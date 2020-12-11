COTTONWOOD — In a see-saw girls’ basketball battle of unbeatens, Lapwai pulled away in the final quarter for a 62-53 victory Thursday against Prairie of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division I action.
The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) led 16-9 through the first quarter, only for Prairie (5-1, 2-1) to pull within a point at 30-29 by halftime, then tie things at 41 through three. Lapwai scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were getting outrebounded, and that was the biggest focus,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “... At the very end, we started playing a lot better, getting the rebounds and pushing them off the court.”
Lauren Gould scored 12 points and had six rebounds for the Wildcats, while Grace Sobotta and Omari Mitchell each scored 10. Glory Sobotta had eight points and nine rebounds, and Ciahna Oatman notched seven points and seven assists.
Tara Schlader of Prairie led all scorers with 13 points.
“First tough game for both teams,” Marks said. “Time to get used to playing each other. This is a game we both look forward to all the time.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-1, 2-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-2 8, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-6 7, Madison Shears 1 7-9 9, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 2-4 6, Tara Schlader 5 3-7 13, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 14-28 53.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 3-4 10, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 3-4 9, Glory Sobotta 3 1-3 8, Alexis Hererra 2 0-0 4, Soa Moliga 1 0-0 2, Ciahna Oatman 2 1-3 7, Lauren Gould 4 2-4 12, Omari Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-18 62.
Prairie 9 20 12 12—53
Lapwai 16 14 11 21—62
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Wemhoff, Oatman 2, Gould 2, Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta.
JV — Lapwai 58, Prairie 53
Potlatch 48, Logos 43
POTLATCH — Emma Chambers and Adriana Arciga combined for 6-of-8 foul shooting down the stretch — for a team that had gone 1-for-18 before that — as the Loggers capped a rally and claimed their first win of the season, beating the Knights in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Tayva McKinney collected 14 points and four steals for Potlatch (1-4, 1-3), which trailed by 10 points late in the second quarter.
Taylor Carpenter added six rebounds and five assists, and Bailyn Anderson scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter.
Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said sophomore Jordan Reynolds got in foul trouble early in the second half but helped change the game’s dynamics with her vocal support from the bench.
Lucia Wilson led Logos (4-4, 2-3) with 13 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-4, 2-3)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 3, Lucia Wilson 5 3-5 13, Naomi Michaels 6 0-2 12, Emilia Meyer 1 1-2 3, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-3 10, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-12 43.
POTLATCH (1-4, 1-3)
Josie Larson 2 0-2 5, Emma Chambers 1 3-6 5, Taylor Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 7 0-7 14 , Adriana Arciga 2 3-4 7, Jaylee Fry 0 0-0 0, Bailyn Anderson 3 0-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-5 7. Totals 20 7-26 48.
Logos 10 13 7 13—43
Potlatch 9 6 13 20—48
3-point goals — Wambeke 2, Casebolt, Larson.
JV — Potlatch def. Logos (two quarters).
Kendrick 64, Timberline 15
WEIPPE — Kendrick outscored Timberline of Weippe 20-0 in the first quarter of a Whitepine League Division II win.
Ten Tigers (5-2, 3-0) got on the board, led by Erin Morgan (15 points) and Erin Silflow (10). Natalie Kimbley notched eight points and six rebounds, while Ruby Stewart added seven points and six boards.
“We came into the game and were just hoping to be aggressive and just stay focused,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We’ve been working on closing out and working good man-to-man-defense. We got lots of steals, and our transition was really good tonight.”
For Timberline (0-7, 0-2), Marebeth Stemrich hit two 3-point goals and scored seven points.
KENDRICK (5-2, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-2 4, Harley Heimgartner 3 1-2 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 7 1-2 15, Morgan Silflow 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 5-6 7, Hailey Taylor 2 0-1 5, Taylor Boyer 1 1-2 3, Natalie Kimbley 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 10-18 64.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-7, 0-2)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 2 1-2 7, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 2-2 2, Sam Brown 1 0-0 3, Abby Brown 1 0-0 3, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-4 15.
Kendrick 20 11 23 10—64
Timberline 0 3 11 1—15
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Taylor, Stemrich 2, S. Brown, A. Brown.
Genesee 50, Troy 31
GENESEE — Claira Osborne racked up 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead unbeaten Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Troy.
Lucie Ranisate also had a double-double for the Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Isabelle Monk scored nine points, while Makenzie Stout added four points and seven assists.
“I think our post players inside were probably the difference,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “There were some good takeaways.... People are still kind of figuring out their roles and working on playing together better.”
For Troy (2-5, 0-4), Morgan Blazzard scored a team-high 14.
TROY (2-5, 0-4)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 1 1-2 3, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 6 2-4 14, Dericka Morgan 3 0-0 6, Betty McKenzie 0 2-6 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-12 31.
GENESEE (4-0, 3-0)
Isabelle Monk 2 3-6 9, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3, Bailey Leseman 0 1-2 1, Lucie Ranisate 7 2-6 16, Makenzie Stout 1 1-2 4, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 8 1-1 17. Totals 19 8-17 50.
Troy 7 8 7 9—31
Genesee 17 6 17 10—50
3-point goals — Monk 2, Mayer, Stout.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLDeary 75, St. John Bosco 45
DEARY — Buoyed by 21 points and 11 assists from London Kirk, the Mustangs swept past the Patriots in a Whitepine League Division II game.
“He’s been stepping up to become a big part of the leadership of this team,” Deary co-coach Mike Morey said of Kirk.
Brayden Stapleton added 20 points for the Mustangs (2-1, 2-0), and Karson Ireland had 12.
Cody Wassmuth was the top scorer for St. John Bosco (0-2, 0-2) with 15 points, while Clay Weckman had 11 points.
“We picked up our team defense, and that led to a transition offense,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “We pushed the ball really well tonight, which I think was kind of what sparked the night for us.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-2, 0-2)
Cody Wassmuth 6 2-7 15, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Levi Wassmuth 2 1-4 5, Clay Weckman 4 0-0 11, Tory Chmelyk 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 3-11 45.
DEARY (2-1, 1-0)
London Kirk 10 0-0 21, Tucker Ashmead 2 0-0 5, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 9 1-4 20, Preston Johnston 2 1-2 5, Kalab Rickard 1 1-2 3, Blaine Clark 0 1-2 1, Jon Beyer 4 0-0 8, Karson Ireland 4 3-6 12, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jared Edgar 0 0-0 0, CJ Bovard 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickart 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 7-16 75.
St. John Bosco 10 10 12 13—45
Deary 24 22 13 16—75
3-point goals — Weckman 3, Chmelyk 2, Wassmuth, Ireland, Stapleton, Ashmead, Kirk.
Logos 53, Potlatch 22
MOSCOW — Will Casebolt shot 10-for-16 from 3-point range in a 36-point, six-rebound showing to lead Logos of Moscow to victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
“Will had a hot hand tonight,” Knights coach Matt Whitling said.
Logos (2-1, 1-1), which won the first quarter 22-3, got five assists and four points from Jasper Whitling.
“A lot of those 3s that Will shot were at the tail of end of a great pass, and his teammates did a really good job of sharing the ball with him,” Whitling said.
Sam Barnes scored seven points for the Loggers (0-1, 0-1).
POTLATCH (0-1, 0-1)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 1-6 5, Josh Goude 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 2 1-4 5, Tyler Howard 1 1-4 3, Sam Barnes 2 3-4 7. Totals 8 6-18 22.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-1, 1-1)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 3, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 13 0-0 36, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 0-0 53.
Potlatch 3 8 2 9—22
Logos 22 15 14 2—53
3-point goals — Casebolt 10, Driskill, Klline, Garrell.
WRESTLINGPost Falls 78, Lewiston 9
POST FALLS — Tristan Bremer’s pin at 126 pounds and Reuben Thill’s decision at 195 provided Lewiston’s only points in an Inland Empire League wrestling loss to Post Falls.
98 — Zack Campbell, PF, p. N/A, 1:13; 106 — Tyson Barnhart, PF, p. Zander Johnson, 1:36; 113 — Maya Mukhamediyev, PF, by forfeit; 120 — Roddy Romero, PF, p. Wyatt Schalfman, 1:51; 126 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Avery McSpadden, 2:51; 132 — Ryan Graves, PF, p. Wyatt Cook, 1:23; 138 — Alex Austin, PF, p. Tyson Knapp, 3:19; 145 — Lane Reardon, PF, p. Jesse Cook, 0:53; 152 — John Rudebaugh, PF, p. Dominic Maiorana, 5:59; 160 — Ethan Miller, PF, p. Austin Nine, 1:22; 170 — Jose Laguna, PF, p. Logan Meisner, 1:11; 182 — Trevor Miller, PF, p. Braden Thill, 0:42; 195 — Reuben Thill, d. Isaiah Laguna, 3-2; 220 — Tyler Cook, PF, p. N/A, 0:33; 285 — Austin Portner, PF, p. Matthew Collins, 1:35.
Moscow 76, Timberlake 24
MOSCOW — Edgardo Cofre won a back-and-forth duel at 182 pounds as Moscow dominated nonleague opponent Timberlake of Spirit Lake in a season-opening meet, winning 14 of 19 matches.
“Tonight was pretty neat,” Moscow assistant Zac Carscallen said. “Obviously, we were super grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle. Obviously, our kids showed up and really battled hard — looked really solid. Some of the matches were super-exciting. They’d be going back and forth, back and forth and then our kids would find that opening.”
The Bears finished with 11 pins in the match, which was “not really wrestled in a traditional dual format,” according to Carscallen, but fielded athletes in an unconventional “mix-and-match” structure.
106 — Xavier Brown, Mos, p. Ayden Meehan, 1:21; 106 — Jason Swam, Mos, p. Hunter Gardner, 5:04; 106 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Ayden Meehan, 2:37; 120 — Stryker Huston, Tim, p. Sam Young, 0:36; 138 — Callum Micke, Tim, p. Trevor Griswold, 0:51; 138 — Eli Lyon, Mos, p. Tristyn Frank, 1:59; 138 — Cameron Vogl, Mos, p. Zachary Schultz, 2:29; 138 — Jacob Howell, Tim, dec. Trevor Griswold, 8-4; 138 — Andrew Bollinger, Mos, p. Tristyn Frank, 2:44; 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, dec. Luke Schell, 11-1; 145 — Scotty Needham, Mos, p. Ashton Peightal, 2:35; 152 — Bergan Ostvig, Mos, p. Nolan Marosi, 0:54; 152 — Cerenity Oleary, Tim, dec. Jasmyne Gustafson, 6-3; 152 — Zachary Paslay, Tim, p. Jasmyne Gustafson, 1:45; 170 — Micah Harder, Mos, p. Miles Handlin, 1:00; 182 — Edgardo Cofre, Mos, p. Carter Fortin, 4:26; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, dec. Trevor Cady, 6-0; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, dec. Ryder Paslay, 4-2; 285 — Oscar Kearney, Mos, p. Matt Soito, 0:36.