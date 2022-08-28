Host Lewiston reached the semifinal round of the Gold Bracket of the Judy Fong Invitational on Saturday where it fell 21-14, 21-13 to Moscow.
The Bears, meanwhile, dropped a 17-21, 21-16, 15-10 to Coeur d’Alene in the championship match.
The Bears beat Kellogg 21-8, 21-11; St. Maries 21-16, 21-10; Troy 21-16, 21-6; and Lewiston 21-14, 21-13 before the match against the Vikings.
“It was good making it to the championship game, and playing Coeur d’Alene who we just played on Wednesday,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “The girls played great all day.”
Morgan Claus had 32 total kills and 26 digs to lead Moscow. Makayla Gilkey had 27 kills, libero Maecie Robbins had 35 digs and five aces and setters Sam Unger and Millie Richards combined for 42 assists.
The Bengals opened the tournament beating Kendrick 21-10, 21-8; Sandpoint 17-21, 21-13, 15-8; Pendleton 21-13, 21-13; and Troy 21-20, 21-15.
Lewiston was led by middle hitter Addy McKarcher and Katy Wessels, and also was lifted by the performance of junior varsity call-up Reese DeGroot.
“We had a couple of injuries, and she stepped in and really elevated us,” Lewiston volleyball coach Lisa Davis said. “She played hard and gave us a boost when we needed it.”
Genesee finished 3-2 to win the Silver Bracket title.
“Overall a great day for us,” Genesee coach Peter Crowley said. “We’re always happy to play volleyball all day, and we’re glad to get to do it against mostly bigger schools.”
The Bulldogs beat Kendrick 21-15, 21-16; lost 21-6, 21-14 to Coeur d’Alene and 21-13, 21-15 to Lakeland, then downed Orofino 21-14, 21-16 and beat St. Maries in the championship 21-18, 21-15.
Isabelle Monk led Genesee with 19 total kills. Mia Scharnhorst had eight total aces and Mackenzie Stout led the team in assists and digs with 43 and 33, respectively.
Bulldogs sweep past Spartans
PRIEST RIVER — Madelyn Green notched nine kills and went 18-for-20 at the service line as Grangeville beat Priest River 28-26, 25-17, 25-18 in Class 2A Central Idaho League play.
Sydney Roach and Abbie Frei combined for 21 digs for the Bulldogs (1-1).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLClearwater Valley 20, Glenns Ferry 12
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Rams of Kooskia took down Pilots in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
Clearwater Valley got the close win thanks to two fumble recoveries on defense.
“Shoutout to Glenns Ferry,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “That team played hard. I have respect for them and their program.”
Hutchens also shouted out his offensive line, which led the way to stellar rushing days from several Rams players.
Anthony Carter ran the ball 12 times for 65 yards, Bass Myers had 15 carries for 93 yards to go with a touchdown catch for 65 yards, and quarterback Anthony Fabbi had six rushes for 37 yards to go with 88 yards passing and a touchdown.
On the defensive side, Myers had 10 tackles and two sacks, Carter had nine tackles and one sack, and Fabbi had eight tackles and a pass deflection.
Clearwater Valley 6 0 14 0—20
Glenns Ferry 0 6 0 6—12
CV — Bass Myers 65 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed).
Glenns Ferry — Price Thomas 31 run (run failed).
CV — Bass Myers 36 run (run failed).
CV — Bass Myers 2 run (Anthony Fabbi run).
Glenns Ferry — Price Thomas 13 run (run failed).
Kendrick 36, Notus 0
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Tigers started defense of their Idaho Class 1A Division II title with a shut out of the 1A DI Pirates in their season opener at the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
“I thought we played well in the first half especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobbart said.
The Tigers’ defense recorded a safety, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Quarterback Ty Koepp had three total touchdowns and the Hewett cousins each accounted for a touchdown and a two-point conversion apiece, with Sawyer running for a score and Jagger catching a touchdown.
Kendrick 8 28 0 0—36
Notus 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Safety, tackle in the end zone.
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 14 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 83 pass from Ty Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 1 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 3 run (Sawyer Hewett run).
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 14 pass from Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Oakley 56, Prairie 0
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Pirates were unable to keep up with the Hornets’ offense in the season opener at the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
The Hornets forced six Pirate turnovers.
Prairie’s Eli Hinds went 6-for-11 passing for 43 yards. Trenton Lorentz ran 20 times for 85 yards and Colton McElroy had three receptions for 20 yards.
Oakley 22 14 14 6—56
Prairie 0 0 0 0— 0
Oakley — Bridger Duncan 29 pass from Isaac Cranney (Praegitzer pass from Cranney).
Oakley — Porter Pickett 4 run (pass failed).
Oakley — Houston Bingham 22 run (Bingham run).
Oakley — William Praegitzer 19 pass from Pickett (Ethan Toribau run).
Oakley — Praegitzer 62 pass from Pickett (pass failed).
Oakley — Bridger Duncan 40 pass from Pickett (run failed).
Oakley — Kooper Beck 24 run (Cranney pass from Pickett).
Oakley — Zane Sherfy 2 run (run failed).
Council 40, Logos 14
GRANGEVILLE — Lumberjacks running back Dahlton Bingham was responsible for more than 400 yards of offense and scored all of their touchdowns in a nonleague season-opening win against the Knights of Moscow at Grangeville High School.
Ben Carlson, who had three catches for 126 yards, had a 55-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for Logos. Quarterback Jack Driskill was 14-of-36 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns, adding 127 yards rushing.
Council 6 6 14 14 — 40
Logos 0 0 14 0 — 14
Council — Dahlton Bingham 70 run (run failed).
Council — Bingham 75 pass from Josh Gipe (run failed).
Council — Bingham 98 run (run failed).
Logos — Ben Carlson 55 pass from Jack Driskill (Carlson pass from Driskill).
Council — Bingham 55 run (Gipe run).
Logos — Jonathan Morrill 8 pass from Driskill (pass failed).
Council — Bingham 2 run (run failed).
Council — Bingham 80 run (Gipe run).
Cole Valley Christian 34, Grangeville 6
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Bulldogs couldn’t get much going and fell to the Chargers in a nonleague game to open the season.
No other information was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 6, Post Falls 0
POST FALLS — Twins Ellie and Addie Rainer combined for four goals and two assists in the Bears’ nonleague rout of the host Trojans.
The Bears (2-1), who were trying a new 4-3-3 format, outshot the Trojans on the night 29-1.
Moscow 3 3 — 6
Post Falls 0 0 — 0
Moscow — Ellie Rainer (Addie Rainer), 11th.
Moscow — E. Rainer (A. Rainer), 19th.
Moscow — Megan Poler (Kaylee Wood), 29th
Moscow — E. Rainer, 50th.
Moscow — A. Rainer (Jessika Lassen), 52nd.
Moscow — Mila Becker (Bryn Bowersox), 62nd.
Shots — Moscow 29, Post Falls 1. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 1, Post Falls: N/A 22.
Sandpoint 0, Lewiston 0
The Bengals managed to keep their sheet clean for the second time this season, but tied the Bulldogs at Walker Field.
Goalie Alison Olson finished with six saves, including two diving stops in the second half for the Bengals (1-1-1).
Sandpoint 0 0 — 0
Lewiston 0 0 — 0
Shots — Lewiston 11, Sandpoint 6. Saves — Sandpoint: N/A 11; Lewiston: Alison Olson 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERMoscow 1, Post Falls 0
MOSCOW — After getting thumped two days earlier, the Bears were able to rebound with against the Trojans.
The lone goal for Moscow (2-1) came from Nick Odberg in the 65th minute.
“This was a good recovery game,” Bears coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We didn’t get the game going until late and the scoreboard doesn’t truly show how dominant we were.”
Post Falls 0 0 — 0
Moscow 0 1 — 1
Moscow — Nick Odberg, 65th.
Shots — Moscow 10, Post Falls 2. Saves — Post Falls: N/A 9, Moscow: Wyatt Thornycrust 2.
Sandpoint 1, Lewiston 0
SANDPOINT — The Bulldogs scored in the 37th minute and made it stand in beating the Bengals
Sandpoint held a 24-3 edge in shots on goals. Goalkeeper Noah Acord had 17 saves for Lewiston (0-3).
Lewiston 0 0 — 0
Sandpoint 1 0 — 1
Sandpoint — N/A, 37th.
Shots — Sandpoint 24, Lewiston 3. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 17; Sandpoint: N/A 2.
Orofino 1, Coeur d’Alene Charter 1
OROFINO — The Maniacs and Panthers tied in a Class 3A Intermountain League game.
Jorge Santos-Lopez scored in the 71st minute to put Orofino (0-1, 0-1) in front. Coeur d’Alene Charter (2-1, 2-0) responded eight minutes later to tie it.
CDA Charter 0 1—1
Orofino 0 1—1
Orofino — Jorge Santos-Lopez (Connor Potraz), 71st.
CDA Charter — Oskar Hepworth, 79th.
Shots — CDA Charter 7, Orofino 6. Saves — CDA: Miles Taylor 5, Orofino: Garrett Sanders 6.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYLewiston pair compete at Driscoll Invite
BOISE — A pair of Lewiston boys runners competed in the varsity race at Jimmy Driscoll Invitational at Bishop Kelly High School.
Sophomore Cameron Reed finished 45th in a time of 18 minutes, 7.32 seconds. Junior Jordan Poulsen clocked in at 18:17.58 to take 52nd place.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in five-setter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Idaho volleyball team dropped its third consecutive match to start the season, falling 27-25, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 to Delaware State in the DoubleTree-Youngstown Volleyball Invitational.
Four players had double-digit kills for the Vandals (0-3). Freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson and junior outside hitter Delaney Nicoll each had 17, senior outside hitter Allison Munday contributed 13 and freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling chipped in 12. Senior setter Hailey Pelton had 45 assists and freshman setter Kate Doorn finished with 10. Freshman libero Aine Doty added 12 digs.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at the Grand Canyon (Ariz.) tournament against the host Lopes.
WSU falls in three
PROVO, Utah — The Washington State volleyball team fell 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 to No. 10 BYU in the BYU Doterra Classic at Smith Fieldhouse.
The Cougars (2-1) were led by senior outside hitter Pia Timmer’s 14 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 30 assists. Senior liberos Karly Basham and Julia Norville each tallied 12 digs.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday against California Baptist in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.