipped in 12 points, while Frazier, Stotler and Tatiana Streun each had 10 points. Stotler addded a game-best 11 rebounds.
Gina Marxen was the only Vandal in double figures with 18 points.
Idaho next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Montana State.
IDAHO (7-5, 2-1)
Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Bea 3-14 2-2 9, Kirby 2-8 2-2 6, Marxen 6-11 0-0 18, Klinker 3-9 1-2 8, Hadden 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-10 0-0 5, Christopher 1-5 0-0 2, King 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 19-67 5-6 53.
PORTLAND STATE (7-6, 1-2)
Stotler 5-10 0-0 10, Streun 4-6 0-0 10, Jimenez 4-12 1-1 12, Frazier 3-11 2-2 10, Hansen 9-13 3-5 21, Schultz 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 29-62 6-8 74.
Idaho 6 21 19 7—53
Portland State 12 16 21 25—74
3-point goals — Idaho 10-37 (Marxen 6-11, Klinker 1-3, Bea 1-5, King 1-5, Jones 1-8, Christopher 0-1, Kirby 0-4), Portland State 10-20 (Jimenez 3-5, Gardner 3-6, Streun 2-2, Frazier 2-4, Hansen 0-1, Stotler 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 33 (Bea, Klinker 8), Portland State 49 (Stotler 11). Assists — Idaho 15 (Kirby, Klinker 4), Portland State 22 (Jimenez 9). Total fouls — Idaho 9, Portland State 13. A — 652.