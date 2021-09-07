Community Sports Report

CYCLINGEwers goes on tour
Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers has signed a two-season contract to race for Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in women’s World Tour cycling, it was announced.
The 27-year-old Ewers, who took up cycling after graduating from Willamette University in Salem, Ore., emerged as a professional-level competitor earlier this year while racing for Fount cycling guild out of Seattle. She will begin touring with her new team this week at the Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l’Ardeche in France, which runs Sept. 8-14.
TRAPSHOOTINGBlackhall reigns at Grangeville
John Blackhall was the overall high-scorer with a five-event total of 471 out of a possible 500 in the Grangeville Gun Club’s August shoot held Aug. 28-29.
Reigning state champion Bruce Bradley of Orofino was first among juniors.
Event winners and winning scores are listed below.
SATURDAY
100 Singles
AA — Brien DeAtley 97
A — Kent Sakamoto 100
B — Spud Storey 100
C — Rich Villa 95
D — Greg Beloit 95
Lady — Holly Legerwood 98
Junior — Bruce Bradley 91
Veteran — Dale Kinzel 97
100 Handicap
Champion — Darrell Howard 97
Short — Bob Aiken 93
Mid — George Moormeiser 91
Long — John Blackhall 95.
50 Pair Doubles
A — Bruce Bradley 95
B — Guy Olson 95
C — Terry Blair 88
D — Dean Opsal 83
SUNDAY
100 Singles
AA — Kent Sakamoto 99
A — Jim Larson 100
B — Jeff Kustch 99
C — Jonathan Roseneau 96
D — Jackie Poxleitner 94
Lady — Krys George 99
Junior — Bruce Bradley 97
Veteran — Larry Ziegler 100
New Shooter — Harlen Skelton 70
100 Handicap
Champion — Bob Aiken 95
Short — Bill Whitman 91
Mid — Roger Clouse 94
Long — John Blackhall 93
High Overall — John Blackhall 471