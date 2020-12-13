MERIDIAN, Idaho — Bailey Vanderwall leapt over a fallen teammate to grab a rebound and, in one motion, converted a putback with seven seconds left in overtime Saturday, giving the Grangeville girls a 43-41 come-from-behind nonleague basketball win against previously undefeated Cole Valley Christian.
“It was phenomenal,” Bulldogs coach Michelle Barger said of Vanderwall’s play.
In the moments before, Grangeville’s Talia Brown and Macy Smith had each missed a short shot and tumbled to the floor. Vanderwall, a junior guard, overleapt Brown in pursuit of the ball.
A traveling call prevented Cole Valley Christian (8-1) from getting off a final shot.
Despite a one-point second quarter that left them trailing 22-12 at halftime, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on their southern Idaho road trip
Camden Barger collected 17 points and six assists for Grangeville (5-2), Smith nabbed 11 rebounds and coach Barger liked her team’s “high-intensity defense.”
GRANGEVILLE (5-2)
Camden Barger 6 4-4 17, Macy Smith 1 1-2 3, Talia Brown 2 0-0 4, Zoe Lutz 2 0-1 4, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 8-10 15, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-17 43.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN-MERIDIAN (8-1)
Julee Caven 3 0-0 7, Hadley Fraas 2 1-2 6, Ellie Fraas 5 5-5 15, Lyndsie Krogh 0 0-0 0, Grace Wingard 1 0-0 2, Anna Veeck 3 4-4 11. Totals 14 10-11 41.
Grangeville 11 1 13 11 7—43
Cole Valley Chr. 11 11 7 7 —5 41
3-point goals — Barger, Vanderwall, Caven, H. Fraas, Veeck.
Prairie 50, Genesee 35
GENESEE — Prairie handed Genesee its first loss of the season behind Kristin Wemhoff’s 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“We always respect the way (Genesee) plays,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “They are well-coached and are good at getting up the floor. It wasn’t the prettiest win but I think we’ll clean things up by the end of the year.”
Tara Schlader hauled in 15 boards for the Pirates (6-1, 3-1), while Madison Shears had 14 points and four steals.
Isabelle Monk led the Bulldogs (4-1, 3-1) with nine points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (6-1, 3-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-4 9, Kristin Wemhoff 3 7-14 14, Madison Shears 5 2-4 14, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 1-3 7, Tara Schlader 2 0-2 4, Molly Johnson 1 0-0 2, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-27 50.
GENESEE (4-1, 3-1)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-1 0, Bailey Leseman 2 1-2 6, Lucie Ranisate 3 2-4 8, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 6 0-0 12, Isabelle Monk 2 4-4 9. Totals 13 7-11 35.
Prairie 16 10 10 14—50
Genesee 6 10 11 8—35
3-point goals — Shears 2, Lockett, Wemhoff, B. Leseman, Monk.
JV — Prairie 50, Genesee 12.
Lapwai 60, Troy 29
TROY — Grace Sobotta tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as Lapwai defeated Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game to remain undefeated.
Lauren Gould led the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0) with 12 points and six boards, Glory Sobotta added 11 points and Jordyn McCormack-Marks had eight points and seven steals.
“Tonight we got everybody in, mixed everybody up,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We were trying to focus on rebounding better after our last game and I think they did that. In these types of games we are really good at playing team ball.”
Dericka Morgan paced the Trojans (2-6, 0-5) with eight points.
LAPWAI (5-0, 4-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 2-2 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-2 8, Glory Sobotta 4 2-2 11, Alexis Hererra 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 5 1-2 12, Kahlees Young 0 1-2 1, Omari Mitchell 4 0-0 10, Jordan Shawl 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 7-12 60.
TROY (2-6, 0-5)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 3 1-4 8, Betty McKenzie 1 1-2 3, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 29.
Lapwai 23 14 17 6—60
Troy 8 11 5 5—29
3-point goals — Mitchell 2, Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Gould, Morgan.
Clearwater Valley 55, Logos 41
KOOSKIA — Freshman Trinity Yocum made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as her Clearwater Valley team bounced back from a tough rivalry loss to beat Whitepine League Division I foe Logos of Moscow.
The Rams (3-2, 2-2) dropped the Upriver Rampage to Kamiah on Friday.
“Proud of the girls for coming out and playing back-to-back like they did,” CV coach Darren Yocum said. “Just love our team.”
Shada Edwards added 14 points and seven rebounds, Tobie Yocum was a “difference-maker” with 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Trinity Yocum was a bright with her pressure defense.
CV led by 13 after the first quarter, excelling defensively.
Lucia Wilson led the Knights (4-5, 2-4) with 17 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-5, 2-4)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 8 1-2 17, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Emilia Meyer 1 0-2 2, Kirstin Wambeke 4 4-6 14, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 5-12 41.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-2, 2-2)
Santana Simmons 1 0-2 3, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 4 4-8 14, Martha Smith 1 0-2 2, Kadance Schilling 3 2-2 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 1 0-0 2, Tobie Yocum 1 3-8 5, Trinity Yocum 8 0-0 21. Totals 19 9-22 55.
Logos 4 12 11 14—41
Clearwater Valley 17 13 8 17—55
3-point goals — Wambeke 2, Tr. Yocum 5, Edwards 2, Simmons.
JV — Clearwater Valley 32, Logos 15 (two quarters)
Kamiah 38, Potlatch 29
KAMIAH — Ashlynn Schoening scored 14 points to lead Kamiah to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Laney Landmark added 11 points for the Kubs (4-3, 3-1), who used full-court pressure to dominate the third quarter 14-2.
Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said his team is “buying into the team-defense concept, and it’s showing.”
Josie Larson paced the Loggers (1-5, 1-4) with 10 points.
POTLATCH (1-5, 1-4)
Josie Larson 4 2-7 10, Emma Chambers 2 2-4 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-1 2, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 1 1-6 3, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Buttercfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 2-7 8. Totals 11 7-25 29.
KAMIAH (4-3, 3-1)
Maya Engledow 0 0-2 0, Logan Landmark 0 0-1 0, Laney Landmark 5 1-2 11, Dorian Hix 0 1-5 1, Mya Barger 1 2-2 4, Mariah Porter 0 2-2 2, Ashlynn Schoening 6 1-5 14, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-19 38.
Potlatch 6 11 2 10—29
Kamiah 7 11 14 6—38
3-point goal — Schoening.
Deary 38, Timberline 8
WEIPPE — Kenadie Kirk recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Dantae Workman ripped down 14 rebounds as Deary took care of Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Macie Ashmead added 14 points for the Mustangs (2-5, 1-1).
“We have pretty strong team rebounding and it showed tonight, and the rebounding helped us on defense,” Mustangs coach Kendra Keen said.
Marebeth Stemrich led the Spartans (0-8, 0-3) with six points.
DEARY (2-5, 1-1)
Emiley Proctor 2 1-2 5, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 2 6-7 10, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 7 0-3 14, Dantae Workman 1 3-4 5, Araya Wood 0 1-2 1, Riley Beyer 1 1-1 3, Savannah Jones 0 0-0 0, Gracie Beck 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-19 38.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-8, 0-3)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Morgan Soester 0 1-2 1, Marebeth Stemrich 2 1-2 6, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-1 0, Elise Martin 0 0-2 0, Sam Brown 0 0-3 0, Abby Brown 0 1-2 1, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 3-12 8.
Deary 17 3 1 17—38
Timberline 0 1 7 0—8
3-point goals — Stemrich.
Orofino 51, Highland 13
OROFINO — Orofino made 27 steals and held its nonleague foes from Highland of Craigmont to five points or fewer in each period of a nonleague rout.
The Maniacs (5-1) got seven steals from Lindi Kessinger, five from Riley Schwartz and four apiece from Sayq’is Greene, Sydnie Zywina and Grace Beardin.
Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix credited her team’s ball pressure and trapping defense for setting an early edge.
Offensively, Greene led all scorers with 13 points, while Zywina had 11 and Beardin 10. Beardin collected seven rebounds, Abi Cook also had seven and Schwartz showed floor-general improvements with three assists.
“It’s awesome to not have to count on just one girl. And being deeper, everyone got playing time, which was nice, especially coming off a win against St. Maries (late the night before),” Mullinix said. “We’re adding more tools and taking advantage of our strengths ... and trying to capitalize with each player and make a force out of our lineup.”
Katie Goeckner and Hannah Miller each finished with five points for the Huskies (1-3).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-3)
Taiylor Crea 0 0-1 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 0-1 2, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 5, Hannah Miller 1 2-2 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 3-6 13.
OROFINO (5-1)
Grace Beardin 3 4-6 10, Sydnie Zywina 5 1-1 11, Riley Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 3, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Lindi Kessinger 0 4-8 4, Abi Cook 0 0-2 0, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 9-17 51.
Highland 3 5 2 3—13
Orofino 20 9 17 5—51
3-point goals — Miller, Goeckner, Sa. Greene 3, Zenner.
BOYSKamiah 62, Potlatch 22
POTLATCH — Kamiah put 10 players into the scoring column in a Whitepine League Division I win at Potlatch.
Luke Krogh and Jace Sams had 12 points apiece while Kavan Mercer added 11 for the Kubs (3-1, 2-0).
Kamiah ran out to an early lead off easy baskets in transition, which came from solid defensive pressure in the first quarter.
“We knew we needed to jump out early and play our style of game,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We did what we wanted to do. Everyone was scoring by committee and holding them to 22 points is a good showing defensively.”
Patrick McManus finished with seven points for the Loggers (0-2, 0-2).
KAMIAH (3-1, 2-0)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 1-1 11, Jace Sams 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 2-2 2, Luke Krogh 5 2-3 12, Landon Keen 1 0-2 2, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 4 0-0 8, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Brady Cox 2 0-0 4, Bodie Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-8 62.
POTLATCH (0-2, 0-2)
Dominic Brown 2 0-0 5, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 2 2-2 7, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 4, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 2-2 22.
Kamiah 18 13 13 18—62
Potlatch 2 2 13 5—22
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Skinner, Brown, McManus.
Logos 80, Clearwater Valley 50
KOOSKIA — Will Casebolt and Jasper Whitling combined for 60 points as Logos turned a five-point halftime lead into a runaway Whitepine League Division I win against Clearwater Valley.
Casebolt hit six 3s and finished with 31 points. Whitling added five 3s in tallying 29 points.
The Knights (3-1, 2-1) from Moscow limited Rams standout Connor Jackson — who was in foul trouble late — to two points after the break. Jackson tallied 24 points to pace CV of Kooskia (0-3, 0-2).
“He’s really a strong player. We came out of the half trying to focus defensively on him,” Knights coach Matt Whitling said. “... We’d like to hold (opponents) in the 40s, but I think we’re doing a good job there, especially those last two quarters. Those were good efforts.”
Logos held CV to 14 second-half points and went 22-of-27 from the foul line.
Helping the cause for the Knights were Aiden Elmore and Kenny Kline, who secured nine and seven rebounds, respectively. Ten of their boards came on the offensive end.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-1, 2-1)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 2, Garrett Farrell 2 0-0 6, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 3-4 3, Aiden Elmore 2 1-2 6, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 8 9-9 31, Jasper Whitling 8 8-10 29, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 22-27 80.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (0-3, 0-2)
Connor Jackson 10 4-5 24, Luke Olsen 1 0-0 3, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 2 2-4 6, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 2 3-3 7, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 6, Damian Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-12 50.
Logos 22 20 21 17—80
Clearwater Valley 21 15 9 5—50
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Whitling 5, Farrell 2, Elmore, Lan. Schlieper 2, Olsen.
JV — Logos 28, Clearwater Valley 20 (two quarters)
Orofino 59, Highland 47
OROFINO — Joel Scott’s aggressive early offense fueled Orofino, which hit eight 3-pointers and got a well-rounded output in a nonleague win against Highland of Craigmont.
Scott poured in 19 points and the Maniacs (4-0) jumped out to a nine-point first-quarter lead.
“(Scott) was hitting his shot tonight, which gave us a boost and others followed suit,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “We shot the 3-pointer better tonight than we had all season long, and besides that, our defense was very good.”
Defensive standout Slade Sneddon totaled five steals to go with his three 3s. Joe Sparano kicked in 12 points and four assists, and Nick Drobish pulled down eight rebounds.
The Huskies (2-3) were led by Ty Hambly and Dalton Davis, who had 19 and 10 points, respectively.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-3)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Ty Hambly 7 3-6 19, Lane Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, DJ Antone 3 0-0 6, Dalton Davis 5 0-2 10. Totals 20 3-8 47.
OROFINO (4-0)
Slade Sneddon 3 0-0 9, Joe Sparano 5 0-2 12, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 6, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 4, Joel Scott 8 2-7 19, Steven Bradlary 0 0-0 0, Nick Graham 4 0-2 8, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Hunter Lichti 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 3-13 59.
Highland 8 19 9 11—47
Orofino 17 17 14 11—59
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Droegmiller, Wassmuth, Sneddon 3, Sparano 2, Drobish 2, Scott.
JV — Orofino def. Highland.