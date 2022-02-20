A streak of double-digit run totals in six consecutive games came to a close in No. 4 Lewis Clark State’s second win of Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader against Central Washington at Harris Field.
Warriors coach Jake Taylor was fine with that.
After drubbing the Wildcats 15-5 in eight innings in the opener, LCSC posted a 5-0 shutout in the second game to improve to 3-0 in the series against the NCAA Division II team and 14-1 on the season.
“I thought that second game, all three of our guys were pretty sharp (pitching),” Taylor said.
Starter Drake Borschowa and relievers Lucas Gregory and Brooks Juhasz combined for a 12-strikeout shutout in that one.
“I liked our bullpen a lot,” Taylor said. “I don’t think we gave up a run out of the bullpen today in both games. Two pretty good starts with (Eric Chavarria) and Drake.”
Juhasz, a former athlete of Taylor’s at Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School, was tasked with closing out the second game. He fanned four batters in two innings and threw another out at first base in the ninth just as the sun was dipping behind the horizon.
“He pounds the strike zone and competes every time he’s out there,” Taylor said.
In the first game, the Warriors got some help from the Wildcats in earning their fifth early ending in the past two weeks.
CWU (4-8) had hung around going into the bottom of the sixth with LCSC leading just 6-5. But the Warriors poured on six runs in the bottom of the frame on just one hit, taking advantage of four walks, a hit batter and a handful of wild pitches — things you’d expect in a Little League or high school junior varsity game, but not a college baseball contest.
“It doesn’t happen very often but we took advantage of some of their miscues and free passes,” Taylor said. “Overall, I think our approach is getting a little better at the plate, not striking out as much, so a little more competitive.”
LCSC led 12-5 going into the seventh and CWU never recovered.
The Warriors invoked the 10-run rule on a wild pitch by Nolan Murphy that scored Riley Way — a fitting way to end an ugly game by the Wildcats.
The Warriors had 11 hits and 12 walks in that game.
The second contest was a cleaner affair by both teams with the Warriors adding single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and two in the fifth.
It started with a Nick Seamons home run well over the wall in left-center field in the second. His fourth homer of the season was more impressive considering a strong and unpredictable wind that kept most balls inside the friendly confines.
The Wildcats failed to bring home a runner in the final 11 innings between the two games.
LCSC, meanwhile, enjoyed a balanced offensive performance on the day.
Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, racked up four hits, two runs, two walks and a pair of RBI.
Left fielder Sam Linscott tallied four hits, three runs and one RBI; catcher Justin Mazzone compiled three hits and four RBI and right fielder Aidan Nagle had three hits, three runs and drove in one.
In total, 10 LCSC runners crossed home plate.
Most of the Warriors stuck to the same positions through the two games, but third base remains a position where the team still is settling on a regular guy.
Dominic Signorelli got the nod in the first game, going 1-of-2 with a walk, while Pu’ukani De Sa took the position in the second game, going 3-of-4 with one run. Others who have played the position this season include Coy Stout and Ethan Rhoads.
Signorelli’s 10 starts are the most at the position, but he’s hitting just .240 — worst between the four players.
The four-game series concludes at 11 a.m. today.
“We’ll kind of evaluate tonight and see who gets the start tomorrow and get those guys right back to work next week,” Taylor said. “Need to have somebody start separating themselves at the position.”
GAME 1
CENT. WASHINGTON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Berryman lf 4 0 1 0 Way ss 4 2 2 2
Fahsel cf 4 1 3 0 Davis 2b 3 2 0 0
Hauck 2b 4 2 2 0 Nagle rf 4 2 2 1
Ohland c 4 1 1 2 Linscott lf 4 2 1 1
Copeland dh 2 0 0 1 White 1b 3 1 1 2
McClain rf 3 0 0 0 Threlfall dh 3 2 1 1
Vankemseke 1b 3 0 0 0 Seamons cf 3 1 1 0
Larson 3b 3 1 1 0 Mazzone c 4 0 2 3
Love ss 3 0 0 0 Stout pr 0 2 0 0
Signorelli 3b 2 0 1 0
Phillips ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 30 5 8 5 Totals 30 15 11 10
Cent. Washington 101 003 00—5 8 0
Lewis-Clark State 210 036 12x—15 11 0
Central Washington ip h r er bb so
Arredondo (L, 1-1) 4.1 10 6 6 2 2
Garza II 1 0 4 4 2 1
Miliman 0.2 1 2 2 2 1
Lindholm 1 0 3 3 6 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 3-1) 5 7 5 5 1 5
Ball (S, 2) 3 1 0 0 0 3
GAME 2
CENT. WASHINGTON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Berryman lf 5 0 2 0 Way ss 5 0 2 1
Fahsel cf 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 5 0 0 0
Hauck 2b 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 1 1 0
Ohland 1b 3 0 1 0 Linscott lf 4 1 3 0
Copeland dh 4 0 1 0 White 1b 2 1 0 0
McClain rf 4 0 0 0 Mazzone dh 3 0 1 1
Bustamante c 4 0 1 0 Seamons cf 4 1 1 1
Ayemere pr 0 0 0 0 James c 4 0 1 1
Larson 3b 4 0 1 0 Sa 3b 4 1 3 0
Love ss 3 0 0 0
Peter ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 0 6 0 Totals 35 5 12 5
Cent. Washington 000 000 000—0 6 2
Lewis-Clark State 011 120 00x—5 12 2
Central Washington ip h r er bb so
Touhey (L, 1-2) 5 11 5 3 1 1
Murphy 3 1 0 0 1 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa (W, 1-0) 5 4 0 0 1 6
Gregory 2 2 0 0 0 2
Juhasz 2 0 0 0 0 4
Attendance — N/A.
