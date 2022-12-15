Leach was brilliant, generous, stubborn ... and never boring

Former Washington State coach Mike Leach was as curious about others’ life stories as the writers around him were about his offensive philosophy.

Mike Leach was a force of nature, and that means there was beauty and blight. He would commit dazzling acts of intellect and display maddening stubbornness. Leach’s players marveled at how fun he made football, yet at times he seemed to be cavalier about their health and wasn’t shy about lambasting them (and their “fat little girlfriends”) verbally.

Controversy followed Mike Leach, who died Monday at age 61, and so did victories. He was a brilliant coach, an innovative schemer of offensive football and an eclectic thinker who loved to hold court on the most mundane of topics.

