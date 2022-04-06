MOSCOW — He’s competing with five other quarterbacks, and some of the splashiest plays Tuesday came from elsewhere.
But CJ Jordan again got the most meaningful reps Tuesday in the Idaho Vandals’ fourth practice of spring football drills, a chilly, wind-blown session on the practice field east of the Kibbie Dome.
That’s an improvement from the final two-thirds of the 2021 season, when Jordan quietly slipped into nonactive mode after splitting No. 1 reps with then-senior Mike Beaudry through the first four games. The true freshman sprained a shoulder early in Game 4 against UC Davis, then decided shortly thereafter to redshirt.
“Shoulder injuries — I had never had one before,” Jordan said. “I didn’t want to rush back and end up hurting it even more. So I took that redshirt, took the rest of the year to rehab.
“It was a good year mentally for me to sit back and learn and watch and get all the mental reps. Because sometimes you don’t get a lot of them. When that chance comes, you’ve just got to pay attention and find more ways to learn.”
The Vandals continued to rotate Jordan, Zach Borisch, Gevani McCoy, Tyler Webb, Macloud Crowton and Nate Cisco in practice. But they looked first and seemingly longest to Jordan, who combines passing and running skills in perhaps the most integrated fashion.
“He’s made some really nice throws—– he’s got a lot of arm talent,” first-year coach Jason Eck said. “He also has great presence in the pocket. He knows when to scramble, and he’s a really athletic guy.
“He’s just got to keep getting better at details, making sure his eyes are always starting in the right place in his reads, and making sure he’s not forcing the ball into coverage.”
Junior receiver Michael Noil provided the highlight of team period, leaping high to catch a deep ball from McCoy. Earlier during 7-on-7, Kyrin Beachem had made a similar snag of a Jordan throw.
Battle Axe Competitor of the Day went to senior running back Roshaun Johnson, who’s “in the mold of some of the running backs we’ve had at my previous stops,” Eck said, “a downhill physical runner. He’ll be good in our power game, our downhill game.”
But overall the UI defense maintained its edge, even after completions, as when junior Mujeeb Rufai nailed Jermaine Jackson after a catch from Jordan.
“A little sloppy on offense,” Eck said. “I’d like to be a little crisper. Really happy with how the defense performed. I think the offense needs to come back and clean up some things for Thursday.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.