COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

GYMNASTICS
Area club qualifies four for Regionals
Thirteen-year-old Sophie Alfred of the Lewis-Clark valley’s 360 Gymnastics club won the Xcel Platinum Jr. B first-place All-Around title in the Idaho state championships held at the University of Idaho’s Memorial Gym last weekend.
Clubmates Amara Winterbottom (Xcel Gold Vault) and Eva Pritchett (Xcel Platinum Vault) took first place in individual events. Alfred, Winterbottom, Pritchett and Marji Remacle all earned berths to the Xcel regional championships to be held in Monroe, Wash., at the end of April.
All 360 members to medal at the Idaho state event are listed below.
Xcel Gold
Amara Winterbottom — first place Vault; eighth All-Around
Marji Remacle — second place Vault, Beam, and Floor; fifth All-Around
Awa Mbodji — fourth place Beam; 10th All-Around
Mia Smith — fifth place Vault; 10th All-Around
Brooklyn Schultz — fifth place Beam; eighth All-Around
Kenadee Kime — ninth All-Around
Xcel Platinum
Sophie Alfred — fifth place Vault, second Bars, third Beam, sixth Floor; first All-Around
Eva Pritchett — first place Vault, fourth Floor; ninth All-Around
Aliah Winterbottom — fifth place Floor, eighth All-Around
Xcel Diamond
Payton Hvass — fifth place Vault