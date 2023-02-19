LCSC men take down Warner Pacific to finish sixth in Cascade

Lewis-Clark State freshman guard John Lustig, left, puts up a shot during Saturday’s Cascade Conference game against Warner Pacific (Ore.) at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

If there was a time to peak, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team is doing it at just the perfect point.

Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks as the Warriors finished a weekend sweep they needed to have with a 70-65 victory against Warner Pacific (Ore.) at the P1FCU Activity Center.

