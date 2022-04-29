The Lewiston Bengals softball team rang in senior night with 11-1 and 15-5 victories against the Lake City Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene on Thursday at Airport Park to up their winning streak to six in Class 5A Inland Empire League action.
Lewiston (14-5, 8-3) took the first game in six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Pitcher Kaitlin Banks went the distance in the circle, allowing one run and five hits to the Timberwolves.
The Bengals started to pull away in the bottom half of the fourth, bringing in six runs after being tied at 1.
Jenika Ortiz and Taryn Barney led the Game 1 offensive charge, with Ortiz hitting three doubles. Taryn Barney had two hits, including a home run.
Lewiston’s bats got going quicker in the second game, jumping out to a 9-2 lead through three innings and winning the game in 4½.
The Bengals were led by Taryn Barney, who had two hits including a triple and her second homer of the day. Ortiz and Banks contributed two hits of their own with Banks’ including a double. Pitcher Jenna Barney earned the win in the circle.
“We’ve been figuring out some team dynamics right now and it’s starting to come together really well,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “I think (the team) is really excited and looking forward to the next few games and solidifiying the fact that we can do well and play well and go into playoffs with a really positive mindset.”
GAME 1
Lake City 010 000— 1 5 1
Lewiston 100 622—11 13 2
Palmer and Bodak; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Lake City hits — Gugino 2, Palmer, Glenn, Pickford.
Lewiston hits — Jenika Ortiz 3 (3 3B), Taryn Barney 2 (HR), Loryn Barney 2, Phoenix Pea 2, Rylie Reagan (2B), Karli Taylor, Evanne Douglass, Sydney Arellano.
GAME 2
Lake City 002 21— 5 8 6
Lewiston 360 6x—15 12 1
Palmer and Bodak; Jenna Barney, Kaitlin Banks (4) and Taryn Barney. W—J. Barney.
Lake City hits — Gugino 2 (2B, 3B), Bodak 2 (2B, 3B), Wullenwaber, Hill, Glenn, Pickford
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 2 (3B, HR), Banks 2 (2B), Jenika Oritz 2, Sydney Arellano (2B), Karli Taylor, Evanne Douglass, Morgan Williams, Phoenix Pea
Orofino 16, Prairie 5
OROFINO — The Maniacs scored multiple runs in every inning to take a nonleague victory against the Pirates of Cottonwood in a nonleague game called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Kaycee Hudson, who picked up the victory by going the distance, blasted a three-run home run in a four-run third for Orofino (14-7). Jaelyn Miller’s two-run shot ended it in the fifth. Riley Schwartz and Rilee Diffin each had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Peyton Cochran had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Hannah Noah singled twice, scored two runs and had two RBI.
Mackenzie Key doubled, scored a run and had an RBI for Prairie (7-4).
Prairie 400 10—5 6 3
Orofino 444 22—16 14 3
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
Prairie hits — Mackenzie Key (2B), Gracie Farr (2B), Tora Schlader, Josie Remacle, Laney Forsmann, Ember Martin.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 2 (HR), Riley Schwartz 2 (2B), Rilee Diffin 2 (2B), Peyton Cochran 2, Hannah Noah 2, Kaycee Hudson (HR), Emma Province, Peyton Merry, Breona Stanley.
Genesee 21-16, Lapwai 1-1
GENESEE — Kendra Meyer allowed just one hit in two three-inning games as Genesee swept Lapwai in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (6-5, 5-5) rang up 21 runs on no hits in the opener, and Shelby Hanson laced a bases-loaded triple in the second game.
GAME 1
Genesee (12)45–21 0 0
Lapwai 100—1 1 0
Meyer and English. George, Jordyn McCormack-Marks (2) and Williamson. L—George.
Lapwai hits — Jordyn McCormack-Marks.
GAME 2
Lapwai 010—1 0 0
Genesee (11)5x—16 3 0
Jordyn McCormack-Marks, George (2), McCormack (3) and Ellenwood. Meyer and Donner. L—McCormack-Marks.
Genesee hits — Hanson 2 (3B), Donner.
Colton 14, Pullman 7
PULLMAN — The Wildcats scored seven runs in the first two innings and cruised to a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Maggie Meyer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, scored twice and drove in four runs for Colton (7-4). Kyndra Stout had three hits and scored two runs. Rachel Becker doubled twice and had two RBI. Sidni Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Ava Petrino went 3-for-5 with two runs scored for Pullman (3-10). Sophie Armstrong had two hits and three RBI. Frances Lindberg had two hits.
Meyer picked up the win in the circle.
Colton 160 240 1—14 12 4
Pullman 003 210 1—7 10 4
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers.
Colton hits — Kyndra Stout 3, Rachel Becker 2 (2 2B), Sidni Whitcomb 2, Maggie Meyer (HR), Kaydee Heitstuman (3B), Mary Pluid (2B), Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3, Frances Lindberg 2, Sophie Armstrong 2, Keleigh Myers (2B), Elise McDougle, Taylore Wolfe.
Clearwater Valley 4-6, Kendrick 0-2
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia took two in a doubleheader against the Tigers in Whitepine League action.
Jessica Ketola went the distance for Clearwater Valley in both games, throwing 25 strikeouts and conecting on two hits in Game 2.
“We were able to control the pace of both games,” Rams coach Vincent Martinez said. “I’d say our girls are starting to find their confidence.”
Ariana Davy led the Rams with three hits, including a double.
Kendrick (7-5, 5-4) was were led by Natalie Kimbley’s two hits in Game 2. Taylor Boyer had a double in the opener.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 021 100 0—4 7 x
Kendrick 000 000 0—0 2 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ariana Davy 2, Martinez 2, Meg’n Blundell, Cloie Spencer, Whitney Andrews.
Kendrick hits — Taylor Boyer (2B), Harley Heimgartner.
GAME 2
Kendrick 101 000—2 6 x
Clearwater Valley 005 001—6 10 x
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Kendrick hits — Natalie Kimbley 2, Kirk, Morgan Silflow, Erin Morgan, Sage Cochrane.
Clearwater Valley hits — Kayleigh Tavernier 2 (2B), Ketola 2, Ariana Davy (2B), Meg’n Blundell (2B), Macy Morrow, Martinez, Alex Palmer, Cloie Spencer.
Lewis County 21-14, Troy 13-12
TROY — The Eagles of Lewis County took down the Trojans in a high-scoring Whitepine League doubleheader.
Neither game in the doubleheader went longer than 3½ innings. Pitcher Hannah Miller went the distance for Lewis County (2-5, 2-5) in the first game and came in relief in Game 2 and earned the win in both contests.
Erica Zenner led the Eagles with three hits in the two games combined, including a double.
Troy fell to 2-8, both in league and overall.
GAME 1
Troy 118 3—13 9 3
Lewis County 53(13) x—21 9 5
Bendel and Neville; Hannah Miller and Sierra Hand.
Troy hits — Morgan 3 (3B), Exkland 3, Bendel 2 (2B), Neville.
Lewis County hits — Erica Zenner 2, Emalissa Esinosa 2, Morgan Wemhoff 2, Amber Wemhoff (2B), Hand, Chani Brammer.
GAME 2
Lewis County (10)40—14 7 1
Troy (11)10—12 5 1
Sierra Hand, Hannah Miller (1) and Darlene Matson; Bendel and Neville. W—Miller.
Lewis County hits — Matson 2 (2B), Erica Zenner (2B), Hannah Miller, Mia Horton, Amber Wemhoff, Chani Brammer.
Troy hits — Buettner (3B), Morgan, Neville, Exkland, Foster.
BASEBALLKendrick 11, Prairie 10
COTTONWOOD — The Tigers used a four-run seventh to take the lead, then held off the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League contest.
The game was back and forth, with Kendrick (8-5-1, 8-5-1) leading 3-2 after three innings and Prairie taking a 7-5 lead after five. The Tigers outscored Prairie 6-3 in the final two innings to earn the one-run victory.
Hunter Taylor earned the win in relief. Preston Boyer and Dale Fletcher paced the Tigers with three hits with Boyer’s including a double.
Reece Shears absorbed the loss from the circle for the Pirates. Eli Hinds and Cody Kaschmitter paced Prairie (7-9, 6-6) with three hits, with Hinds’ including a double.
Kendrick 201 112 4—11 10 4
Prairie 002 141 2—10 13 3
Ty Koepp, Hunter Taylor (5) and Hunter Taylor, Ty Koepp (5); Chase Kaschmitter, Noah Behler (4), Reece Shears (7) and Cody Kaschmitter. W—Taylor. L—Shears.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer 3 (2B), Dale Fletcher 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 (3B), Xaiver Carpenter, Taylor.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds 3 (2B), Cody Kaschmitter 3, Trenton Lorentz 2, Chase Kaschmitter (2B), Behler, Jake Quintal, Carter Shears, Colton McElroy.
Troy 9-8, Potlatch 8-4
POTLATCH — Makhi Durrett and Jered Sanderson delivered key extra-base hits as Troy swept a late-reported Whitepine League doubleheader from Potlatch.
The scores were 9-8 and 8-4.
Durrett hit a big double in the opener and Sanderson added a triple in the second game for the Trojans (11-4, 10-2). Eli House contributedd three singles and a double for the day.
GAME 1
Troy 010 422 0—9 4 5
Potlatch 400 400 0—8 4 4
Holden, House (5) and Durrett. Clark, L. Carpenter (4), B. Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W—House. L—B. Carpenter.
Troy hits — Durrett 2 (3B), Trout, House.
Potlatch hits — Howard (2B), Simons, Whitney, Palmer.
GAME 2
Potlatch 100 300 0—4 4 1
Troy 000 062 x—8 9 1
W. Yearout, C. Yearout (5) and Palmer. Bendel, House (7) and House, Durrett (7). W—Bendel. L—W. Yearout.
Potlatch hits — Simons 2, Palmer, Barnes.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel 2, Sanderson (2B), Trout, Holden, Stoner.
BOYS SOCCERPullman 5, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds continued their strong performances with a win against the Pirates of Spokane to stay unbeaten in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Pullman (15-2, 10-0) was led by Carlens Dollin, who had a hat trick and an assist for four points.
All of Dollin’s goals came in the first half.
“Carlens sat for most part of the second half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We were able to get some playing time for 19 guys in the game and rest some other guys so we could keep them healthy.”
Pullman next will play against West Valley on Tuesday in a match that will decide the GSL title.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 4 1—5
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 22nd.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aaron Oatley) 30th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aaron Oatley), 32nd.
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Philipp Kirchhoff), 39th.
Pullman — Evan French (Carlens Dollin), 52nd.
Shots — Pullman 18, Rogers 2. Saves — Rogers: Hernandez 9. Pullman: Tom Cole 2.
Shadle Park 5, Clarkston 0
The Bantams couldn’t overcome the Highlanders of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League soccer match.
Clarkston (0-9, 0-9) allowed four first half-goals and couldn’t respond. Bantams coach Jerry McGowen still was proud of his team.
“I am really proud of the guys and our effort today,” McGowen said. “It was senior night for Camden Stoker and the guys wanted to play their hearts out and leave it out in the field for him. We played guys in new positions and they flourished, especially considereing this was their first games in new positions.”
Clarkston had 10 shots and goalkeeper Keegan Heath had six saves.
Shadle Park 5 0—5
Clarkston 0 0—0
Shadle Park — Isiaiah Vargas, 4th.
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson, 7th.
Shadle Park — Jonah Hurst, 11th.
Shadle Park — Jonah Hurst, 27th.
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson, 40th.
Shots — Shadle Park 19, Clarkston 10. Saves — Shadle Park: Sam Picicci and Memphis Lake 10. Clarkston: Keegan Heath 6.
TENNISClarkston girls 4, West Valley 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams took two of three doubles matches and split at singles to earn a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against the Eagles.
Maggie Ogden earned a 6-2 victory in the third set of her second singles match against Carlie Knapp. Claire Teasley went more than 2½ hours before dropping a tough 7-5, 7-6 decision at No. 1 singles to Janeke Jogems.
Singles — Janeke Jogems, WV, def. Claire Teasley 7-5, 7-6; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Carlie Knapp 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Kendall Nordhus, WV, by forfeit; Nani Woodbury, Clk, def. Addy Palmer 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Sutton Nordhus/Rylen Palmer 6-3, 6-3; Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt, Clk, def. Faythe Lloyd/Chloe Mattson 6-4, 6-3; Malea Palpalatoe/Ellie Dobney, WV, def. Joanna Schnatterle/Kendall Wallace 6-3, 7-5.
West Valley 5, Clarkston boys 2
Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie won at No. 1 doubles for host Clarkston, but the Bantams (1-6, 1-4) dropped decisive late matches in West Valley’s 2A Greater Spokane League win.
Another Clarkston win came at No. 2 singles with Aiden Schnatterle.
“It was a battle,” Bantams coach John Kowatsch said. “We didn’t know who won until the last five minutes.”
Singles — Connor Kunz, WV, def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-2; Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, def. Kyle Roberts 6-2, 6-4; Judah Clark, WV, def. Alex Shaw 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Lane Hyde, WV, def. Alex Whittle 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie, Clk, def. Ian Howatt and Hunter Napier 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; Bryce Conrad and Jacob Geiger, WV, def. Espen Williams and Ikaika Millan 6-4, 6-4; Jace Froelich and NA, WV, def. Haven Morsin and Chase Meyer 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Lake City 8, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — The Bears tallied two forfeits and a tie in losing to the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene.
The mixed doubles No. 1 team of Mark Sproull and Sam Unger extended Holy Burt and Ryan Burnside to a third set before falling 6-2. The No. 1 boys doubles team of Brayden Pickard and Bryce Hansen took the first set of their match 6-2 before dropping the final two sets 6-2, 6-4.
Boys singles — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, tied Ethan Stowell 6-2, 2-6, 3-3; Sean Dreman, LC, def. Colin Wessels 6-0, 7-5; Lincoln Stowell, LC def. Henry Deming 6-3, 6-4.
Girls singles — Maddy Nesbit, LC, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-0; Teagan Hayes, LC, def. Aneesha Shrestha 6-4, 7-5; Mili Richards, Mos, by forfeit.
Boys doubles — Zackary Castaneda/Quade Castaneda, LC, def. Brayden Pickard/Bryce Hansen 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Bryce Snow/Breden Busto, LC, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Rose Fountain/Kacie Clyde, Mos, by forfeit; Audrey Pollard/Tarryn Hemming, Mos, by forfeit.
Mixed doubles — Holly Burt/Ryan Burnside, LC, def. Mark Sproull/Sam Unger 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Kenzie Lommasson/Quinton Dule, LC, def. Miles Tomlin/Abby Duke 6-2, 6-1.