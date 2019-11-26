Community Sports Report

Sydni Stocks earned a silver medal in Hawaii.

WRESTLINGWaits strikes gold

Jaxon Waits of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club won a gold medal at the Clearwater Valley Tournament earlier this month in Kooskia.

His name was erroneously left out of last week’s Community Sports Report.

Area clubs compete

Hells Canyon Wrestling Club, Lewiston Wrestling Club and the Snake River Reptiles club from Asotin all produced medalists in the Northwest Bigfoot Battle in Spokane and the Grangeville tournament held last weekend.

Medalists by club and division are listed below.

Hells Canyon Wrestling Club

Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane

72.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, second place

Grangeville Tournament

46.2 pounds — Mccoy Slyter, third place

54.4 pounds — Valor Harding, third place

59.4 pounds — Steven Mann, first place

47.6 pounds — Dylan Taylor, third place

Tylor Taylor 51.8 pounds — Tylor Taylor, first place

57.9 pounds — Jaxon Waits, third place

Lewiston Wrestling Club

Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane

34 pounds — Owen Lindell, third place

39 pounds — Brock Hvass, first place

40 pounds — Kole Bugner, second place

65 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place

Grangeville Tournament

105 pounds — Radley Savage, first place

116 pounds — Cole Lockart, first place

41 pounds — Chadwick Walton, second place

53.4 pounds — Matthew Roy, second place; Landon Minden, third place

73.2 pounds — Arianna Roy, second place

36.2 pounds — Camden Waits, third place

65.2 pounds — Alexis Waits, third place

Snake River Reptiles

Northwest Bigfoot Battle, Spokane

84 pounds — Deegan Tavernier, second place

Grangeville Tournament

43.6 pounds — Sweed Hurd, second place

48 pounds — Austin Moody, second place

53.4 pounds — Zeek Barkley, first place

54.8 pounds — Colt Jared, first place

58.2 pounds — Mathew Stewart, second place

59.2 pounds — Brock Fairley, second place

72 pounds — Ryker Frost, third place

115 pounds — Ryder Jared, first place; Jackson Grossman, second place

116 pounds — James Grossman, second place

MARTIAL ARTSRice, Gall find glory

Jamie Rice of the Lewiston-Clarkston based Warabay Karate School won first place in Kobudo in the men’s over-45 division at the 60th All-State Hawaii Championships in Honolulu on Saturday.

Schoolmate Rachel Gall took bronze in two events for her age division.

Jamie Rice — 18-35 year old men’s Black Belt Kobudo, third place; 45 and older Men’s Black Belt Kobudo, first place

Rachel Gall — 10-year-old Intermediate Kata, third place; Kumite, third place

Silver, bronze for Stocks

Competing as a member of the United States national team, Sydni Stocks of Lewiston earned a silver medal in Short Weapons and bronzes in both individual and team Kumite at the 60th All State Hawaii International Karate Championships.

Tags

Recommended for you