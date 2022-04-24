Jenna Barney pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Game 1 of a shutout softball doubleheader sweep for Lewiston, which prevailed 25-0 and 6-0 against visiting Sandpoint on Saturday at Airport Park.
“She’s the youngest person on the team, so I think this was a good confidence-builder for her today,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said.
The freshman threw seven strikeouts before the Bengals (10-5, 3-3) won the first game by mercy rule in five innings. Older sister Taryn Barney had three hits including a home run in that contest, which also saw Lewiston receive three hits apiece from Sydney Arellano, Phoenix Pea, Karli Taylor and Caitrin Reel.
Arellano provided two more hits, both doubles, in Game 2, while Pea had two hits with a triple. Kaitlin Banks pitched the complete game and allowed only one hit.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 000 00— 0 0 0
Lewiston 649 6x—25 19 1
Mayle Ducken, Cresanna Authier (4), Ashlyn Darling (4) and Elizabeth Dysart. J. Barney and T. Barney. L—Ducken.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 3 (2B, HR), Sydney Arellano 3 (2B), Phoenix Pea 3 (2B, 3B), Karli Taylor 3 (2 2B), Caitrin Reel 3 (2B), Loryn Barney 2 (2B), Jenna Barney (2B), Evanne Douglas (3B), Morgan Williams.
GAME 2
Sandpoint 000 000 0—0 1 1
Lewiston 002 211 x—6 8 0
Cresanna Authier and Darling; K. Banks and T. Barney.
Sandpoint hit — Ducken.
Lewiston hits — Arellano 2 (2 2B), Pea 2 (3B), Taylor 2, Barney, Jenika Ortiz (2B).
Liberty Christian 11-6, Colton 5-7
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Wildcats split games with the Patriots of Richland in a Southeast 1B League softball doubleheader.
Colton catcher Rachel Becker had three hits and Tylar Sandoval had two including a double in Game 1. Maggie Meyer absorbed the loss.
The Wildcats (5-3, 1-1) came back from three runs down to get the win in Game 2. Maggie Meyer doubled twice and Kyndra Stout, Sandoval, Sidni Whitcomb and Mary Pluid had two more hits apiece.
Whitcomb also earned the Game 2 win at the mound for Colton.
GAME 1
Colton 000 301 1—5 9 7
Liberty Christian 024 203 x—11 8 2
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Butcher and Reed.
Colton hits — Becker 3, Tylar Sandoval 2 (2B), Meyer (3B), Sidni Whitcomb, Kyndra Stout, Kate Schultheis.
Liberty Christian hits — Reed 3 (HR), Bush 2, Wilson (2B), Rogel (2B), Prinkard.
GAME 2
Colton 000 103 3—7 11 3
Liberty Christian 102 021 0—6 8 2
Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker; Rogel and Reed.
Colton hits — Maggie Meyer 2 (2 2B), Kyndra Stout 2 (2B), Tylar Sandoval 2, Whitcomb 2, Mary Pluid 2, Becker.
Liberty Christian hits — Butcher 2 (3B), Rogel 2, Reed, Frankenfield, Prinkard, Armijo.
St. Maries 8-9, Clearwater Valley 2-0
ST. MARIES — The Lumberjacks of St. Maries took both games against the Rams of Kooskia in a nonleague softball doubleheader.
Complete information was unavailable at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 4-9, Sandpoint 1-6
SANDPOINT — The Bengals took both games against the host Bulldogs in a nonleague doubleheader.
Pitcher Killian Fox held Sandpoint to three hits as he went the distance and hit a double of his own in Game 1.
The beginning of Game 2 wasn’t the start Lewiston (14-4, 9-3) wanted, allowing four runs in the first three innings. The Bengals responded with a 7-2 tear in the final four innings to get the win.
Cruz Hepburn and Carson Kolb each had four hits on the day for Lewiston. Quinton Edmison totaled three including a double in Game 1.
Tucker Konkol earned the win for the Bengals from the mound in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lewiston 101 001 1—4 7 1
Sandpoint 000 001 0—1 3 1
Colin Roos, Jack Ringer (6) and Auggie Lehman; Killian Fox and Jared Jelinek. L—Roos.
Lewiston hits — Quinton Edmison 2 (2B), Fox (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Brice Bensching, Kyson Barden, Carson Kolb
Sandpoint hits — Blake Sherrill (2B), jack Zimmerman, Austin Dillon
GAME 2
Lewiston 200 212 2—9 9 1
Sandpoint 112 020 0—6 5 0
Auggie Lehman, Jack Ringer (5), Blake Sherrill (7), Zeke Roop (7) and Kohlton Wagoner; Carson Kolb, Tucker Konkol (5), Cruz Hepburn (7) and Wyett Lopez. W—Konkol. L—Ringer.
Lewiston hits — Hepbrun 3, Kolb 3, Quinton Edmison, Killian Fox, Zach Massey
Sandpoint hits — Ethan Butler 2 (HR), Jack Zimmerman, Lehman, Jesse Turner
Pullman 7-11, Rogers 3-1
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds dominated both games in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against the Pirates of Spokane.
Pullman took Game 1 handily, with the pitching staff of Caleb Northcroft and Tyler Elbracht allowing only three runs and four hits. All of Rogers’ runs came in the fourth inning.
The Greyhounds dominated Game 2 as well, ending that one in five innings via mercy rule.
Kris Schroeder and Northcroft led Pullman (5-9, 4-4) in hits on the day with four apiece. Schroeder’s hits included two doubles in the second game.
Northcroft recorded the Game 1 win from the mound, and Calvin Heusser earned the win in Game 2.
GAME 1
Rogers 000 300 0—3 4 0
Pullman 104 020 x—7 9 1
Norden, Hoffman (5) and Gutierrez; Caleb Northcroft, Tyler Elbracht (5) and Joey Hecker. W—Northcroft. L—Norden.
Rogers hits — Gutierrez 2 (2B), Norden (3B), Brewer.
Pullman hits — Hecker 2 (2B), Northcroft 2, Kris Schroeder 2, Elbracht, Cade Hill, Calvin Heusser.
GAME 2
Rogers 100 00— 1 4 1
Pullman 512 12—11 10 1
Bowman, Abels (3) and Gutierrez; Calvin Heusser and Kris Schroeder. L—Bowman.
Rogers hits — Crossley 2, Brewer, Abels.
Pullman hits — Schroeder 2 (2 2B), Brendan Doumit 2 (2B), Caleb Northcroft 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Joey Hecker, Heusser.
Liberty Christian 15-2, Colton 5-7
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Wildcats split a doubleheader against the Patriots of Richland in a Washington 1B Southeast baseball doubleheader
Liberty Christian’s bats were as good as they can be in Game 1, with the Patriots having 15 runs off 17 hits and winning in five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“Liberty Christian just hit all the gaps in Game 1,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We played well. The score doesn’t necessarily show how hard and well we played. We cleaned up the mistakes on defense.”
Kane Welker led all Wildcat hitters in Game 1 with a double. Angus Jordan absorbed the loss for Colton (8-4, 4-4).
The Wildcats responded early in the second game, jumping out to a 4-1 lead through three innings and never letting the Patriots close the gap.
“Team defense played pretty close to mistake free in Game 2,” McIntosh said. “Aside from a pick off error, defense was amazing at how well they played behind Wolf. We made several changes and adjustments defensively and they paid off in both games with the way we played.”
Wyatt Jordan led Colton with three Game 2 hits, and pitcher Grant Wolf earned the win.
GAME 1
Colton 021 02—5 4 1
Liberty Christian 060 36—15 17 4
Angus Jordan, Dan Bell (5) and Dan Bell, Kane Welker (5); Dunham and Vogt. L—Jordan.
Colton hits — Kane Welker (2B), Grant Wolf, Bell, Tanner Baerlocher.
Liberty Christian hits — Mooney 3 (3 2B), Ott 3 (2 2B), Williamson 3 (2B), Dunham 2 (2B), Branning 2, Pottle 2, Culuveur (2B), Garret V (2B).
GAME 2
Colton 211 000 3—7 10 1
Liberty Christian 010 001 0—2 5 4
Grant Wolf and Kane Welker; Ott, Mooney (4), Williamson (7) and Dunham. L—Ott.
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 3, Colton Pfaff 2 (2B), Angus Jordan 2 (2B), Welker 2, Dan Bell.
Liberty Christian hits — Culuveur 2, Mooney (2B), Branning, Williamson.
St. Maries 7, Orofino 1
ST. MARIES — Visiting Orofino found its lone run of the day in the seventh inning of a Central Idaho League defeat to St. Maries.
Wyatt Holmes pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to help the Lumberjacks (3-8, 1-2) defeat the Maniacs (12-4-1, 4-2) for the first time in three meetings so far this season. Orofino retains first place in standings for the three-team league.
“We just struggled up-and-down, so we’re just ready to get back to work on Monday,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said.
Orofino 000 000 1—1 4 4
St. Maries 000 430 x—7 5 0
Tryston Erbst, Dash Barlow (4) and Silas Naranjo; Wyatt Holmes, Trace Wilks (7) and Dylan Holder. W—Holmes. L—Barlow.
Orofino hits — Steven Bradbury, Nick Drobish, Louden Cochran, Aiden Olive.
St. Maries hits — Dylan Larson 2 (2B, HR), Riley Abell (2B), Wilks, Holmes.
Clearwater Valley 7-10, Potlatch 5-0
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia took both games against the Loggers in a 1A Whitepine League baseball doubleheader.
The first game saw Potlatch and Clearwater Valley play a balancing game, with the Loggers scoring all of their runs in the final three innings and the Rams scoring all of their runs in the first two. Clearwater Valley (5-6, 5-3) just managed to start a little hotter than Potlatch (1-3, 1-3) finished. Anthony Fabbi earned the win for the Rams and Tyler Howard took the loss for the Loggers.
Clearwater Valley kept its foot on the gas in Game 2 and finished the Loggers in five innings by mercy rule.
Landon Schlieper earned the Game 2 win for the Rams and Chet Simons absorbed the loss for the Loggers.
Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross led all batters with three total hits. Ridge Shown had two hits with one double in Game 2.
Avery Palmer led Potlatch in hits on the day with two.
GAME 1
Potlatch 000 023 0—5 5 3
Clearwater Valley 250 000 x—7 3 0
Tyer Howard, Chet Simons (3) and Avery Palmer; Anthony Fabbi and Ridge Shown. L—Howard.
Potlatch hits — Avery Palmer, Howard, Jaxon Vowels, Izack McNeal, Patrick McManus.
Clearwater Valley hits — Anthony Fabbi (2B), Laton Schlieper, Darring Cross.
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 104 50—10 7 0
Potlatch 000 00—0 2 0
Landon Schlieper, Ridge Shown (4) and Shown, Anthony Fabbi (4); Chet Simons, Jaxon Vowels (2), Bryson Carpenter (4) and Avery Palmer. W—Lan. Schlieper. L—Simons
Clearwater Valley hits — Shown 2 (2B), Trebor Altman 2, Daring Cross 2, Anthony Fabbi.
Potlatch hits — Avery Palmer, Logan Whitney.
East Valley 12-5, Clarkston 8-3
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams dropped a Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball doubleheader against the Knights of Spokane Valley.
Clarkston (3-8, 2-6) were able to hold all of East Valley’s runs to within the first three innings, but that scoring output was enough to get the Knights the Game 1 win.
Game 2 had less than half the total runs of Game 1, but Clarkston still was unable to take advantage.
Clarkston was led at the plate by Trace Green and Nathan Somers with four hits each on the day including a double from Green.
Michael Hendrickson absorbed the Game 1 loss and Hayden Line took the loss in Game 2 for the Bantams.
A full Game 2 hit record for East Valley was unavailable at press time.
GAME 1
Clarkston 300 013 1—8 11 2
East Valley 282 000 x—12 10 7
Michael Hendrickson, Parker Hays (2), Bodee Thevieerge (3) and N/A; Tucker Duke, Zach Engh (6) and N/A. W—Duke. L—Hendrickson.
Clarkston hits — Trace Green 3 (2B), Hayden Line 2 (2B), Hendrickson 2 (2B), Nathan Somers 2, Thevieerge, Cymon Boardman.
East Valley hits — Duke 3 (2B), Shane Hawes 2 (2B), Tyler Conrath 2, Engh, Titan Nesbitt, Jeremy Renskers.
GAME 2
Clarkston 000 201 0—3 7 5
East Valley 300 200 x—5 8 4
Hayden Line, Tiger Carringer (5) and N/A; Owen Spendlove, Shane Hawes (6) and N/A. W—Spendlove. L—Line.
Clarkston hits — Jackson Slagg 2 (2B), Nathan Somers 2, Carringer (2B), Michael Hendrickson, Trace Green.
Kendrick 12-16, Nezperce 1-1
NEZPERCE — The Tigers went two up on the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League doubleheader.
In the first game, Nezperce (0-8, 0-8) and Kendrick (5-4-1, 5-4-1) were unable to score through five innings off strong pitching from starters Ty Koepp and Brycen Danner, but the Tigers exploded for 12 runs in the final two innings for the victory.
The Tigers made sure Game 2 wasn’t as competitive, ending matters in three innings via 15-run mercy rule.
Jack Silflow led the Tigers’ bats on the day with four total hits, including a Game 2 double. Hunter Taylor contributed three hits including a double and William Howard had two hits in Game 2 including a triple, in addition to a Game 1 win from the mound.
Troy Patterson earned the Game 2 win for Kendrick. Nic Kirkland led all Nighthawks hitters on the day with two, including a double.
GAME 1
Kendrick 000 005 7—12 7 1
Nezperce 000 001 0— 1 2 1
Ty Koepp, William Howard (6) and Hunter Taylor; Brycen Danner, Hesston Click (6) and Nic Kirkland. W—Howard. L—Click
Kendrick hits — Jack Silflow 2, Taylor (2B), Koepp, Carson Hogan, Tucker Ashmead, Troy Patterson.
Nezperce hits — Grant Ingram, Kirkland.
GAME 2
Nezperce 001—1 2 4
Kendrick 2(11)3—16 9 1
Carter Williams, Aidan McLeod (2) and Nic Kirkland; Troy Patterson and Hunter Taylor. L—Williams
Nezperce hits — Kirkland (2B), Brycen Danner.
Kendrick hits — William Howard 2 (3B), Jack Silflow 2 (2B), Taylor 2 (2B), Dale Fletcher 2, Tucker Ashmead.
Troy 5-0, Prairie 4-7
COTTONWOOD — After giving up a tight Game 1 to a late Troy rally, Prairie of Cottonwood won a shutout in Game 2 behind a combined one-hitter from Noah Behler and Alex McElroy.
The Pirates (5-8, 4-4) were buoyed in the first game by a home run from Reece Shears and three RBI from Colton McElroy, while Joseph Bendel had a two-RBI double for Troy (9-4, 8-2), which put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to squeak out a victory.
Prairie made a statement with a five-run first inning in the second game and never looked back. Noah Behler pitched the first 6 innings and racked up seven strikeouts, then McElroy relieved him to close things out.
GAME 1
Prairie 201 001 0—4 6 4
Troy 002 012 x—5 5 1
Chase Kaschmitter, Noah Behler (6) and Cody Kaschmitter; Cam House, Dominic Holden (6) and M. Durrett. W—Holden. L—Behler.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 2 (HR), Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Colton McElroy 2 (2B).
Troy hits — Kaiden Strunk 2, House (2B), Bendel (2B), Boden Demeerleer.
GAME 2
Troy 000 000 0—0 1 3
Prairie 500 020 x—7 9 4
J. Bendel, D. Holden (5) and M. Durrett; Noah Behler, Alex McElroy (7) and Cody Kaschmitter. W—Behler. L—Bendel.
Troy hit — M. Durrett.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 2, Cody Kaschmitter, Chase Kaschmitter, Eli Hinds, Colton McElroy, Carter Shears, Dylan Uhlenkott, Trenton Lorentz.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston 9, Sandpoint 3
SANDPOINT — Lewiston continued its strong season by taking another Idaho dual against Sandpoint.
The Bengals (11-1) dropped three matches combined in girls singles and doubles competition, but took all of the No. 1 matches and swept the boys and mixed contests. Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks was particularly pleased with Cade Hill’s 7-5, 6-2 No. 3 singles victory against Noah Spinney.
“I was really proud of Cade,” Stocks said. “He had a really tough match against Coeur d’Alene last (dual) and stepped up today. He was really nervous at first but he settled in and got stronger each round.”
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Matthew Norton 6-0, 6-0; Francesco Ceruti, Lew, def. Evan Wiley 6-0, 6-0; Cade Hill, Lew, def. Noah Spinney 7-5, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Henry Parkey/Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Tyler Korn/Cayden Kindred 6-1, 6-2; Christian Beren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Jacob Dawson/Anthony Ramirez 6-0, 6-2.
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Neva Reseska 6-3, 6-2; Maisie Prazill, Sand, def. Megan Halstead 6-0, 6-3; Adrian Doty, Sand, def. Cathryn Ho 7-6 (3), 6-0.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Olivia Petruso/Denali Terry 6-0, 6-4; Maile Evans/Patch Howard, Sand, def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Trinity Burke 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Owen Larson/Aubrey Knowles 6-1, 6-4; Stephano Picchi/Lizzy Pacheco, Lew, def. Kale Bradshaw/Sydney Webb 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDBengals bag six gold medals at Boise meet
BOISE — Emily Collins blazed to titles in the 200 and 400 meter sprints while running a leg of a winning 1,600 relay for Lewiston, which picked up a total of six first-place finishes in the Knight Invitational at Bishop Kelly High School.
Collins finished the 200 in 26.29 seconds, and the 400 in 58.76, while the relay she anchored with Raeley Beeler, Ahnika U’Ren and Damaris Stuffle combined for a time of 4:11.77. Stuffle won the girls 100 hurdles (15.92), as did fellow Bengal Kobe Wessels in the boys 800 (2:03.33) and Thor Kessinger in the discus (152 feet, 2½ inches).
“We had quite a few medalists, and our kids performed well for the long bus trip,” Lewiston coach Keith Stuffle said.
Collins currently holds the state’s leading 200 time among Class 5A girls, while Stuffle leads the field in the 100 hurdles.
Kubs, Knights lead Whitepine meet
KAMIAH — Host Kamiah took the team title on the boys side and placed third in the girls field while Logos took top honors for girls and second place among boys in the Whitepine League Championships held at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
Brady Cox swept the boys hurdle events for the Kubs, who also got event wins from Porter Whipple (shot put) and Jack Wilkins (pole vault). The Knights owned the girls distance events, with Sara Casebolt topping the 1,600 and 3,200 while Alyssa Blum won the 800, and Logos also put together winning 1,600 and medley relays.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 136; 2. Logos 113; 3. Prairie 83; 4. Troy 78; 5. Genesee 54; 6. Timberline 51; 7. Deary 49; 8. Clearwater Valley 41; 9. Potlatch 40; 10. Kendrick 29; 11. Lapwai 6; 12. Nezperce 4.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.39; 2. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 11.83; 3. Solomon Howard, Log, 11.84.
200 — 1. Johnson, Pot, 23.81; 2. Howard, Log, 24.19; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 24.22.
400 — 1. Howard, Log, 52.36; 2. Rambo, Pra, 52.58; 3. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 52.92.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:06.03; 2. Seamus Wilson, Log, 2:07.94; 3. Emmett Long, Kam, 2:13.61.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Log, 5:03.48; 2. Gideon Otto, Dea, 5:09.88; 3. Jack Engledow, Kam, 5:09.93.
3,200 — 1. Atwood, Log, 10:52.66; 2. Jack Engledow, Kam, 11:17.39; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:33.79.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.17; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 18.68; 3. Luke Krogh, Kam, 18.73.
300 hurdles — 1. Cox, Kam, 43.71; 2. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 44.61; 3. Kalab Rickerd, Dea, 47.20.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Jesse Cronan, TJ Hibbard, Noah Geis, Rambo), 47.41.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Tyson Christsensen, Landen Buchanan, Joseph Leman, Elijah Phillis), 1:38.06.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Sentz, Wilson, Wyatt Haynes, Howard), 3:40.63.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Jude Grieser, Ben Carlson, Wilson, Sentz), 4:00.23.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 42-6; 2. Logan Amos, Pot, 39-7; 3. Logan Hunter, Tim, 38-10½.
Discus — 1. Shan Hanson, Pra, 137-11; 2. Hibbard, Pra, 133-10; 3. Hunter, Tim, 125-7.
High jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-8; 2. Kaden DeGroot, Kam, 5-8; 3. Mason Brown, Lap, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-0; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-0; 3. DeGroot, Kam, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Rambo, Pra, 18-10; 2. Johnson, Pot, 18-4; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 17-10.
Triple jump — 1. Mohl, Tim, 39-1; 2. Hewett, Ken, 37-6½; 3. Blazzard, Troy, 37-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 202.5; 2. Troy 123; 3. Kamiah 60; 4. Prairie 59; 5. Kendrick 43; 6. Genesee 40; 7. Deary 38.5; 8. Highland 30; 9. Nezperce 28; 10. Clearwater Valley 17; 11. Potlatch 16; 12. Lapwai 15; 13. Timberline 7.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.79; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.20; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.57.
200 — 1. Beck, High, 26.17; 2. Wemhoff, Pra, 27.09; 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.19.
400 — 1. Beck, High, 58.96; 2. Wemhoff, Pra, 1:00.76; 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:04.87.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:29.91; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:31.63; 3. Mari Calene, Log, 2:34.86.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:32.78; 2. Calene, Log, 5:52.36; 3. Cora Johnson, Log, 5:57.87.
3,200 — 1. Casebolt, Log, 11:54.79; 2. Anderson, Log, 12:08.63; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:38.80.
100 hurdles — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.42; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.19; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Log, 18.90.
300 hurdles — 1. Araya Wood, Dea, 50.34; 2. Blazzard, Troy, 53.07; 3. Dantae Workman, Dea, 54.10.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Isabelle Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Katie Gray), 53.89.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Wemhoff), 1:53.16.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, Wilson, Blum, Anderson), 4:21.04.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Sydney Miller, Eleanor Evans, Naomi Taylor, Blum), 2:03.41.
Shot put — 1. Blazzard, Troy, 35-6¾; 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 34-3; 3. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 30-10.
Discus — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 99-5; 2. Maureen Needham, Troy, 86-11; 3. Jessica Holmes, Gen, 86-9.
High jump — 1. Stewart, Ken, 4-8; 2. Raasch, Troy, 4-6; 3. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 7-6; 2. Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0; 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 13-11.
Long jump — 1. Miller, Log, 15-0; 2. London Comis, Log, 14-1; 3. Chamberlin, Troy, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Loewen, Kam, 31-8; 2. Raasch, Troy, 31-4½; 3. Chamberlin, Troy, 30-4.
Pirates’ Slaybaugh posts state-leading marks
COLFAX — Colton Slaybaugh and Raelin Borley of Pomeroy won male and female athlete of the meet honors as voted on by coaches at the MacDougall Invite.
Slaybaugh won the pole vault with a mark of 14-3, and continues to lead Washington Class 1B statewide in that event. He also ran the winning leg of the Pirates’ 400 relay (other members were Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales and Tyler Slaybaugh), which finished with a Class 1B state-leading time of 46.27. Borley was second in the girls shot put, third in discus and sixth in javelin.
Davenport and St. George’s of Spokane won the team titles on the boys and girls sides, respectively. Host Colfax led area teams in girls competition with a fourth-place showing, while Pomeroy placed fifth in boys competition.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 101; 2. McLoughlin 80; 3. St. George’s 77; 4. College Place 66; 5. Pomeroy 59; 6. Colfax 52; 7. Mary Walker 36; 8. St. John Endicott-Lacrosse 35; 9. Clarkston 30.5; 10. Selkirk 28.5; 11. Wellpinit 21; 12. Pullman 16; 13. (tie) Garfield-Palouse 15; 13. (tie) Liberty-Spangle 15; 15. Oakesdale 13; 16. DeSales 11; 17. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3.
100 — 1. Johnny Koklich, McL, 11.36; 2. Steph Pan, StG, 11.60; 3. Derek Jones, CP, 11.66.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 23.81; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 23.98; 3. Steph Pan, StG, 24.36.
400 — 1. Lucas Paul, Lib, 53.65; 2. Aiden Wolpert, CP, 53.71; 3. Rennie Pelkie, Sel, 54.47.
800 — 1. Pelke, Sel, 2:06.72; 2. Shawn Jones, StG, 2:09.73; 3. Jio Herrera, CP, 2:10.83.
1,600 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 4:48.19; 2. Ben Morales, StG, 4:50.69; 3. Hrair Garabedian, StG, 4:59.45.
3,200 — 1. Jacobsen, Dav, 10:41.92; 2. Daman Burgener, CP, 11:25.86; 3. Jaxon Eads, Oak, 11:39.34.
110 hurdles — 1. Elisha Durand, CP, 16.73; 2. Colin Hughes, Wel, 17.32; 3. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 17.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 42.87; 2. Hughes, Wel, 44.56; 3. Durand, CP, 44.71.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh) 46.27; 2. McLoughlin 46.65; 3. St. George’s 46.97.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s (Ben Sudlow, Max Rickard, Jack Morris, Shawn Jones) 3:46.28; 2. Colfax 3:51.73; 3. Davenport 3:54.69.
Shot put — 1. Shaq Badillo, McL, 45-8; 2. Jose Martinez, CP, 42-0; 3. Willie Waters, Dav, 41-3.
Discus — 1. Waters, Dav, 129-2; 2. Badillo, McL, 122-9; 3. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 112-4.
Javelin — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 145-5; 2. Jadon Bingham, Des, 138-0; 3. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 136-4.
High jump — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 6-1; 2. Cates, MW, 5-10; 3. Luis Wolf, McL, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. C. Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-3; 2. Bales, Pom, 12-6; 3. Fruh, Pom, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Sudlow, StG, 19-1½; 2. Cates, MW, 18-10½; 3. Leo Rodriguez, McL, 18-4½.
Triple jump — 1. Cates, MW, 40-5½; 2. Rodriguez, McL, 38-11; 3. Michael Doherty, McL, 37-10.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 107; 2. College Place 86.75; 3. Oakesdale 56; 4. Colfax 54; 5. Garfield-Palouse 53; 6. Clarkston 48; 7. DeSales 47; 8. Pullman 40; 9. Lind-Ritzville 37; 10. McLoughlin 36.25; 11. Pomeroy 33; 12. Davenport 31.25; 13. Mary Walker 30; 14. St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 12.75; 15. Liberty (Spangle) 10; 16. Selkirk 1.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 13.32; 2. Sydney Kinch, LRS, 13.57, 3. Andee West, StG, 13.59.
200 — 1. Marilla Hockett, Oak, 27.79; 2. Tamia Cates, MW, 28.01; 3. Savannah Carruth, LRS, 29.05.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:01.41; 2. Hockett, Oak, 1:05.09; 3. Georgia Steele, StG, 1:07.94.
800 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, StG. 2:21.30; 2. Maggie McLaughlin, StG, 2:28.75; 3. Cook, GP, 2:49.81.
1,600 — 1. Emmalyne Jimenez, DS, 5:46.76; 2. Elsa Goeke, StG, 6:14.56; 3. Sarah Auth, DS, 6:15.59.
3,200 — 1. Angelina Widman, Lib, 13:08.82; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 13:44.64; 3. Ada Schmid, Clk, 14:11.48.
100 hurdles — 1. Destiny Nelson, Col, 18.81; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 18.85; 3. Olivia Booth, Oak, 18.89.
300 hurdles — 1. Savvy Briceno, StG, 50.10; 2. Lauren Green, CP, 54.05; 3. Cousins, Pul, 55.08.
400 relay — 1. Oakesdale A (Olivia Booth, Marilla Hockett, Jenna Rawls, Jessie Reed), 54.13; 2. College Place A 54.88; 3. Colfax A 56.30.
800 relay — 1. St. George’s A (Georgia Steele, Margreit Galow, Andee West, Savvy Briceno), 1:53.50; 2. Oakesdale A 1:54.04; 3. DeSales A 1:57.76.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s A (Sophie Tehrani, Joshie McLaughlin, Steele, Maggie McLaughlin), 4:33.71; 2. Pullman A 4:52.18; 3. Colfax A, 5:04.40.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DS, 35-0; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 33-0; 3. Lena Waters, Dav, 32-10.
Discus — 1. Thomas, DS, 119-11; 2. Waters, Dav, 103-1; 3. Borley, Pom, 96-2.
Javelin — 1. Morgan Hafen, CP, 110-0; 2. Margreit Galow, StG, 109-10; 3. Madi Perkins, McL, 102-1.
High jump — 1. Mya Adams, CP, 4-10; T2. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-8; Tamia Cates, MW, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Syndey Kinch, LRS, 8-6; 2. Emma Bryson, 8-0; T3. Addy Brown, McL, 6-6; T3. Katie Boyer, Pom, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Adams, CP, 14-11¾; T2. Whittle, Clk, 14-11¼; T2. Kich, LRS, 14-11 ¼.
Triple jump — 1. Cates, MW, 33-3¼; 2. Briceno, StG, 31-8¾; 3. Sophia Tehrani, StG, 31-0.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho clinches share of conference title
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Idaho junior Bruno Casino rallied from a set down to beat Oliver Richards, 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 to help the Vandals roll to a 7-0 victory in a Big Sky Conference match against Portland State and a share of the conference title.
Idaho (11-10, 7-1) has reeled off seven consecutive victories in the conference after an early-season 4-3 loss at Weber State. Included in that run was an April 9 match in which the Vandals lost to Sacramento State. However, the conference ruled earlier this week that the Hornets violated Rule I.D.4, in which Sacramento State’s lineup was not played in order of ability, so the Big Sky awarded Idaho a 4-3 win in that match.
Sophomore Matteo Masala earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles to finish the regular season 15-4 overall and 8-0 in Big Sky matches. Francisco Bascon also registered a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to improve to 12-3 overall and 10-3 at No. 1.
The Vandals shared the conference title with Montana State, which registered a 4-2 win against Montana later in the day.
The team will look for its 13th conference tournament title starting Thursday in Phoenix.