SAN ANTONIO — Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong got some kudos from high places after drawing a penalty that cost him a touchdown in the Cougars’ 28-26 win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night.
Former NFL standout Deion Sanders tweeted his support after the would-be 71-yard touchdown, which was brought back to the 20-yard line for taunting. Strong extended the ball outward as he traveled the final few yards.
“Marcus Strong u ain’t do nothing wrong my brother. The way u broke on that slant u deserve to look back after u outran everyone! #Truth WASHINGTON STATE!!!!!!!!” Sanders tweeted.
MINSHEW ATOP PAC-12 LIST — In the second quarter, Gardner Minshew broke the WSU and Pac-12 records for single-season completions with his 450th, eclipsing Connor Halliday’s total from 2013. He later broke Jared Goff’s conference career record for passing yardage.
FAN DISPARITY — As expected, Iowa State boasted a clear edge in fan turnout.
The Cyclones virtually filled the west, north and south sides of the Alamodome, and were scattered amidst the WSU followers on the east side.
The crowd of 60,675 was the largest for an Alamo Bowl not involving a Texas team since 2005.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD — The Cougars were missing right guard Josh Watson to what appeared to be an arm or hand injury. He was replaced by senior Robert Valencia.
DUBIOUS FIRSTS — Not only did WSU running back James Williams fumble for the first time this season, but receiver Easop Winston dropped a pass for the first time. Both mistakes came early.
EJECTIONS — Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey was ejected for targeting after helmet-to-helmet contact with WSU quarterback Minshew in the second quarter. It was an alarming hit but Minshew popped up immediately.
The Cyclones’ Enyi Uwazurike was ejected later in the quarter, also because of hit on the quarterback.
BLAST FROM THE PAST — The last time WSU played in the Alamo Bowl, trash-talking held a more prominent place in the college game.
Before the Cougars’ 10-3 win over Baylor in 1994, inimitable Wazzu defensive lineman Chad Eaton publicly wondered if Baylor were a beauty school.
The Bears retaliated by performing a rap song that predicted a decisive victory. Eaton had the last laugh.