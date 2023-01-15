Moffitt

Idaho senior guard Divant'e Moffitt had 29 points in Saturday's Big Sky Conference game against Eastern Washington at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.

CHENEY, Wash. — It’s hard to stop a team that can’t miss its shots. The Idaho men’s basketball team knows all about that first-hand.

The Vandals, who were one of the best shooting teams in the nation for the better part of the first two months of the season, ran into a buzzsaw Saturday as Eastern Washington made 61% of its shots in a 95-74 Big Sky Conference win at Reese Court.

