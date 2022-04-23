The Pullman Greyhounds raced through Game 1 and won Game 2 by a nose Friday in Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball competition at Clarkston.
Elise McDougle had a three-run home run in the first inning to spark the Pullman offense in a 15-4 first-game win, then notched three hits in a 22-21 win in the the second game.
Ava Petrino provided the Greyhounds (3-8, 3-6) with seven total hits, including three doubles. Sophie Armstrong pitched all of Game 1 and relieved Kinsey Rees at the mound in the third inning of a high-scoring Game 2.
For Clarkston (5-7, 3-4), Leah Copeland managed two hits with a double in the first game, then Murray Broemeling notched three hits in the second.
GAME 1
Pullman 507 12—15 13 2
Clarkston 022 00— 4 4 4
Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers; Murray Broemeling and Leah Copeland.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3 (2B), Stewart 3, Elise McDougle 2 (HR), Frances Lindberg 2 (2B), Myers 2 (2B), Armstrong.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 2 (2B), M. Broemeling, G. Broemeling.
GAME 2
Pullman 161 606 2—22 22 5
Clarkston 245 040 6—21 8 4
Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstrong (3) and Corrine Stewart; Murray Broemeling and Leah Copeland. W—Armstrong. L—Broemeling.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 4 (2 2B), Suhailey Reyes 3 (3B), Elsie McDougle 3, Keleigh Myers 3 (2 2B), Marissa Carper 3 (2B), Frances Lindberg 2 (2B), Sophie Armstrong 2, Corrine Stewart, Taylore Wolfe.
Clarkston hits — Murray Broemeling 3, Amber Stoker 2 (3B), Brooke Blaydes, Aiva Tannehill, Nataley York (2B).
Moscow 8-15, Lakeland 10-4
RATHDRUM — The Bears opened up Class 4A Inland Empire League play with a doubleheader split against the Hawks of Rathdrum.
Lakeland (6-8, 3-1) took the first game, then Moscow (5-9-1, 1-1) rolled in a second game that was called by the mercy rule.
“First game we got the hits, just could not string them together,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “Second game we kept it going.”
In Game 1, Moscow trailed 5-4 going into the sixth inning. The Bears rallied for four runs only for the Hawks to score five in the bottom half of the inning.
Moscow continued the hot hitting in Game 2, scoring three runs in the top of the first. The Bears scored multiple runs in all five innings of the second game.
Bella Fleischman, Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill hit home runs for Moscow.
Harley See of Lakeland was a single shy of the cycle in Game 2.
GAME 1
Moscow 200 114—8 16 5
Lakeland 031 015—10 9 0
Maya Kees and Megan Highfill; Emma Avalos and N/A.
Moscow hits — Annie Branen 3, Bella Fleischman 3 (HR, 2B), Kaci Kiblen 3 (2B), Hannah Robertson 3 (2B), Megan Highfill 2, Brennan Newland (2B), Kelly Stodick.
Lakeland hits — Olivia Staudinger 2 (HR), Payton Sterling 2, Cienna Walls 2 (HR, 2B), Emma Avalos, Kyleigh Dyer, Alexis Hanna.
GAME 2
Moscow 323 52—15 14 0
Lakeland 200 02— 4 5 1
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Aubrie Goncalves, Emma Avalos (3) and N/A. L—Gonclaves.
Moscow hits — Amanda Pouchnik 3 (HR), Megan Highfill 2 (HR, 2B), Annie Branen 2, Bella Fleischman 2, Hannah Robertson 2, Kelly Stodick 2, Angel Sparks.
Lakeland hits — Harley See 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), Payton Sterling (HR), Kyleigh Dyer.
Kendrick 21-17, Prairie 2-3
KENDRICK — The Tigers scored a combined 38 runs in a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep of the Pirates of Cottonwood.
Hailey Taylor hit a grand slam in the first game for Kendrick (6-2, 4-1). Taylor, Kenadie Kirk and Morgan Silflow each scored three times in the game.
Hannah Tweit went deep in the second game, going 3-for-3 and knocking in five in the game.
Erin Morgan was a home run away from the cycle, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Delanie Lockett went 2-for-3 in the second game for Prairie (5-3, 4-3).
“Two of our better games that we have put together,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “Defense was a lot better than last night.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 45(12)—21 12 0
Prairie 020— 2 2 0
Taylor Boyer, Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk, Lilly Hanson (3); Mackenzie Key, Alexis Schumaker and Josie Remacle. W—Taylor. L—Key.
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 3 (2 3B), Kenadie Kirk 3 (2 2B), Sage Cochrane 2, Hailey Taylor (HR), Natalie Kimbley (3B), Erin Morgan (2B), Morgan Silflow.
Prairie hits — Kaylie Lockett (2B), Josie Remacle.
GAME 2
Prairie 102 00— 3 6 0
Kendrick 735 2x—17 18 0
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett 2, Riley Enneking (2B), Mackenzie Key, Josie Remacle, Amelia Uhlenkott.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 3 (HR), Erin Morgan 3 (3B, 2B), Hailey Taylor 3, Morgan Silflow 3, Harley Heimgartner 2, Sage Cochrane (2B), Kenadie Kirk, Natalie Kimbley, Taylor Boyer.
Clearwater Valley 6-5, Genesee 2-6
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola totaled 24 strikeouts as she pitched for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in both games of a Whitepine League doubleheader split against Genesee.
The Rams carried Game 1 on the strength of a four-run second inning, then made another four-run showing in the seventh inning of Game 2 for a near-tying rally, but came up just short and suffered their first loss of the season. They are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.
For Genesee (1-3, 1-3), Harlei Donner had three hits, Audrey Barber added two hits with a triple and Shelby Hanson also had two hits with a double to contribute to the victory in the second game.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 040 101—6 7 x
Genesee 000 002—2 2 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Clearwater Valley hits — Cloie Spencer 2, Kayleigh Tavernier 2, Macy Morrow 2, Meg’n Blundell.
Genesee hits — Makayla Herman, Mia Scharnhorst.
GAME 2
Genesee 000 210 3—6 10 x
Clearwater Valley 010 000 4—5 8 x
R. Leseman and M. English; Ketola and Martinez.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 3, Audrey Barber 2 (3B), Shelby Hanson 2 (2B), Meyer, Herman, Scharnhorst.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ketola 2 (2B), Ariana Davie 2 (2B), Martinez 2 (2B), Blundell, Tavernier (2B).
Potlatch 16-15, Nezperce 1-3
POTLATCH — Rebecca Butterfield of Potlatch pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts in the nightcap to help the Loggers cut down Nezperce in both ends of a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Tayva McKinney hit a home run in Game 1 and had a triple and three RBI in Game 2 for Potlatch (6-2, 6-0). Emma Chambers totaled five hits from eight at-bats.
For Nezperce (0-5, 0-3), Sierra Hand tripled in the first game and Darlene Matson had hits in both games with a double in the second.
GAME 1
Nezperce 100 000 0— 1 3 1
Potlatch 352 600 x—16 9 1
Sierra Hand, Hannah Miller (4) and N/A; Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (4) and N/A.
Nezperce hits — Hand (3B), C. Brammer, Darlene Matson.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3, Tayva McKinney 2 (HR), Larson, Allison Akins, Delaney Beckner, Jaylee Fry.
GAME 2
Potlatch 202 470 0—15 14 4
Nezperce 100 110 0— 3 3 6
Butterfield and N/A; Miller and N/A.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3, Chambers 2, McKinney 2 (3B), Butterfield 2, Fry 2, K. Hadaller (2B), Akins, Beckner.
Nezperce hits — Miller 2, Matson (2B).
Garfield-Palouse 19-12, Sunnyside Christian 12-13
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse split two high-scoring games against Sunnyside Christian in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader Thursday.
Kenzi Pedersen had 12 strikeouts in Game 1 for Garfield-Palouse (5-5, 2-4) and earned the win.
Megan Olson led Gar-Pal in hits with four total and Zenni Felay added three.
Game 2 saw the Vikings on the opposite end of the offensive explosion, losing by one run in a game that saw 25 runs.
“I thought the girls came out on fire,” Garfield-Palouse coach Rochelle Pederson said. “They kind of dug themselves in a hole in the second game but I was proud of them for rallying back.”
Kenzi Pedersen had three hits to lead the Vikings in Game 2. Madi Cloninger absorbed the loss.
GAME 1
Garfield-Palouse 105 007 6—19 13 5
Sunnyside Chr. 500 210 4—12 8 5
Kenzi Pedersen and Megan Olson; Taylor Andringa and Ella Alseth.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Megan Olson 4, Zenni Felay 3, Madi Cloninger 2 (3B), Clare Bowechop 2, Kendra Lentz, Kenzi Pedersen
Sunnyside Christian hits — Haylie Wolters 3 (2B), Taylor Andringa 2, Devan Harrington (3B), Madi Fultz (2B), Ella Alseth
GAME 2
Garfield-Palouse 002 302 5—12 7 3
Sunnyside Chr. 016 150 x—13 6 1
Madi Cloninger, Kenzi Pedersen (4) and Clare Bowechop; Taylor Andringa and Breya Farber. L — Cloninger
Garfield-Palouse hits — Kenzi Pedersen 2, Madi Cloninger 2, Clare Bowechop, Maci Brantner, Aaliyah Holbrook
Sunnyside Christian hits — Haley Welters 2, Sadie Alseth 2, Piper Clopp, Breya Farber
Wildcat-Logger game postponed
Friday’s Whitepine League game between Lapwai and Potlatch was postponed because of scheduling issues.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLKamiah 2, Grangeville 1
KAMIAH — The Kubs celebrated nine seniors on senior day with a nonleague win against the Bulldogs.
Pitching was the story as Ryan Lockart for Kamiah (6-5) struck out eight in 6 innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run.
David Goicoa struck out 11 for Grangeville (4-10) in going the distance, allowing three hits. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with both of the team’s walks.
Senior Willis Williamson knocked in both runs for the Kubs.
Williamson, Lockart, Andy Bytheway, Josh Bashaw, Brady Mclay, Cloud Guffey, Dylan Weist, Mariono Ward and Christian Nixon were honored before the game.
Grangeville 100 000 0—1 3 2
Kamiah 000 110 x—2 3 3
David Goicoa and Cody Klement; Ryan Lockart, Brady Mclay (7) and Willis Williamson. W—Lockart. L—Goicoa. S—Mclay.
Grangeville hits — David Goicoa 2, Sam Lindsley.
Kamiah hits — Josh Basha, Willis Williamson, Ryan Lockart.
Clearwater Valley 12-14, Horseshoe Bend 6-2
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia tallied at least four runs in four different innings of a nonleague doubleheader sweep of Horseshoe Bend.
Horseshoe Bend scored the first six runs in the first game, but Clearwater Valley had 12 unanswered.
The Rams then rolled to a Game 2 win shortened by the mercy rule.
Clearwater Valley’s Carson Schilling totalled three doubles, knocking in four runs. Anthony Fabbi scored five times.
Ridge Shown faced seven batters in relief in the second game. Shown struck out six and walked one.
GAME 1
Horseshoe Bend 330 000 0— 6 7 5
Clearwater Valley 005 520 x—12 7 0
Bennett Thurman, Decker Larson (3), Nick Cooper (5) and Dylan McLean; Laton Schlieper, Landon Schlieper (5) and Ridge Shown. W—Lat. Schlieper. L—Larson.
Horseshoe Bend hits — Barrett Hutson 2 (2-2B), Porter Larson 2, Bennett Thurman (2B), Decker Larson, Karson Krosch.
Clearwater Valley hits — Carson Schilling 2 (2-2B), Ridge Shown (2B), Anthony Fabbi (2B), Trebor Altman (2B), Landon Schlieper, Jake Fabbi.
GAME 2
Horseshoe Bend 101 00— 2 2 4
Clearwater Valley 624 2x—14 5 1
Karson Krosch, Barrett Hutson (1), Kaelnn Jones (3), Gavin Tomlinson (4) and Keegan Smith, Dylan Mclean (4); Trebor Altman, Josh Gardner (3), Ridge Shown (4) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi (4). W—Shown. L—Krosch.
Horseshoe Bend hits — Decker Larson 2 (2B).
Clearwater Valley hits — Carson Schilling (2B), Trebor Altman, Ridge Shown, Darring Cross, Josh Gardner.
Colfax 8-9, Reardan 1-15
REARDAN — The Bulldogs and Indians split a 2B Bi-County doubleheader.
In the first game, Colfax’s Alex Mortensen scatterred six hits and struck out three in the complete-game win. JJ Bodey had three RBI in the game.
Reardan scored five runs in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth inning of Game 2.
Caden Day knocked in five for Reardan, going 3-for-4 in the game.
Alex Mortensen went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple with two runs scored and two RBI in the game.
GAME 1
Colfax 013 100 3—8 9 0
Reardan 000 100 0—1 6 2
Alex Mortensen and Braden Plummer; Caden Day, T. Nelson (7) and Evan Moser. W—Mortensen. L— Day.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (3B), Braden Plummer 2, Ryan Henning (2B), Mason Gilchrist (2B), Dawson Lobdell, Jakob Sisk, JJ Bodey.
Reardan hits — Caden Day 2, Tate Nelson, Greg Alvarez, Noah Meyer, Andrew Schulz.
GAME 2
Colfax 005 001 3— 9 10 3
Reardan 055 401 x—15 12 2
Dawson Lobdell, Mason Gilchrist (3) and Braden Plummer; Abe Nelson, Tate Nelson (7) and Evan Moser. W— A. Nelson. L—Lobdell.
Colfax hits — Alex Mortensen 4 (3B, 2 2B), Braden Plummer 2, Mason Gilchrist 2, JD Peterson (2B), JJ Bodey (2B).
Reardan hits — Caden Day 3, Abe Nelson 2 (2B), Tate Nelson 2, Noah Meyer 2, Colby Clouse, Andrew Schulz, Evan Moser.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFLewiston places third
SPOKANE — Lewiston finished third of 24 teams in the Eileen Northcutt tournament at Wandermere Golf Course, its best result in the event since 2012.
Mollie Seibly shot an 8-over-par 79 to lead the Bengals, who shot a 255 as a team. Julia Brume shot an 87 and Abbigail Tellez finished with a 89.
Pullman shot a 297 with Ryliann Bednar leading the way with an 87.
Moscow finished 16th at 331.
Mead’s A team and Mercer Island tied for the tournament title at 230. Taylor Mularski won the individual title with a 4-under 67.
Team scores — T1. Mead A 230; T1. Mercer Island 230; 3. Lewiston 255; 4. Hanford 262; 5. Mt. Spokane 263; 6. Richland 269; 7. Coeur d’Alene 272; 8. Sandpoint 275; 9. Southridge 276; 10. Gonzaga Prep 280; 11. Pullman 297; 12. Wenatchee 298; 13. Lake City 305; 14. Mead B 308; 15. Ferris 313; 16. Moscow 331; 17. East Valley 336; 18. Eastmont 344; 19. Moses Lake 350; 20. Lewis and Clark 352; 21. Ridgeline 353; 22. Shadle Park 360; 23. North Central 427; 24. Rogers 447.
Medalist — Taylor Mularski (Mead A) 67.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 79; Julia Brume 87; Abbigail Tellez 89; Hanna Gregory 138.
Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 87; Alexis Hendrickson 105; Emma Bobo 105.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parson 99; Hayes Brown 113; Emily Sanford 119; Marissa Lewis 134.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC’s Bothwell earns conference honor
La GRANDE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State junior Christian Bothwell finished third in the decathlon at the Cascade Conference Combined Events championship at Eastern Oregon.
Bothwell took third overall with 6,199 points, the second-most in program history, to earn all-conference honors. He had personal-bests in the pole vault (13 feet, 1½ inches) and discus (121-11) as well as in the 1,500 (4:51.42). He helped the Warriors earn six points toward the full conference meet, which takes place May 13-14 at Southern Oregon.
“Christian was great today with big PRs in the discus and pole vault, then took care of business in the javelin and 1,500,” LCSC assistant Cyrus Hall said in a news release. “Really happy for him. He has been putting in a lot of work this year to get better.”
Junior Caleb Moore was seventh with 5,322 points to earn two points, and freshman Ian Gardom placed eighth with 4,421 points to earn a point.
On the women’s side, freshman Jennah Carpenter finished in eighth place with 4,144 points to earn a point for the team.
Coug women beat Huskies
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s track team claimed victory against the University of Washington as the Cougar men’s and women’s teams competed vs. the Huskies at Mooberry Track.
The WSU women won 94-69 and the men lost 100-63.
Anna Rodgers of WSU set a personal record in winning the women’s long jump and also won the triple jump. The Cougars’ Micaela De Mello set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles, winning at 13.22 seconds.
WSU’s Carolina Ulloa-Daza won the women’s hammer, Aislinn Overby won the high jump and Peyton Teevens (1:01.16) controlled the 400 hurdles. Coug freshman Valentina Barrios Bornacelli also claimed a win in the women’s javelin, while Jasneet Nijjar and Alaina Stone Bogs added wins in the 400 and 3,000.
Both WSU women’s relay teams won.
The Washington State men were led by Jared McAlvey, who won a thrilling men’s 400 hurdles race by .01 seconds in 51.59, thanks to a last-second lunge.
The Cougars swept the high jump with Mitch Jacobson and the long jump with Joseph Heitman, the pole vault with Jacob Englar, the steeplechase with Colton Johnsen and the 1,600 relay.