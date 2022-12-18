Idaho

Idaho guard Sydney Gandy had 17 of her 20 points in the second half as the Vandals upended Grand Canyon in overtime.

 Brooks Nuanez/Big Sky

PHOENIX — Idaho guard Sydney Gandy historically has been a shooter who when she's hot, she's hot and when she's not, she's not. But when the Vandals needed her the most Sunday, she came through in the clutch.

The 5-foot-5 junior from Long Beach, Calif., scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and had five of Idaho's nine points in overtime as the Vandals rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Grand Canyon 81-78 in overtime at GCU Arena.

