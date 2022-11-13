LCSC women use big third quarter to get past Montana Tech

Finding themselves in a dogfight after leading by double digits in the first quarter, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team used an inside-out game to put away Montana Tech on Saturday.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles tallied 21 points and used a 25-11 third-quarter run as the 22nd-ranked Warriors put away the Orediggers 64-56 in a nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“We played really well tonight, at times, and at other times we were flat-out bad,” coach Brian Orr said. “ You have to give Tech a ton of credit. They played really hard and made a late run to keep it tight to the very end. This was another one that will help us get better.”
Junior forward Maddie Holm finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals for the Warriors (3-1), who shot 9-for-20 (45 percent) in the third quarter. Junior guard Callie Stevens, a couple of days after scoring what would have been a career high 35 points if it wasn’t for the game against Whitman being an exhibition, had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Tavia Rooney had 19 points and 10 rebounds but six turnovers for Montana Tech (1-2). Dani Urick finished with 17 points. Aubrie Rademacher chipped in 12 points.
LCSC raced out to a 10-point lead early in the first quarter and held a 19-9 edge heading to the second. However, the Orediggers bounced back by outscoring the Warriors 14-5 in the second, as LCSC went 2-for-18 (11.1 percent) from the field, in pulling within 24-23 at halftime.
But in the third, the Warriors got a couple of 3-pointers from Broyles, Holm scored five points and Stevens had a three-point play and soon LCSC was up 47-30 with 4:13 left in the third. It was 49-34 after three.
Montana Tech did not go away quietly, on the other hand. The Orediggers got it within one possession at 56-53 with 2:28 remaining before the Warriors would get a layup and go 6-for-6 from the line to close it out.
LCSC had advantages in rebounds (50-39), points in the paint (26-8), fast-break points (14-0) and points off turnovers (27-11).
The Warriors next play at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at home against Walla Walla to open Cascade Conference action.