RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer and former Clarkston youth wrestler Rylan Rogers captured titles Saturday in the Class 5A district wrestling tournament at Lakeland High School.
Bremer, a returning state champion, won his 126-pound final match with a technical fall against Avery McSpadden of Post Falls.
Rogers (195), who grew up in Clarkston and transferred from Blair Academy in New Jersey to Coeur d’Alene this semester, won his title match by fall in 38 seconds against Lewiston’s Reuben Thill.
Also getting second for Lewiston was Landon Bennett (152). Taking third for the Bengals and also qualifying for the state meet were Gage Fiamengo, Dominic Maiorana, Robert Storm, Zander Johnson and Wyatt Schlafman.
The state meet is Friday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Team scores — Post Falls 28, Coeur d’Alene 23, Lake City 20, Lewiston 18.
Lewiston win-loss records
106 — Zander Johnson 2-1; 120 — Wyatt Schlafman 2-1, James Grossman 2-3; 126 — Tristan Bremer 2-0; 132 — Tyson Knapp 2-2, Cole Lockart 2-3; 138 — Gage Fiamengo 3-1; 152 — Landon Bennett 2-1, Dominic Maiorana 3-1; 160 — Austin Nine 3-2, Jake Skinner 2-3; 170 — Logan Meisner 3-2; 195 — Reuben Thill 2-1; 220 — Matthew Collins 2-2; 285 — Robert Storm 3-1, Graydon Mader 0-2.
Four Loggers nab titles
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Four of Potlatch’s six state-qualifying wrestlers placed first at the Class 2A district tournament, and three Clearwater Valley competitors took gold as seven Rams punched their tickets to State.
Avery Palmer (132), Eli Prather (152), Gabe Prather (160) and Izack McNeal (170) each earned championships for the Loggers.
“They got it done,” said Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson, who added the Loggers were just wrapping up a weeklong break to ensure they were healthy.
“I didn’t want to take any chances. I wasn’t about to jeopardize the kids’ seasons,” he said.
CV, of Kooskia, got firsts from Anthony Fabbi (126), Daring Cross (138) and Isaac Goodwin (220).
Grangeville sent five to the tournament, with Sebastian Darwish claiming gold at 182. Orofino placed four in the top three. The Maniacs’ Brayden Turcott won his third career district title, this one at 145 pounds.
Two Kamiah athletes advanced. Highland’s Kadence Beck received forfeits all the way through the 106-pound bracket, and Prairie’s Holli Schumacher fell in the 113-pound final.
Team scores
St. Maries 189, Clearwater Valley 145, Potlatch 122, Grangeville 87, Orofino 81, Kamiah 35, Highland 14, Wallace 14, Prairie 10.
State qualifers
98 — 1. Chase Morden, Wallace.
106 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland.
113 — 1. Brock Anderson, St. Maries; 2, Holli Schumacher, Prairie; 3, N/A.
120 — 1. Dylan Sotin, St. Maries; 2. Landon Olsen, Clearwater Valley; 3. Carter Moore, St. Maries.
126 — 1. Anthony Fabbi, Clearwater Valley; 2. Keegan Robeson, Clearwater Valley; 3. Joshua McPherson, Potlatch.
132 — 1. Avery Palmer, Potlatch; 2. Hunter Norris, St. Maries; 3. Gaven Gibleau, Grangeville.
138 — 1. Daring Cross, Clearwater Valley; 2. Sam Martin, St. Maries; 3. Ethan Kolar, St. Maries.
145 — 1. Brayden Turcott, Orofino; 2. Colton Ocain, Kamiah.
152 — 1. Eli Prather, Potlatch; 2. Cory Godwin, Orofino; 3. Mason Frei, Grangeville.
160 — 1. Gabe Prather, Potlatch; 2. Tyson Tucker, Potlatch; 3. Anthony Carter, Clearwater Valley.
170 — 1. Izack McNeal, Potlatch; 2. Danny Fowler, Orofino; 3. Ryan Cuthbert, Orofino.
182 — 1. Sebastian Darwish, Grangeville; 2. Bass Myers, Clearwater Valley; 3. Alex Lambson, St. Maries.
195 — 1. Kyle Sibert, St. Maries; 2. Porter Whipple, Kamiah; 3. Levi Stowell, Grangeville.
220 — 1. Isaac Goodwin, Clearwater Valley; 2. Adam Rouse, St. Maries; 3. Caleb Johnson, Orofino.
285 — 1. Delbert Lambson, St. Maries; 2. Adam Sabota, Grangeville; 3. Les Preyer, St. Maries.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLMoscow 61, Sandpoint 38
MOSCOW — Defense was the key as Moscow limited Sandpoint to five points in the third quarter as the Bears beat the Bulldogs at Bear Den to earn the right to host a Class 4A district tournament first-round game.
“We changed the defense at halftime, and I think that got Sandpoint on their heels a little bit,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We came out more aggressive, we put more pressure on them and we made them work when we were on offense.”
Tyler Skinner paced the Bears (5-8, 2-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jamari Simpson had five rebounds and five assists.
Colin Roos finished with 11 points for Sandpoint (4-15, 0-4).
The two teams meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the same site for the right to play Lakeland in a best-of-3 title series that starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SANDPOINT (4-15, 0-4)
Colin Roos 3 5-6 11, Max Frank 1 0-0 3, Rusty Lee 1 0-0 2, Jacob Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Arie VanDenBerg 1 2-2 5, Darren Bailey 1 0-0 3, Stone Lee 3 1-2 7, Randy Lane 1 1-2 4, Ethan Butler 0 1-4 1, Parker Pettit 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-16 38.
MOSCOW (5-8, 2-2)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 1 2-2 5, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 3 2-2 9, Barrett Abendroth 1 3-4 5, Tyler Skinner 6 5-7 18, Benny Kitchel 2 1-4 5, Joe Colter 4 0-0 8 , Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 4, Kel Larson 1 0-0 2, Mark Hong 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 13-19 61.
Sandpoint 10 12 5 11—38
Moscow 11 19 11 20—61
3-point goals — Frank, VanDenBerg, Bailey, Lane, Brown, Rehder, Kees, Skinner.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Timberline 42, Kendrick 40
WEIPPE — Chase Hunter passed to Rylan Larson for an inside basket with seconds remaining to give Timberline of Weippe a win in a Class 1A Division II district tournament game against Kendrick, earning the Spartans their spot in the winners’ bracket final.
Larson finished with a game-high 24 points. Timberline (9-9) trailed 27-22 through the first half, but held Kendrick to single-digit totals in the third and fourth quarters.
“We talked a lot at halftime about tightening up our defense, and that was the difference in the second half,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We outrebounded them, and that was huge for us.”
Ty Koepp added 14 points for Kendrick (9-11), which faces Highland of Craigmont in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
KENDRICK (9-11)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-2 10, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 6 2-3 14, Dallas Morgan 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 1-2 3, Talon Alexander 3 3-3 11. Totals 15 7-10 40.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-9)
Rylan Larson 10 2-2 24, Parker Brown 3 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 0 2-2 2, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 1 1-2 3, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 5-8 42.
Kendrick 13 14 5 8—40
Timberline 10 12 9 10—42
3-point goals — Alexander 2, Hewett, Larson 2, Hunter.
Deary 77, Highland 43
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton chalked up 34 points and nine rebounds as he led Deary to an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament second-round victory against Highland of Craigmont.
London Kirk had 11 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Sophomore Gus Rickert stepped up for what Deary co-coach Mike Morey called a “huge game,” adding 15 points, and Karson Ireland had eight points and eight boards. Deary made a statement in a 24-8 opening quarter and scored at least 20 in three of the four quarters.
“They came out with intensity and played really good team defense,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said of his Mustangs (16-2). “First district game, they didn’t want to come out flat so they just came out ready to go.”
For Highland (7-11), Ty Hambly notched 15 points.
Deary plays host to Timberline of Weippe in the winners’ bracket final at 6 p.m. Monday.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-11)
Coby Droegmiller 3 0-0 6, Ty Hambly 6 2-2 15, Lane Wassmuth 5 1-1 11, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 2-2 2, Dalton Davis 2 0-0 5, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-5 43.
DEARY (16-2)
London Kirk 4 2-4 11, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 13 7-9 34, Preston Johnston 3 0-0 7, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 3 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 7 1-2 15. Totals 31 10-15 77.
Highland 8 11 22 2—43
Deary 24 10 23 20—77
3-point goals — Davis, Hambly, Ireland 2, Kirk, Stapleton, Johnston.
Lapwai 75, Clearwater Valley 35
LAPWAI — All six Lapwai seniors saw playing time and three got on the board as the Wildcats dominated Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on senior night.
Among Lapwai players in the final regular-season home game of their high school careers, JC Sobotta scored 13 points, Jenz Kash Kash added seven, Mosik Nish notched three, and Alonzo Picard, Taj Ravet and Tamahsat Blackeagle also got in on the action. Underclassmen Titus Yearout and Kross Taylor provided 14 points apiece for the Wildcats (15-4, 13-1).
“We had really good energy at practice — we were really excited to play this game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We were really prepared. ... It was really good to get everyone in the game, and it was a really fun game to get before Districts start.”
For Clearwater Valley (5-14, 4-10), Connor Jackson had a team-high 16 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-14, 4-10)
Connor Jackson 5 5-6 16, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 1 1-4 4, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 3 0-0 8, Nakiyah Anderson 2 0-0 4, Damian Fox 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-10 35.
LAPWAI (15-4, 13-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2, Titus Yearout 5 3-4 14, Kross Taylor 4 3-3 14, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, JC Sobotta 6 0-2 13, Jenz Kash Kash 2 1-2 7, Alexander Ellenwood 3 0-0 7, Kase Wynott 6 0-0 13, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0, Mosik Nish 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 7-11 75.
Clearwater Valley 9 11 6 9—35
Lapwai 21 17 21 16—75
3-point goals — Landon Schlieper 2, Kolb, Fox, Jackson, Taylor 3, Kash Kash 2, Yearout, Sobotta, Wynott, Nish.
Prairie 52, Kamiah 34
KAMIAH — Lane Schumacher finished with 17 points and Prairie overcame a slow start to pull away from Kamiah in a Whitepine League Division I regular-season finale for both teams.
“I think it was more of them showing up and wanting it a little more,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said.
Cole Schlader added 12 points for Prairie (15-4, 13-3), which earned a first-round bye in the district tournament. The Pirates will host a second-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Luke Krogh led Kamiah (12-7, 8-5) with 12 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (15-4, 13-3)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 5 4-4 17, Tyler Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Shane Hanson 2 0-0 4, Zach Rambo 3 3-4 9, Cole Schlader 3 6-9 12, Brody Hasselstrom 3 0-0 7, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-19 52.
KAMIAH (12-7, 8-5)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 1 0-0 3, Jace Sams 5 1-2 11, Luke Krogh 4 1-3 12, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 1 0-0 2, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 2-2 2, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 34.
Prairie 5 11 19 17—52
Kamiah 7 7 10 10—34
3-point goals — Schumacher 3, Hasselstrom, Krogh 3, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah def. Prairie.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLNew Plymouth 41, Grangeville 32
BOISE — A third-quarter rally did not avail Grangeville in an Idaho 2A state tournament third-place game as the Bulldogs’ season concluded with a defeat at the hands of New Plymouth at Bishop Kelly High School.
The Pilgrims (18-7) held firm in the final quarter and benefited from a 16-point, 14-rebound showing from Alyssa Christensen.
Camden Barger led the way for the Bulldogs (17-6) with eight points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists.
NEW PLYMOUTH (18-7)
Lexi Eager 0 0-0 0, Bella Farley 0 0-0 0, Kerissa Rupp 1 1-5 3, Alyssa Christensen 6 3-4 16, Amaia Mendive 0 0-0 0, Emma Austin 1 0-0 3, Nicole Binggeli 1 2-2 5, Gianna Cox 0 0-0 0, Jane Gibson 2 2-4 7, Baylie Voile 0 0-0 0, Eboni Shaw 3 1-2 7, Tayleigh Hook 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-17 41.
GRANGEVILLE (17-6)
Camden Barger 4 0-2 8, Macy Smith 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Zoe Lutz 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 3 0-1 6, Bella Dame 2 0-0 5, Bailey Vanderwall 2 1-3 5, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-6 32.
New Plymouth 9 12 11 9—41
Grangeville 5 4 15 8—32
3-point goals — Christensen, Austin, Binggeli, Gibson, Dame.
VOLLEYBALLEagles edge Pirates
ST. JOHN — Pomeroy took the opening set but couldn’t maintain its advantage in a 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 Southeast 1B League volleyball defeat to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jillian Herres had 22 assists and hit five aces, serving 20-of-20 for the Pirates (0-2, 0-2), while McKenzie Watko played what coach Adam Van Vogt called “outstanding defense,” totaling 15 digs.
“We are going through a stretch of six games in nine days and we don’t have a lot of practice, so I challenged them to use these games to get better with every point and we really did that,” Van Vogt said. “We played very good volleyball today and just came up short against a team that played well.”
JV — Tied 1-1.