JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U softball team opens plays at the World Series with a pair of games Friday.
The team, which swept a best-of-3 regional tournament against Meridian, Idaho, at the start of this month, will play four games in the pool-play portion of the tournament this weekend before bracket play starts Monday.
L-C will take on Puerto Rico at 7 a.m. Pacific on Friday at Pineapple Park, then face off against the host team, the Treasure Coast (Fla.) Athletic Association Wildcats, at 1 p.m. Pacific the same day at Halpatiokee Park. The team will play at 7 a.m. Pacific on Saturday against Chocowinity, N.C., at Halpatiokee Park, then take on Hamilton County, Fla., at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Halpatiokee Park.
The other teams involved in the seven-team event include Jefferson Parish Recreation District West, La. and Glen Allen, Va.
Bracket play begins at 7 a.m. Pacific on Monday, with the championship game taking place at 7 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
Games will be livestreamed on the World Series website, baberuthworldseries.org.
AMATEUR GOLFArnone ties for 51st at Adaptive Open
PINEHURST, N.C. — Lewiston’s Trevor Arnone had a final-round 14-over-par 86 and finished in a tie for 51st place in the inaugural United States Adaptive Open on Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s No. 6 course.
Arnone, 34, is among 96 players from 29 states and 12 foreign countries ranging from ages 15-80 competing in the first-time event. A player’s Handicap Index was the primary determining factor for entry, with the USGA reserving at least five spots for men and two for women per impairment category.
Arnone, who is competing in the short stature category and whose home course is the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, had a 4.4 handicap index. His irons are custom fit but plays with a full-length driver.
Arnone fnished at 48-over 264 in the three-round event, 51 shots behind eventual champion Simon Lee of Korea, who won in a playoff.
He had five bogeys and four others in his third round.
COLLEGESUI improves Kibbie Dome lighting
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho recently replaced the lights in the Kibbie Dome with a new state-of-the-art Musco Lighting LED system, it was announced.
Musco, the leader in sports lighting systems, created and installed a custom lighting system to meet the Kibbie Dome’s unique stadium architecture. The new system will be significantly brighter, whiter, eliminates the buzz from the old metal halide lights and most importantly will be significantly more energy-efficient to operate.
The new LED lighting system, using just 92 fixtures and 163,116 watts of power, is replacing 264 light fixtures that consumed around 264,000 watts of power.
Fan and student-athlete experience will also improve. Gone will be the yellow color and loud buzz that comes with the decades-old lighting system.
“An important part of our mission is to provide our student-athletes a first-rate experience,” deputy athletic director Tim Mooney said in a news release. “The opportunity to host playoff games is key to reaching that goal.”
Installation was completed earlier this summer and is already in use. The project is part of ongoing improvements to the facility.