Lewis-Clark State product Connor Brogdon, a late-relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, earned his second-career win Thursday, this one on Opening Day of the MLB season.
Brogdon, who guided the Warriors to an NAIA World Series crown in 2017, took over at the start of the 10th inning against Atlanta in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6 flamethrower out of Madera Ranchos, Calif., got out of the frame quickly, and without a mistake.
With an Atlanta runner automatically on second base — a COVID-19-era extra-innings rule the MLB is sticking with — Brogdon got Freddie Freeman to ground out on three offspeed pitches. He then induced a fly-out from Marcell Ozuna on just four tosses, and Atlanta baserunner Ozzie Albies was thrown out at the plate from center field.
The Phillies’ Jean Segura walked it off with a single in the bottom of the inning.
Brogdon, a 10th-round draft pick in 2017, was called up to the majors last fall. He went 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in the 2020 season, striking out 17 and permitting five runs on five hits and five walks in 11 innings pitched.