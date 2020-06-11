Austin Arnett, the mixed martial arts fighter of Clarkston who competed four times in UFC, will begin a quest to return to that tier when he headlines an Excitefight card July 24 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s outdoor venue in Airway Heights, Wash., his father-coach confirmed Wednesday.
Spectators are being allowed despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to Frank Arnett and Excitefight director Rick Little.
Austin Arnett, 28, will face veteran Talon Hofman of Burns, Ore., in the main event, attempting to regain the Excitefight featherweight title he vacated when he broke into UFC two years ago.
One or two other members of Frank Arnett’s Lewiston-based club, Martial Arts America, also could be part of the card, which will include perhaps 14 or 15 bouts and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Northern Quest, located near Spokane, ended the coronavirus lockdown on its gambling floor a few weeks ago and, according to Little, is scheduling entertainment events for July that will easily allow viewers the option of social distancing at its 5,000-seat outdoor venue.
“I don’t want to speak for them, but I think they have the thought process that the venue can’t be totally full, but they still want to provide something,” Little said.
“My thing is perfect. We’re specialized — we don’t get more than 1,000 people. The stadium is general seating, so you can sit anywhere in the stadium. You have plenty of ability to sit on your own if you’re worried, or you have the ability to get down next to the cage, buy the good tickets and get close to people if you want to.
The musical act Weezer is scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue July 14. The casino has yet to mention any MMA card on its website, and a switchboard operator said he hadn’t been informed of one. He said members of the casino’s entertainment staff had gone home for the day and were unavailable.
Little said he assumes the casino’s plans are based on assumptions that area businesses and events will continue to reopen in the coming weeks.
“We’re all guessing at this a bit,” he said. “Everyone is guessing, but everyone also wants to return to normal. We’re anticipating that by the end of July we’re going to be closer to normal.”
Arnett (17-7) went 1-3 in UFC before being dropped by that organization in September. In the final of those bouts, he lost a unanimous decision to Shane Young in Melbourne in February 2019.
Frank Arnett said his son’s goal is to return to the UFC.
“We’re working on getting some regional fights, but he should be getting some bigger fights coming up as soon as people start traveling again,” he said, referring to restrictions related to the pandemic.
Little said he expects tickets for the Northern Quest card to go on sale today. Austin Arnett said he’s been given an allotment of tickets the public can purchase by contacting him or Martial Arts America at (208) 798-8324.
