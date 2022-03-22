COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Medalists are shown recently at the the Idaho State Xcel championships.

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

GYMNASTICS

Area club qualifies four for Regionals

Thirteen-year-old Sophie Alfred of the Lewis-Clark valley’s 360 Gymnastics club won the Xcel Platinum Jr. B first-place All-Around title in the Idaho state championships held at the University of Idaho’s Memorial Gym last weekend.

Clubmates Amara Winterbottom (Xcel Gold Vault) and Eva Pritchett (Xcel Platinum Vault) took first place in individual events. Alfred, Winterbottom, Pritchett and Marji Remacle all earned berths to the Xcel regional championships to be held in Monroe, Wash., at the end of April.

All 360 members to medal at the Idaho state event are listed below.

Xcel Gold

Amara Winterbottom — first place Vault; eighth All-Around

Marji Remacle — second place Vault, Beam, and Floor; fifth All-Around

Awa Mbodji — fourth place Beam; 10th All-Around

Mia Smith — fifth place Vault; 10th All-Around

Brooklyn Schultz — fifth place Beam; eighth All-Around

Kenadee Kime — ninth All-Around

Xcel Platinum

Sophie Alfred — fifth place Vault, second Bars, third Beam, sixth Floor; first All-Around

Eva Pritchett — first place Vault, fourth Floor; ninth All-Around

Aliah Winterbottom — fifth place Floor, eighth All-Around

Xcel Diamond

Payton Hvass — fifth place Vault