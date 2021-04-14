SPOKANE — Patrick Jaxon scored on an assist by Mitch LaVielle with 45 seconds remaining to give Pullman a 3-2 season-opening 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ soccer win against North Central on Tuesday.
A strong shot by Jaxon narrowly missed, but Jaxon slipped it home on his second try as the Greyhounds capped a rally from a 2-1 deficit.
Aiden Crossler exploited the wind to score on a corner kick and tie the score in the 60th minute of Pullman’s first match in 709 days.
In the first half, goalkeeper Max Wolsborn guessed correctly to stop a penalty kick.
Pullman 1 2—3
N. Central 1 1—2
Pullman — Kim (French), 9th.
North Central — Nafea, 13th
North Central — Ferrasse, 45th
Pullman — Crossler, 60th
Pullman — Jaxon (LaVielle), 80th
Shots — Pullman 7, North Central 9
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 5, Cole 2. North Central: Bevins 4.
BASEBALLGenesee 8, Kendrick 7
GENESEE — Teak Wareham delivered a two-run double in a six-run fourth inning, and his brother Cy finished with two RBI as Genesee edged Kendrick in a Whitepine League game.
Cy Wareham threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief, providing a spark that helped the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-2) erase a deficit that at one time had been 6-0, coach Kevin Maurer said.
Kendrick 510 010 7—11 0
Genesee 011 600 x—8 8 1
Boyer, Patterson (4), Alexander (4) and Koepp. Michalak, C. Wareham (3) and T. Wareham.
Kendrick hits — Boyer (2B), Fletcher 2, Patterson 2, Taylor 2, Hogan 2, Koepp, Miller.
Genesee hits — C.Wareham (3B), Johnson 2, Guinrad 2, Krick, Zenner, T. Wareham (2B).
Pomeroy 21-7, SJEL 20-5
POMEROY — Ollie Severs and Brodie MaGill combined on a five-inning three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as undefeated Pomeroy swept a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jesse Mings tallied three hits for the Pirates (7-0, 6-0), who drew 33 walks while issuing 13 amid gusting winds that affected outfielders and pitchers, especially in the opener.
GAME 1
SJEL 205 404 5—20 11 6
Pomeroy 090 309 x—21 9 7
DeFord, Kobelski (2), Walker (6) and Gonzales. Roberts, Vecchio (3), B. Mings (3), J. Mings (7) and B. Mings, Kimble (3).
SJEL hits — Fleming 2, Harder 3 (2B), Stanley 4 (2B), Langston, Gonzales.
Pomeroy hits — J. Mings 2, Kimble, Roberts, Vecchio, Blachly, B. Mings 3.
GAME 2
SJEL 003 02—5 3 1
Pomeroy 322 0x—7 2 4
Stanley, Kobelski (2), Webb (4) and Gonzales. Severs, MaGill (4) and B. Mings.
SJEL hits — Fleming, Stanley, Kobelski.
Pomeroy hits — MaGill, J. Mings.
Troy 12-11, Potlatch 1-1
POTLATCH — Mack Hagenbaugh went 3-for-3 at the plate in Game 1 and Cameron House went 3-for-4 with a double in Game 2 as Troy took out Potlatch in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The Trojans (4-1, 4-1) got what coach Travis House called a “phenomenal” game from pitcher Derrick Baier as he struck out eight of his first nine batters in the opening game.
A full linescore for the first game was unavailable.
GAME 2
Troy 000 92—11 10 3
Potlatch 000 01—1 3 0
Cameron House and Mack Hagenbaugh. Biltonen, Carpenter (5) and Palmer.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel, Hagenbaugh, B. DeNeerleer, J. Doumit 2, D. Baier 2.
Potlatch hits — Howard, Whitney (2B), Lusby.
SOFTBALLColton 17-15, Tekoa-Rosalia 1-0
ROSALIA, Wash. — Josie Schultheis went 6-for-6 with five RBI and collected eight strikeouts as Colton blew past Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Maggie Meyer added in five hits and two doubles for the Wildcats.
GAME 1
Tekoa-Rosalia 100—1 0 1
Colton 4(12)1—17 10 0
Elise and Paige. Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Tekoa-Rosaila hits — N/A.
Colton hits — Meyer 3 (2 2B), Schultheis 2 (3B), Pluid 2 (2B), Stout, Becker, Vining.
GAME 2
Tekoa-Rosaila 000 0—0 5 1
Colton 430 8—15 17 0
Hannah and Paige. Maggie Meyer and Becker.
Tekoa-Rosaila hits — Riley.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 4 (2B), Pluid 3 (3B, 2B), Whitcomb 3, Meyer 2, Becker 2, K. Schultheis, Purnell.
Prairie 40, Nezperce 0
NEZPERCE — Eve Uhlenkott delivered seven RBI with a triple and a home run, and Makenzie Key struck out six batters as Prairie routed Nezperce in a Whitepine League contest.
The Pirates (3-0, 1-0) chalked up 34 runs in the first two innings.
Prairie (19)(15)2 4x—40 16 1
Nezperce 000 00—0 2 3
Sierra Hand, KC Wahl (2), Mia Horton (2) and Jillian Lux. Makenzie Key and Josie Ramacle.
Nezperce hits — Serene Wahl, Horton.
Prairie hits — Madison Shears (2B), Key 2 (3B), Eve Uhlenkott 4 (3B, HR), Tara Schlader, Riley Enneking 2, Gracie Farr, Amelia Uhlenkott, Laney Forsman 2, Ember Martin 2.
Garfield-Palouse 18-12, Pomeroy 12-18
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse split a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against Pomeroy.
Kenzi Pedersen tallied 11 strikeouts and connected on a double and a single in Game 1 for Gar-Pal (3-1, 1-1).
“We had to climb out of a hole in the first one and stayed mentally strong,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “We just need to work on getting our errors down and get a little more confidence at the plate.”
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 201 216 6—18 10 4
Pomeroy 127 200 0—12 4 2
Kenzi Pedersen Denni Fealy. Keely Maves, Ruckert (5) and Jillian Herres.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 2, Fealy (HR), Pedersen 3 (2B, HR), Cloninger, Brantner 2 (HR), Orfe.
Pomeroy hits — Bryson, Maves (HR), Ruckert (2B), Schmidt.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 202 01—5 5 5
Pomeroy 431 9x—18 13 1
Madison Cloninger and Fealy. Maves and Herres.
Gar-Pal hits — Fealy, Pedersen 2, Cloninger (3B), Collier.
Pomeroy hits — Bryson 2 (HR), Schmidt (2B), Maves, Ruckert 3 (HR), Gilbert, Herres 2, Dixon, Kowatsin 2 (2B, HR).
Colfax 16-17, Asotin 5-5
ASOTIN — Colfax opened up its season on fire and racked up 43 hits in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader sweep of Asotin.
Perry Imler had five hits with a double and a home run for the Bulldogs (2-0 2-0).
“I was surprised at how well we did hit the ball in our first games of the year,” Colfax coach Tracy Imler said. “Just an all-around good performance from the team.”
GAME 1
Colfax 427 03—16 21 2
Asotin 200 30—5 5 1
Jorja Coerner and Harper Booth. Caylie Browne and Cady Browne.
Colfax hits — Riane Jones 2, Helina Hahn 2 (2B), Perry Imler, Coerner 3, Booth 3 (HR), Anni Cox 3, Delaney Imler 2 (2B), Karmen Akesson 2 (2B).
Asotin hits — Denham 2, Cady Browne, Koch, Bailey.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 050 (12)—17 22 1
Asotin 001 003 1—5 12 3
Coerner and Booth. Denham, Caylie Browne (5), Elscamp (7) and Cady Browne.
Colfax hits — Justice Browne, Hahn, P. Imler 3 (HR), Coerner 3 (2B), Booth 3 (2 HR), Cox 5 (2 2B), D. Imler 2, Akesson 2 (2B), Taylor Parkins 2.
Asotin hits — Denham 3 (3B), Cady Browne 2 (HR), Caylie Browne (2B), Koch, Elscamp 2, Hall 3.
Grangeville 13-17, Kamiah/CV 11-6
GRANGEVILLE — Nevaeh Kent hit a walk-off three-run homer in the sixth inning to give Grangeville a win against Kamiah to launch a nonleague doubeheader sweep.
The scores were 13-11 and 17-6. The opener went six innings because of a time limit and the second contest went three.
Macy Smith homered, tripled and doubled on her birthday for the Bulldogs (5-4), and Cita Olmos cracked two doubles.
A full linescore for the second game was unavailable.
GAME 1
Kamiah/CV 030 431—11 3 2
Grangevfille 403 213— 13 13 2
Ketola and Morrow. Zahorka, Forsyth (4) and Smith.
Kamiah hits — Dominguez, Davy, Usher.
Grangeville hits — Vanderwall (3B), Smith (HR, 2B), Forsmann (2B), Kent (HR, 2B, 3B), Olmos (2 2B), Zimmerman, Anderson.
GAME 2
Kamiah 024—6 4 2
Grangeville 908—17 12 0
TRACK AND FIELDLogos wins team titles
LAPWAI — Six athletes drew Elite Performance Awards, and Logos claimed both team titles in the 13-team Leah Swanson Memorial track meet staged by Deary.
Girls’ award winners were Lindi Kessinger of Orofino, Kadence Beck of Highland and Clara Anderson of Logos.
The boys’ winners were London Kirk of Deary, Adrian Sanford of Logos and Preston Johnston of Deary.
GIRLS
Team scores
Logos 165.5, Orofino 126, Troy 95, Deary 56, Highland 53, Genesee 45, Timberline 29.5, Lewiston 22, Salmon River 14, Grangeville 14, Lapwai 13, Kendrick 11, Lakeside 4.
Winners
100: Kadence Beck, High, 13.21. 200: Kadence Beck, High, 27.80. 400: Kadence Beck, High, 2:30.59. 800: Clara Anderson, Log, 2:30.59. 1,600: Anderson, Log, 5:46.30. 3,200: Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:36.49. 100 hurdles: Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.68. 300 hurdles: L. Kessinger, Oro, 51.14. 400 relay: Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger) 53.78. 800 relay: Deary (Workman, Fletcher, T. Wood, A. Wood) 2:02.08. Medley relay: Ororino (Bonds, Rasmussen, Boyer, Zywina) 2:03.59. 1,600 relay: Logos (Jankovic, A. Wilson, L. Wilson, Anderson) 4:32.90. High jump: Katie Goeckner, High, 4-6. Pole vault: Lucia Wilson 7-6. Long jump: Ruby KessinGer 15-8. Triple jump: Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 34-1. Shot put: Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 32-2. Discus: L. Kessinger, Oro, 105-4.
BOYS
Team scores
Logos 133.5, Orofino 91, Troy 67, Deary 56, Lewiston 51, Kendrick 49, Grangeville 38, Lakeside 36, Timberline 36, Genesee 35, Lapwai 12.5, Salmon River 8.
Winners
100: London Kirk, Dea, 11.31. 200: Kirk, Dea, 23.38. 400: Kirk, Dea, 54.10. 800: Alex Blum, Log, 2:10.34. 1,600: Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:58.65. 3,200: Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:41.64. 110 hurdles: Preston Johnston, Dea, 19.39. 300 hurdles: Johnston, Dea, 45.21. 400 relay: Logos (Elmore, Comis, Sanford, Stevens) 48.61. 800 relay: Deary (Johnston, Kirk, Rickerd, Stapleton) 1:37.45. Medley relay: Timberline (West, M. Nelson, J. Nelson, Sellers) 4:02.27. 1,600 relay: Logos (Blum, Atwood, Sentz, Howard) 3:53.02. High jump: Will Beardin, Oro, 5-6. Pole vault: Dan Fowler, Oro, 11-0. Long jump: Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-8. Triple jump: Sanford, Log, 37-6. Shot put: Reid Thomas, Oro, 44-7 ½. Discus: Sage Lonebear, Lap, 132-5.
Colfax wins two crowns
COLFAX — Colfax captured both team titles in the four-team Colfax Jamboree.
Haylee Appleford of Asotin put the girls’ shot 37 feet and also won the discus, while other double winners included Sydnee Balzer of Asotin and Jacob Brown of Colfax.
GIRLS
Team scores
Colfax 157, Asotin 145.5, Liberty 83.5, Lind-Ritzville 65.
Winners
100: Sydnee Balzer, Aso, 13.85. 200: Balzer, Aso, 30.07. 400: Sadie Thummel, Aso, 1:09.34. 800: Sydnee Sisk, Colf, 2:58.70. 1,600: Angelina Widman, Lib, 6:07.70. 3,200: Widman, Lib, 13:08.00. 100 hurdles: Destiny Nelson, Colf, 18.17. 300 hurdles: Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 1:01.50. 400 relay: Colfax (Gibb, Demler, Sisk, Aune) 57.56. 1,600 relay: Colfax (Aune, Demler, Sisk, Baerlocher) 6:02.53. High jump: Janaye Wilie, LR, 4-10. Long jump: Wilkie, LR, 15-4½. Triple jump: Skye McIntosh, Aso, 32-3. Shot put: Haylee Applford, Aso, 37-0. Discus: Haylee Appleford, Aso, 100-7. Javelin: Kenlie Connor, Aso, 69-0.
BOYS
Team scores
Colfax 172, Liberty 114, Lind-Ritzville 97, Asotin 96.
Winners
100: Hayden Melcher, LR, 12.67. 200: Carson Benner, Aso, 26.91. 400: Lucas Paul, Lib, 56.73. 800: Dyamin Vanek, Colf, 2:20.92. 1,600: Eli Michels, LR, 5:33.39. 3,200: Josh Huber, Colf, 12:12.00. 110 hurdles: Colton Kneale, Colf, 19.39. 400 relay: Liberty (Paul, Tee, Gardiner, Watson) 49.43. 1,600 relay: Liberty (Gardiner, Paul, Tee, Watson) 4:17.25. High jump: Carson Tee, Lib, 7-0. Long jump: Kalem Gardiner, Lib, 20-1. Triple jump: Nick Heier, Aso, 37-0. Shot put: Jacob Brown, Colf, 36-8½. Discus: Brown, Colf, 111-8. Javelin: Jon Warwick, Aso, 116-1.
TENNISClarkston boys 4, Rogers 3
SPOKANE — Gavin Wickens, Clarkston’s only holdover from its previous season two years ago, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Bantams overcame two forfeits to edge Rogers in a nonleague season opener.
Clarkston had only eight available players for a match fraught with inexperience on both sides.
Singles — Gavin Wickens, Clk, def. Skyler Doan 6-0, 6-0; Mason VanTine, Clk, def. Tony Diep 6-2, 6-2; Rogers won by forfeit, Rogers won by forfeit.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods, Clk, def. Abram Border and James Drennon 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Aiden Bui and Kenneth Ha, Rog, def. Esten Williams and Aiden Schnatterle 6-0, 6-4; Zane Leslie and Gabe Rathbun, Clk, def. Rohan Anjolok and Quan Huang 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Clarkston girls 7, Rogers 0
Clarkston won 6-0, 6-0 in three matches, including No. 1 singles wih Kerrington Tenwick, as the Bantam girls swept Rogers at Clarkston.
Singles — Kerrington Tenwick, Clk, def. Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Allen, Clk, def. Oveyonna Ivy 6-0, 6-0; Corah Cassel, Clk, def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-3; Katie Kaufman, Clk, def. Jayda Garza 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Claire Teasley and Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Vy Pham and Mercy Kin 6-2, 6-0; Natalie Elskamp and Rachel Hoffman, Clk, def. Emily Peabody and Krista Dajose 6-3, 6-1; Mattie Betts and Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Jayda Garza and Oveyonna Ivy 6-0, 6-1.
Pullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — In their first action since May 6, 2019, the Pullman boys raced past Shadle Park of Spokane, winning each set 6-2 or better.
Pullman No. 1 singles player Jay Sahaym and top doubles pairing of Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee dropped a single game apiece.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Cameron Picicci 6-1, 6-0; Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-1, 6-1; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Brody Bottrell 6-2, 6-1; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Elias Garcia-Montufar 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang/Connor Lee, Pul, def. Carson Newell/Angel Torres 6-0, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Micaiah Godley/Isaac Rouse 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna/Brian Fugh, Pul, won by forfeit.
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — Audrey Pitzer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles as the Pullman girls dropped Shadle Park.
“It was great to play a match for the first time in two years,” coach Dan Vollmer said.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Alihna Grandos 6-0, 6-1; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Hailey Castro 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Emma Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Halle Hober/Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-3; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hidebrand, Pul, def. Katie Montejano/Turcios 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Nestegard/Chloe Schnore Pul, def Aliya Alexander/Emma Hill 6-1, 6-2.
GOLFGreeny nabs title
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny carded a 75 to take home first place for the Pullman girls in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League golf match at the Latah Creek Golf Course.
The Greyhounds took the team title.
Team scores — 1. Pullman (293), 2. Shadle Park (373), 3. East Valley (N/A).
SCHEDULINGGenesee times changed
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs announced that two doubleheaders Saturday have been switched to 11 a.m. starts.
The baseball team plays host to Potlatch, and the softball team plays at Nezperce.
AWARDSKramer to speak at Hall banquet
Former University of Idaho standout and Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer will be the guest speaker Saturday at the North Idaho Hall of Fame high school awards banquet at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Kramer, who won five NFL titles including two Super Bowls, is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection while playing right guard. The Hall of Famer was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1960s as well as the league’s 50th anniversary team.
Tickets for the banquet are on sale until noon Thursday, and cost $29.43. They can be purchased nihof.org. There will be no tickets sold at the door.