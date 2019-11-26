WRESTLINGWaits strikes gold
Jaxon Waits of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club won a gold medal at the Clearwater Valley Tournament earlier this month in Kooskia.
His name was erroneously left out of last week’s Community Sports Report.
Area clubs compete
Hells Canyon Wrestling Club, Lewiston Wrestling Club and the Snake River Reptiles club from Asotin all produced medalists in the Northwest Bigfoot Battle in Spokane and the Grangeville tournament held last weekend.
Medalists by club and division are listed below.
Hells Canyon Wrestling Club
Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane
72.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, second place
Grangeville Tournament
46.2 pounds — Mccoy Slyter, third place
54.4 pounds — Valor Harding, third place
59.4 pounds — Steven Mann, first place
47.6 pounds — Dylan Taylor, third place
Tylor Taylor 51.8 pounds — Tylor Taylor, first place
57.9 pounds — Jaxon Waits, third place
Lewiston Wrestling Club
Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane
34 pounds — Owen Lindell, third place
39 pounds — Brock Hvass, first place
40 pounds — Kole Bugner, second place
65 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place
Grangeville Tournament
105 pounds — Radley Savage, first place
116 pounds — Cole Lockart, first place
41 pounds — Chadwick Walton, second place
53.4 pounds — Matthew Roy, second place; Landon Minden, third place
73.2 pounds — Arianna Roy, second place
36.2 pounds — Camden Waits, third place
65.2 pounds — Alexis Waits, third place
Snake River Reptiles
Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane
84 pounds — Deegan Tavernier, second place
Grangeville Tournament
43.6 pounds — Sweed Hurd, second place
48 pounds — Austin Moody, second place
53.4 pounds — Zeek Barkley, first place
54.8 pounds — Colt Jared, first place
58.2 pounds — Mathew Stewart, second place
59.2 pounds — Brock Fairley, second place
72 pounds — Ryker Frost, third place
115 pounds — Ryder Jared, first place; Jackson Grossman, second place
116 pounds — James Grossman, second place
MARTIAL ARTSRice, Gall find glory
Jamie Rice of the Lewiston-Clarkston based Warabay Karate School won first place in Kobudo in the men’s over-45 division at the 60th All-State Hawaii Championships in Honolulu on Saturday.
Schoolmate Rachel Gall took bronze in two events for her age division.
Jamie Rice — 18-35 year old men’s Black Belt Kobudo, third place; 45 and older Men’s Black Belt Kobudo, first place
Rachel Gall — 10-year-old Intermediate Kata, third place; Kumite, third place
Silver, bronze for Stocks
Competing as a member of the United States national team, Sydni Stocks of Lewiston earned a silver medal in Short Weapons and bronzes in both individual and team Kumite at the 60th All State Hawaii International Karate Championships.