Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year and three other Cougars made the first unit of the all-conference football team announced Tuesday.
Wazzu lists De Laura as a sophomore because he played all four games in 2020, but he potentially has three more years as a collegian because of the NCAA’s liberal eligibility policy in the face of the pandemic.
Offensive lineman Abe Lucas, defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr. and place-kicker Dean Janikowski were the WSU first-team picks.
Making the second unit for the Cougs were receivers Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris.
De Laura’s freshman award was rendered a bit hollow by the fact he missed out on first- and second-team recognition, settling for honorable mention despite leading the league with 2,751 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes.
Cameron Rising of Utah was the first-team quarterback pick, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA made the second team.
Other honorable mentions for WSU were running back Max Borghi; receivers Lincoln Victor and De’Zhaun Stribling; defensive lineman Brennan Jackson; linebacker Jahad Woods; and defensive backs Daniel Isom, Armani Marsh and Jaylen Watson.
Lucas, the Cougars’ unwavering senior right tackle, was an unsurprising pick for first-team status, having made the second unit the previous two seasons.
Wazzu’s other two first-team accolades would have seemed unlikely heading into the season.
Stone, a junior edge rusher, had received no all-league honors before this year, but he broke out for 59 tackles, five sacks and 11½ tackles for loss.
Janikowski, a sophomore, lost a preaseason battle with Andrew Boyle for WSU’s starting kicker role but was ushered into action because of an unspecified incident during warmups for the season opener. For the year, he went 14-for-17 in field goals and 39-for-41 on point-after attempts.
The Cougars (7-5) play Miami in the Sun Bowl at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Major all-conference awards went to receiver Drake London of USC as offensive player of the pear, linebacker Devin Lloyd of Utah as defensive player of the year, defensive lineman Junior Tafuna of Utah as freshman defensive player of the year and Kyle Whittingham of Utah as coach of the year.
The All-Pac-12 team is based on voting by the league’s head coaches. On Friday, the Associated Press will announce its All-Pac-12 team based on media voting.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Cameron Rising, Utah. RB — B.J. Baylor, Oregon State; Tavion Thomas, Utah. WR — Drake London, USC; Kyle Phillips, UCLA. TE — Greg Dulcich, UCLA. OL — Abe Lucas, Washington State; Nick Ford, Utah; Sean Rhyan, UCLA; Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State; Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; TJ Bass, Oregon.
Defense
DL — Kayvon Thibodeau, Oregon; Mika Tafua, Utah; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; Brandon Dorlus, Oregon; Ron Stone Jr., Washington State; Tyler Johnson, Arizona State. LB — Devin Lloyd, Noah Sewell, Oregon; Avery Roberts, Arizona State. DB — Trent McDuffie, Washington; Verone McKinley III, Oregon; Kyler Gordon, Washington; Elijah Hicks, California.
Specialists
K — Dean Janikowski, Washington State. P — Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona. RS — Britain Covey, Utah. All-purpose — Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona.
Offensive player of the year: London.
Defensive player of the year: Lloyd.
Freshman offensive player of the year: Jayden de Laura, Washington State.
Freshman defensive player of the year: Junior Tafuna, Utah.
Coach of the year: Kyle Whittingham, Utah.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA. RB — Zach Charbonnet, UCLA; Rachaad White, Arizona State. WR — Calvin Jackson Jr., Washington State; Travell Harris, Washington State. TE — Brant Kuithe, Utah. OL — Bamidele Olaseni, Utah; Braeden Daniels, Utah; Kellen Diesch, Arizona State; Alex Forsyth, Oregon; Dohnovan West, Arizona State.
Defense
DL — Kyon Barrs, Arizona; Thomas Booker, Stanford; Mitchell Agude, UCLA; D.J. Davidson, Arizona State. LB — Darien Butler, Arizona State; Drake Jackson, UCLA; Nate Landman, Colorado. DB — Clark Phillips, Utah; Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford; Quentin Lake, UCLA; Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA.
Specialists
K — Camden Lewis, Oregon; Parker Lewis, USC. P — Race Porter, Washington. RS — Kyle Phillips. All-purpose — Jack Colletto, Oregon State.
HONORABLE MENTION
Arizona: WR Stanley Berryhill III; K Lucas Havrisik; DL Trevon Mason; OL Josh McCauley; LB Anthony Pandy.
Arizona State: OL LaDarius Henderson; TE Curtis Hodges; DB Jack Jones; DB Chase Lucas; WR RIcky Pearsall; DB DeAndre Pierce; LB Merlin Robertson.
California: AP/ST Nick Alftin; LB Marqez Bimage; OL Matthew Cindric; OL Ben Coleman; QB Chase Garbers; LB Cameron Goode; DB Lu-Magia Hearns, III; OL McKade Mettauer; RS Nikko Remigio; DL JH Tevis.
Colorado: AP/ST Daniel Arias; DB Mekhi Blackmon; RB Jarek Broussard; DB Christian Gonzalez; OL Kary Kutsch; DL Jalen Sami; P Josh Watts; LB Carson Wells.
Oregon: DL Popo Aumave; QB Anthony Brown; RB Travis Dye; OL Ryan Walk; DB Mykael Wright.
Oregon State: DB Alex Austin; WR Trevon Bradford; DB Jaydon Grant; OL Joshua Gray; K Everett Hayes; OL Nous Keobounnam; OL Brandon Kipper; QB Chance Nolan; DB Kitan Oladapo; TE Teagan Quitoriano; DL Keonte Schad; LB Omar Speights; DB Rejzohn Wright.
Stanford: OL Branson Bragg; QB Tanner McKee; OL Drake Nugent; TE Benjamin Yurosek.
UCLA: RB Brittain Brown; OL Paul Grattan Jr.
USC: P Ben Griffiths; RB Keaontay Ingram; LB Kana’i Mauga; OL Brett Neilon; DB Chris Steele; OL Andrew Vorhees.
Utah: S Cole Bishop; DB Vonte Davis; TE Dalton Kincaid; OL Sataoa Laumea; LB Nephi Sewell.
Washington: WR Terrell Bynum; DL Tuli Letuligasenoa; RB Sean McGrew; LB Jackson Sirmon; OL Luke Wattenberg.
Washington State: RB Max Borghi; QB Jayden de Laura; DB Daniel Isom; DL Brennan Jackson; DB Armani Marsh; WR De’Zhaun Stribling; AP/ST Lincoln Victor; DB Jaylen Watson; LB Jahad Woods.