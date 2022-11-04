Professional fighter and coach Austin Arnett, left, observes two of his fighters as they work on their ground game Tuesday at Arnett’s Martial Arts America. The latest Clearwater Combat card will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.
Professional fighter and martial arts coach Austin Arnett works on his ground game with one of his students Tuesday at Arnett’s Martial Arts America.
Mixed martial arts will return to Clearwater River Casino and Lodge at 7 p.m. Saturday when Austin Arnett presents another edition of Clearwater Combat.
Local fighter Jerrod Fisher will take on Johnnie Burlington in the main event on a card that features 11 bouts, including one title fight and three pro contests.
It is the first meeting between the two heavyweights, but Fisher has faced Burlington’s uncle before.
“My second fight as an amateur was against Paco Mora,” Fisher said. “Come to find out this is his nephew that I am fighting now.”
Fisher is undefeated in five fights, but is 1-0 as a pro after a first-round TKO against Hunter Orgill in April at the previous Clearwater Combat.
“Fisher is looking great. Just an athletic freak,” Arnett said. “No one wants to fight him. He is a true heavyweight. He is our version of Brock Lesnar.”
Burlington has not competed in a pro fight since a 2019 loss to Tylor Sijohn.
“(It’s) Johnnie’s second pro fight (but) he’s been around for a long time,” Arnett said. “(He’s got) more fights than Jerrod does. I think it is going to be a good matchup.”
Fisher said he has been itching to get back in the cage for months.
“On paper, I just find my skills (are) a lot better,” he said. “But I never underestimate anyone cause at heavyweight it just takes that one shot.”
The co-main event will feature Clarkston High School track and field coach Brian McElroy, who is making his pro debut, against veteran Chris Ensley in a middleweight contest.
“(Ensley) has been around for a while,” McElroy said. “(I’ve) had two opponent changes in recent weeks, but I am just a big person on focusing on what you can control.”
Ensley is 6-44 with a 16-bout losing streak. His last win was on May 30, 2014.
“I have got to see some of the things he has done,” McElroy said. “It is going to be a jump up in competition for me, no doubt. I do not take this fight lightly whatsoever.”
The third pro fight will be contested by two fighters making their pro debuts. Lewiston High School graduate Aaron Iriarte will take on Bryce Wyatt.
Headlining the eight amateur bouts is a lightweight title fight between Owen Robinett and Joey Walker.
Walker enters the fight with a 5-1 record, losing to Seth Baugher on Sept. 24 in the fifth round to a guillotine choke.
Robinett (4-4) enters on a three-match skid, all by unanimous decision.
“Joey Walker, his coach (Carson Frei) was actually coached by our coach,” Fisher said. “That Walker kid is a stud.”
Demitri Morales (2-2) returns to the cage to attempt to avenge a first-round loss in the April event. Morales had had several different opponents drop out before Michael Barrett (1-4) locked in.
Fight promotions always put “card subject to change” for a reason, and this event has been no different.
“At this level, when you are building up and gaining experience, you should never train for an opponent,” Arnett said. “Even at the UFC level, cards get changed all the time.”
In other fights, Conner White (1-0) looks to build off his third-round TKO victory against Tyler Hescock at the April event when he takes on debuting Zach Trombetta. First-time fighter Drake Randall — who wrestled at Lewiston and was a NAIA All-American at Eastern Oregon — will fight Johnny James who also is making his cage debut.
“(Drake is) a freak of nature, one of the most talented fighters to walk through my gym,” Arnett said. “His talent level is something many people have not seen before.”
After just six months of training, Blain Thomas will debut in the cage with a fight against Levi Roa (0-1).
“Blain started training six months ago just to get in shape,” Arnett said. “Kind of got that itch to take on a fight. More of a bucket list thing for him.”
Ticket prices are $30 for general admission, $40 for reserved and $60 for possibly sold-out front-row seats. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.