The Idaho football team has one more thing to hang its hat on as the season comes to a close.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy took home the Jerry Rice Award, which is annually given to the best freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision, STATS Perform announced Wednesday.
Congratulations to @Gevani_McCoy on an amazing 2022 season. He is just getting started. #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/HENnwCIQLv— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) December 7, 2022
McCoy now cements his name alongside some notable former winners such as current Washington State quarterback Cam Ward, first-round pick Trey Lance and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.
“It’s a great feeling,” McCoy said. “It’s a good thing to be in the conversation with those guys. It’s for sure some good company to be in.”
McCoy was the clear favorite to win the award and it was made clear by the votes he received. He picked up 31 first-place nods in voting done by a national panel of sports information directors, broadcasters and writers, compared to nine received by Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, the second-place finisher.
McCoy threw 27 touchdowns, first in the Big Sky Conference and 10th nationally, adding 2,719 yards in the air, third-best in the conference. He also ranked fifth in the FCS in passing efficiency.
“We are extremely proud of Vani’s development,” first-year coach Jason Eck said in a statement. “He was a catalyst for our offense that kept improving all year. He is a tremendous leader who plays with great emotional stability.”
#QB1V’s ⬆️ ✌🏼 https://t.co/7bj42DfJd5— Jason Eck (@Coach_Eck) December 7, 2022
While McCoy’s efforts proved he deserved the award, the idea of him being the best freshman in the country was a pipe dream at the start of the season.
As a true freshman in 2021, he played in three games and looked less than stellar, passing for 205 yards, one score and four interceptions.
After his lackluster season, he had to deal with a new coaching staff and was viewed as the third-string quarterback in what started as a loaded room full of seven guys in the spring. He also didn’t immediately pass the eye test of Eck and the new coaching staff.
McCoy never let that deter him from the path he was on. He began to raise his own stock during spring practice and continued to do so even after he was announced as the Week 1 starter against Washington State.
“I just kept my head down and started to grind,” McCoy said. “That’s all I did all summer and through spring ball. I’m so thankful for the guys that I competed against every day in practice to be my best.”
After the Washington State game, McCoy continued to get better each time out. He threw for more than 300 yards twice, with a career-high 344 yards against UC Davis on Nov. 12.
He also threw for four touchdowns three separate times and completed 70 percent or more of his passes in six games, a program record.
“This past year has been a great year overall,” McCoy said. “To think back on this time last year, I really didn’t know what to expect and what I was going to get out of this season. It’s been such a great ride and I’m so thankful for it.”
While the idea of Idaho being in the national spotlight seems foreign to most, McCoy manifested success from the start. He had doubters, including some in-house. But he was able to shut down the noise en route to national recognition.
“I knew all of this success was possible,” McCoy said. “As far as the Jerry Rice Award, I didn’t think that big, I was just focusing on getting the starting job. I was just trying to focus on putting my team in winning situations. But it happened and I’m thankful.”
Congratulations Gevani! #FCS #football https://t.co/Us0aUbHsjB— Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) December 8, 2022
Mr. Rice, it’s an honor to receive this trophy!! You are a true inspiration! https://t.co/QbLg5IsSls— TheRealMcCoy (@Gevani_McCoy) December 8, 2022
Jerry Rice Award winners
2022 — Gevani McCoy, Idaho
2021 — Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
2020 — Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word
2019 — Trey Lance, North Dakota State
2018 — Josh Davis, Weber State
2017 — Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State
2016 — A.J. Hines, Duquesne
2015 — Case Cookus, Northern Arizona
2014 — Chase Edmonds, Fordham
2013 — Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
2012 — John Roberston, Villanova
2011 — Terrance West, Towson
Voting
Here is the voting for this year’s Jerry Rice Award, conducted by STATS Perform and voted on by a national panel of sports information directors, broadcasters and writers (a first-place vote was worth five points, etc.):
Player, School 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Gevani McCoy, Idaho 31 9 2 2 2 203
Reese Poffenbarger, Albany 9 6 10 7 5 118
Makai Jackson, St. Francis 2 12 7 10 6 105
Rex Connors, UC Davis 5 4 13 7 5 99
Eric O’Neill, LIU 2 8 5 8 4 77