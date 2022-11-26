“Thus saith the Lord God; It shall also come to pass, that at the same time shall things come into thy mind, and thou shalt think an evil thought: And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages ...”
— Ezekiel 38:10-11, KJV.
As I read these words, I can almost feel the gears turning in the mind of Vladimir Putin. You know, jammed up as he is with an economy strangled by sanctions, a war he cannot win and his citizens fleeing across the borders. Things are looking grim for the Russian autocrat. His problem: How can he rectify the situation before his own citizens turn against him like Mussolini and Muammar Gaddafi?
This might not sound like your typical religious column. However, there is nothing typical about the days in which we are living. It’s a time of testing and a time of challenge, both of which God uses to the advantage of those “Who are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). Therefore, having a knowledge of these days would be a blessing to the willing soul. To this end, I recommend a serious study on the books of Ezekiel, chapters 38 through 39, and Joel 2, verses 1 through 20.
These books speak of a massive invasion, which comes down from out of the Far North (see Ezekiel 39:1-2 and Joel 2:1-3, KJV). This invasion is supported by a coalition of countries (see Ezekiel 38:4-6, KJV), who desire the destruction of Israel. In Ezekiel 38 and 39, this army is led by Gog from the land of Magog. In the Book of Joel, it is referred to as the Northern Army. One look at a world map and you can see that Moscow is directly north of Jerusalem. At this time, there is no other country, in the Northern Hemisphere, that could field an invasion like the one described in these books.
What could be the purpose for this massive invasion? One possible reason could be the oil and gas reserves of the Middle East. By controlling these, Putin could easily bring the world to the bargaining table.
Vladimir needs a crippling victory to survive — nothing less will do. Suing for peace would only speed up his demise. With this invasion, our own exodus could be right around the corner. However, we need to act with a loving trust in God’s revelations, for they will prepare us mentally, physically and spiritually for what is to come.
This is the way of Jesus Christ, who quoted the Old Testament when he was tested by Satan. Herein lies our hope and our reason for faith. We, in turn, can use these Old Testament prophecies as our fortress and our shield. By trusting and acting upon them, you will be imitating your Lord and Savior, who also trusted the Holy Scriptures. These are the days of miracles and wonder — of overcoming fears through faith, while glorifying God in the process. It doesn’t get better than this. It’s our time to shine, so let your faith be a light upon a hill so others may find their way.
I speak more of these things on my YouTube video, “The Coming Invasion...” I hope that you will watch it. Till we meet in Heaven, be at peace.
Go with God.
Lamping, who lives in Craigmont, is the leader of Dandelion Ministries and is associated with Craigmont Community Church. His YouTube channel can be found at bit.ly/3r7K7Ky.
