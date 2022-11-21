Aftera 38-7 win in its regular-season finale against Big Sky opponent Idaho State, Idaho will be playing in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 1995, visiting Southeastern Louisiana in the opening round at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
The Vandals is 7-4 overall on the season and finished 6-2 in conference play. Freshman quarterback Jack Layne was 18-of-29 passing for 255 yards and a score. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 16 carries for 122 yards. Sophomore safety Mathias Bertram had eight tackles, including four solo stops.
Southeast Louisiana, the Southland Conference champion, is 8-3 overall after its 40-17 win against Nicholls State. Quarterback Eli Sawyer was 19-of-24 passing for 228 yards and three scores. Receiver Ivan Drobocky caught two touchdown passes for 59 yards. Running back Jessie Britt had 11 carries for 90 yards and a score. Defensive back Jack Henderson had nine tackles, including six solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be available on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: These two schools have never met, making their first matchup a special one. It's win or go home.