SPOKANE — In a back and forth battle, Clarkston overcame a tough West Valley team 27-25, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-13 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match Tuesday.
Maggie Ogden led the way with 18 kills and four aces for the Bantams (4-10, 4-5). Leah Copeland added 19 digs and four aces and Maddie Kaufman had 33 assists.
“Thought all around we played really well as a team,” Bantam coach Marie Huffman said. “Passing was really great tonight and the girls brought a lot of energy.”
The Bantams will close out regular-season play at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Pullman.
Pomeroy advances in district tourney
RICHLAND, Wa — Pomeroy beat Liberty Christian of Richland 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 to move on to the next round of the Southeast 1B district tournament.
“Great environment for volleyball, great loud home crowd that we overcame,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Love how we responded to the challenge in front of us.”
Chase Caruso and Jillian Harris combined to go 38-for-40 serving with six aces, and Caruso added 17 digs. Keely Maves led Pomeroy (12-7) with 17 kills.
Pomeroy next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oakesdale in the second round.
Garfield-Palouse moves on
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse volleyball team upset Sunnyside Christian in a Southeast 1B district tournament first-round match.
No set scores were available, but the Vikings swept the Knights.
Garfield-Palouse next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse.
Pullman sweeps
PULLMAN — Pullman swept past East Valley 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Lily McNannay had 15 digs and five aces, Nicole Avery finished with 14 kills and Keleigh Myers added 33 assists.
Pair of Lewiston players make All-IEL
Two Lewiston players were recently honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 5A volleyball team.
Senior Morgan Moran was named the defensive player of the year in voting done by coaches. Also, junior Katy Wessels was picked to the first team.
First team — Hanah Stoddard, Lake City; Madison Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Claire Holding, Post Falls; Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Nellie Reese, Lake City; Rylee Hartwig, Post Falls.
FOOTBALLSeveral earn All-GSL honors
Several area football players made first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league teams.
Clarkston’s Tiger Carringer, Landon Taylor and Jeff Olerich, along with Pullman’s Tanner Barbour and Cooper Biorn each were honored on both sides of the ball.
Carringer, a senior, was named as a running back and linebacker. Taylor, a junior, was tabbed as a receiver and a defensive back. Olerich, also a junior, was honored on the two lines.
Barbour, a junior, was named as a receiver and a defensive back. Biorn, a senior, was named on the two lines.
Also earning first-team honors were Pullman sophomore running back Terran Page and Greyhounds senior kicker Jaxon Patrick.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Tre Dickerson, Shadle Park. RB — Tiger Carringer, Clarkston; Terran Page, Pullman. WR — Landon Taylor, Clarkston; Grady Walker, West Valley; Tanner Barbour, Pullman; Anthony Dearfield, Rogers. OL — Hawkeye Day, Shadle Park; Jeff Olerich, Clarkston; Cole Green, West Valley; Naaman Deakins, East Valley; Cooper Biorn, Pullman. K — Jaxon Patrick, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Mat Torrero, Shadle Park; Kaden Watts, Shadle Park; Jeff Olerich, Clarkston; Cooper Biorn, Pullman. LB — Kellen Palm, Shadle Park; Tiger Carringer, Clarkston; Gage Bucher, East Valley; Max McCloy, Pullman. DB — Malachit Troutt, Shadle Park; Liam Johnston, Shadle Park; Landon Taylor, Clarkston; Tanner Barbour, Pullman. P — Kamron Holley, West Valley.
Offensive MVP — Liam Johnston, Shadle Park.
Defensive MVP — Joe Hofstee, East Valley.
All-purpose player — Diezel Wilkinson, East Valley.
Coach of the year — James Mace, Shadle Park.
Assistant of the year — Matt Doyle, Shadle Park.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Carter Steinwand, Clarkston. RB — Beckett Ensminger, Shadle Park; Ethan Carrell, West Valley. WR — Chris Howell, Clarkston; Jordan Dever, Shadle Park; Champ Powaukee, Pullman; Ryan Dewey, North Central. OL — Jacob Geiger, West Valley; Connor Rowatt, West Valley; Eddy Ary, East Valley; Tolo Alo, North Central; Caber Taylor, Rogers. K — Memphis Lake, Shadle Park.
Defense
DL — Carson Ash, Clarkston; Jacob Geiger, West Valley; Jackson Bale, West Valley. LB — Jake Barker, West Valley; Chris Bergman, East Valley; Ryan Conrath, East Valley; Glenn Stites, North Central. DB — Tommy Elliot, North Central; Owen Spendlove, East Valley; Nick Walsh, East Valley. P — Liam Johnston, East Valley; Landon Taylor, Clarkston.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Carter Strom, North Central. OL — Jake Picard, Shadle Park; Camden Stoker, Clarkston; Kimani Mugo, West Valley. LB — Maxx Richmond, North Central.
WEIGHLIFTINGBaune breaks records
PHOENIX — Lewiston’s Trevor Baune set a pair of records during the weekend at the World Association of Bench and Deadlifters world championships at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel.
Baune, 16, a junior at Lewiston High School, set the world record with a 319-pound bench press. He also lifted a total of 661.7 pounds in the deadlift for another world standard, and he achieved the world mark for push/pull. This coming after he set the United States Powerlifting Association’s teen national deadlift record of 628 pounds on May 8 in Richland, Wash.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU 10th at Pac-12 Preview
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — Freshman Madelyn Gamble fired a 2-over-par 75 and leads the Washington State women’s golf team at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
The Cougars are 10th in the 12-team tournament after two rounds at 623, behind meet leader Stanford’s 579.
Gamble is tied for 17th place at 3-over 146.
The final round takes place today.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 579; 2. USC 582; 3. Arizona 585; 4. Oregon State 592; T5. Oregon 594; T5. UCLA 594; 7. Washington 595; 8. Colorado 601; 9. Arizona State 604; 10. Washington State 607; 11. California 623; 12. Hawaii 628.
Leader — Katherine Muzi (USC) 139.
WSU individuals — T17. Madelyn Gamble 149; T31. Darcy Habgood 152; T31. Emily Cadwell 152; T41. Jiye Ham 154; 58. Amy Chu 165.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYShumaker to run for LCSC
Skyview High School’s Clay Shumaker has signed to compete for Lewis-Clark State’s cross country team starting in the 2022-23 season.
Shumaker, of Nampa, Idaho, finished in fourth place in the recently completed Class 5A state cross country championships at Eagle Island State Park in a time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds. His personal best in the 5K is a 15:42.