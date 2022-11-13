LCSC women use big third quarter to get past Montana Tech

Lewis-Clark State junior forward Maddie Holm, right, had 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Warriors beat Montana Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

Finding themselves in a dogfight after leading by double digits in the first quarter, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team used an inside-out game to put away Montana Tech on Saturday.

Senior guard Hannah Broyles tallied 21 points and used a 25-11 third-quarter run as the 22nd-ranked Warriors put away the Orediggers 64-56 in a nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

