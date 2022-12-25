Pure, total domination

Lapwai forward Kase Wynott dunks the ball during a game last season.

 August Frank/Tribune

Kase Wynott, who has not had a single game under 36 points scoring so far this season, was named the national boys basketball player of the week for the week of Dec. 12-18 by Prep Hoops, it was announced.

Wynott, a 6-foot-5 junior, earned a total of 2,342 votes in a nationwide poll conducted by the website, or 31.2% of the votes. His closest competitor was Aidan Wing of Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas.

