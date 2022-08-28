Bears fall in final of Judy Fong volleyball tourney

Lewiston senior middle blocker Katy Wessels spikes the ball for a point against Pendleton during the Judy Fong Invitational on Saturday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Host Lewiston reached the semifinal round of the Gold Bracket of the Judy Fong Invitational on Saturday where it fell 21-14, 21-13 to Moscow.

The Bears, meanwhile, dropped a 17-21, 21-16, 15-10 to Coeur d’Alene in the championship match.

Tags

Recommended for you