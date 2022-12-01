Jordan

Quarterback CJ Jordan passes to receiver Trais Higgins during an Aug. 11 Idaho scrimmage at the Kibbie Dome. Jordan announced his intention to transfer Wednesday.

 Zach Wilkinson

Two University of Idaho football players announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Jordan and sophomore receiver Zach Borisch each announced on Twitter that they were leaving the program.

