After Idaho’s 48-16 win against Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington, the Vandals will play UC Davis at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho improved to 6-3 overall on the season and 5-1 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 16-of-28 passing for 218 yards and four scores. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught 10 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman running back Eli Cummings had 16 carries for 128 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had six tackles, including five solo stops.
UC Davis improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky play after its 43-3 win against Idaho State. Quarterback Miles Hastings was 25-of-33 passing for 270 yards and two scores. Receiver Justin Poerio had five catches for 83 yards and receiver Trent Tompkins had five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ulonzo Gilliam had 28 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back Rex Connors had seven solo tackles
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SWX, which is on channel 36 on Sparklight.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: While the Vandals are undefeated at home, the Aggies will present their biggest test all season. UC Davis never has lost to Idaho in three games. Its most recent win came in 2021, a 27-20 decision.