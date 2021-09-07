Community Sports Report

Contributed photoVeronica Ewers (center) poses with her new teammates Emma Langley (left) and Clara Honsinger.

CYCLINGEwers goes on tour

Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers has signed a two-season contract to race for Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in women’s World Tour cycling, it was announced.

The 27-year-old Ewers, who took up cycling after graduating from Willamette University in Salem, Ore., emerged as a professional-level competitor earlier this year while racing for Fount cycling guild out of Seattle. She will begin touring with her new team this week at the Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l’Ardeche in France, which runs Sept. 8-14.

TRAPSHOOTINGBlackhall reigns at Grangeville

John Blackhall was the overall high-scorer with a five-event total of 471 out of a possible 500 in the Grangeville Gun Club’s August shoot held Aug. 28-29.

Reigning state champion Bruce Bradley of Orofino was first among juniors.

Event winners and winning scores are listed below.

SATURDAY

100 Singles

AA — Brien DeAtley 97

A — Kent Sakamoto 100

B — Spud Storey 100

C — Rich Villa 95

D — Greg Beloit 95

Lady — Holly Legerwood 98

Junior — Bruce Bradley 91

Veteran — Dale Kinzel 97

100 Handicap

Champion — Darrell Howard 97

Short — Bob Aiken 93

Mid — George Moormeiser 91

Long — John Blackhall 95.

50 Pair Doubles

A — Bruce Bradley 95

B — Guy Olson 95

C — Terry Blair 88

D — Dean Opsal 83

SUNDAY

100 Singles

AA — Kent Sakamoto 99

A — Jim Larson 100

B — Jeff Kustch 99

C — Jonathan Roseneau 96

D — Jackie Poxleitner 94

Lady — Krys George 99

Junior — Bruce Bradley 97

Veteran — Larry Ziegler 100

New Shooter — Harlen Skelton 70

100 Handicap

Champion — Bob Aiken 95

Short — Bill Whitman 91

Mid — Roger Clouse 94

Long — John Blackhall 93

High Overall — John Blackhall 471

