Dawson Durham poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while hitting 6 of 7 free throws Monday night to help No. 6 seed Genesee High avoid elimination from the Idaho 1A D-I District I-II boys’ basketball tournament with a 67-49 win against Troy at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Cy Wareham hit all eight of his free throws and turned in 15 points, while Carson Schwartz went for 16 and hit three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs used a third-quarter spurt to extend the lead going into the final period and had only six turnovers.
Zachary Stoner produced 25 points for the fifth-seeded Trojans.
“We took care of the ball tonight and hit our shots,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “I feel like we are starting to play better at a great time and we came right out of the gates and stayed with them.”
The Bulldogs advance to a third-place contest against Kamiah tonight at 6 at the Activity Center. The winner will be awarded a play-in berth Saturday against Wallace.
GENESEE (10-14, 3-10)
Owen Crowley 1 0-3 2, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 3 8-8 15, Dawson Durham 9 6-7 26, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2, Carson Schwartz 6 1-1 16, Sam Spence 2 1-3 6. Totals 22 16-22 67.
TROY (12-12, 5-8)
Grayson Foster 3 0-2 7, Zachary Stoner 11 1-4 25, Tyler Heath 4 0-0 10, Kaiden Codr 0 2-2 2, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 2 0-1 5, Brenden Noble 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-11 49.
Genesee 13 14 18 21—67
Troy 11 9 14 15—49
3-point goals — Stoner 2, Heath 2, Sandquist, Foster, Schwartz 3, Spence, Wareham, Durham 2.
Kamiah 65, Prairie 59
Sam Brisbois led the way for Kamiah, posting 27 points and going 9-of-12 from the foul line, and Kavan Mercer lent a helping hand with 19 points as the Kubs bounced back from a first-round loss and took down Prairie in the D-I tourney at L-C.
Prairie was led in scoring by Damian Forsmann with 21 points.
Kamiah competes for third place today at 6 p.m. against Genesee at the same venue.
“We looked to attack today and more so than the last few games,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We had them on their heels and got them into foul trouble and took advantage at the line tonight.”
The Kubs started out slow but stabilized themselves through accurate free-throw shooting and confident bench play. Kamiah converted 19 of 26 from the stripe.
“We know we can compete with all the teams in our league,” Skinner said. “We just need to keep playing our style of basketball, and I think we did that job today.”
KAMIAH (15-8, 7-6)
Titus Oatman 0 0-0 0, Sam Brisbois 8 9-12 27, Trent Taylor 0 1-2 1, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 10-14 19, Jace Sams 1 2-2 5, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 4-4 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 19-26 65.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-10, 7-6)
Sam Mager 0 5-5 5, Damian Forsmann 7 3-6 21, Derik Shears 8 0-1 16, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 3, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 1-2 3, Owen Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 0-0 0, Cole Schlader 4 2-2 11. Totals 21 11-17 59.
Kamiah 14 18 11 22—65
Prairie 14 17 8 20—59
3-point goals — Brisbois 2, Mercer, Sams, Schlader, Forsmann 4, Rambo.
SM 39, Grangeville 30
TROY — St. Maries closed out a win against Grangeville in the first matchup of a three-game series for the Idaho 2A District I-II championship.
The Lumberjacks strung together four quarters of physical basketball and were paced in scoring by Randie Becktel, who registered 10 points and was the only player to reach double figures for either squad.
The schools will continue the series today at 6 p.m. at Troy.
“It was very tough for both teams to score,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “It was good defense all game long; we had to work hard for any shot. But we are confident heading into tomorrow that we can play with them... It’s a battle.”
GRANGEVILLE (10-11, 2-3)
Miles Lefebvre 2 0-0 6, Tescher Harris 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 1 0-1 2, Aiden Anderson 3 0-0 7, Kyle Frei 3 2-3 8, Tori Ebert 0 2-2 2, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Dane Lindsley 1 0-0 2, Jared Lindsley 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 5-8 30.
ST. MARIES (17-5, 5-0)
Randie Becktel 4 1-1 10, Greyson Sands 0 4-4 4, Eli Gibson 1 4-8 6, Brett Stancil 2 0-0 5, Coleman Ross 2 2-3 6, Renner 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 11-17 39.
Grangeville 8 5 8 9—30
St. Maries 13 10 6 10—39
3-point goals — Lefebvre 2, Anderson, Becktel, Stancil.
Bears play at home
MOSCOW — Despite some incorrect information being circulated online, the Moscow boys play at home in the first game of a best-of-three series against Lakeland for the Idaho 4A District I-II title.
The game will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Moscow Middle School.
HONORSBrown gets top billing
Mya Brown of Kendrick was named Player of the Year and first-team all-league, and Kendrick coach Ron Ireland was named Coach of the Year as the D-II Whitepine League girls’ basketball all-league awards were handed out.
FIRST TEAM — Caitlyn Cronce, Nezperce; Kirstin Wambeke, Logos; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Lauren Morgan, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM — Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Jaiden Anderson, Kendrick; Chasta Jared, Timberline; Kadyn Horton, Nezperce; Emily Proctor, Deary.
HONORABLE MENTION — Gracie Heath, Deary; Lexi Currier, St. John Bosco.
Player of the Year — Mya Brown, Kendrick.
Coach of the Year — Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
Sundheim is MVP
Avery Sundheim from East Valley took home MVP honors while Jason Connor of Cheney was awarded Coach of the Year as the Great Northern League released its choices for all-league honors.
Gabriel Smith of Pullman made the first team, as did Tanner Lange and Carson Ash of Clarkston.
FIRST TEAM — Judah Clark, West Valley, 106; Wiliam Seeberger, Cheney, 113; Kyler Warren, West Valley, 120; Gabriel Smith, Pullman, 126; Tanner Lange, Clarkston, 132; Avery Sundheim, East Valley, 138; Jacob Kessinger, East Valley, 145; Jackson Showalter, Cheney, 152; Blake Seubert, Cheney, 160; Anthony Aguilera, Cheney, 195; Carson Ash, Clarkston, 220; Everado Vargas, East Valley, 285.
MVP — Avery Sundheim, East Valley, 138.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Jason Connor, Cheney.