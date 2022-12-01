Two University of Idaho football players announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Jordan and sophomore receiver Zach Borisch each announced on Twitter that they were leaving the program.
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 3:53 am
Two University of Idaho football players announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Jordan and sophomore receiver Zach Borisch each announced on Twitter that they were leaving the program.
Borisch truly did it all for the Vandals in his three years in Moscow, spending time as a running back, receiver, special-teams player and quarterback.
In the fall 2021 season, he appeared in all 11 games, starting in five. He began the season at running back before switching to quarterback. He was 19-of-36 passing for 371 yards and two scores, adding 119 carries for 502 yards and five scores.
In the shortened spring season against Eastern Washington, Borisch ran for 205 yards as a quarterback, the second most by a signal-caller in program history.
“Thank you for being MY home,” Borisch wrote. “...I want to thank EVERYONE that has helped me since I’ve been here. I can’t thank the support staff and coaches enough for everything. ... Will always be rooting for you guys.”
Borisch, who has two years of eligibility remaining, finished his Idaho career with 168 carries for 792 yards and seven scores, going 25-of-48 passing for 446 yards and three touchdowns.
He didn’t receive any offensive snaps and spent most of his time on special teams as the Vandals went 7-5 and earned their first Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) postseason bid in 27 years.
His last start came in the final game of 2021 when he started at quarterback and led Idaho to a 14-0 win against rival Idaho State.
Jordan came into the 2022 season as one of four quarterbacks competing to be the starter. Freshman Gevani McCoy ended up winning the job, leaving Jordan as the backup.
“Sometimes the journey we’re on comes to an end differently than we may have originally planned,” Jordan wrote. “However, I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the University of Idaho. I first want to thank coach (Paul) Petrino for giving me an opportunity to live my childhood dream of being a college QB. … I am excited for the next chapter of my football journey and graduate program.”
Even as a backup, he saw less playing time than freshman quarterback Jack Layne. Jordan took snaps in six games, mostly in garbage time and was 2-of-2 passing for 11 yards.
As a freshman, Jordan played in four games before he suffered a season-ending injury. He was 14-of-31 passing for 198 yards and two scores, running it 23 times for 131 yards.
Jordan made his debut against Southern Utah in the shortened spring season and went 16-of-27 passing for 183 yards in three quarters of action before sustaining an injury. He finished his Idaho career 32-of-60 passing for 392 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan has three years of eligibility remaining.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.