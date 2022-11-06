Idaho

Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of Saturday's Big Sky Conference game against Eastern Washington at the Kibbie Dome.

After Idaho’s 48-16 win against Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington, the Vandals will play UC Davis at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho improved to 6-3 overall on the season and 5-1 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 16-of-28 passing for 218 yards and four scores. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught 10 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman running back Eli Cummings had 16 carries for 128 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had six tackles, including five solo stops.

