Idaho running back Anthony Woods breaks a couple of tackles during a Nov. 12 Big Sky Conference game against UC Davis.

Aftera 38-7 win in its regular-season finale against Big Sky opponent Idaho State, Idaho will be playing in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 1995, visiting Southeastern Louisiana in the opening round at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

The Vandals is 7-4 overall on the season and finished 6-2 in conference play. Freshman quarterback Jack Layne was 18-of-29 passing for 255 yards and a score. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 16 carries for 122 yards. Sophomore safety Mathias Bertram had eight tackles, including four solo stops.

