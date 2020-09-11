Lewiston High School released its protocol for spectators for the 2020 home football schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school is strongly encouraging fans who attend contests at Bengal Field, including the game against Post Falls at 7 p.m. today, to sit with direct family when possible. The school also is strongly encouraging physical distancing while attending. If physical distancing cannot be maintained, they strongly encourage the use of a proper face covering.
Concessions will be limited to pre-packaged foods including candy, chips and drinks.