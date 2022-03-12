Luke records the Apostle Paul addressing King Agrippa: “Therefore, O King Agrippa, I was not disobedient to the heavenly vision, but declared first to those in Damascus, then in Jerusalem and throughout all the region of Judea, and also to the Gentiles, that they should repent and turn to God, performing deeds in keeping with their repentance.” (Acts 26:19-20 ESV)
In Psalm 51:1-19, we see David speaking of a thorough and heartfelt repentance for his sins. Many other passages in both the New and Old Testaments could be cited as examples of sorrow for sin. In verse 13, David prays: “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” (ESV) And that is the essence of repentance — sorrow for sin and an effort and willingness to turn away from sin and sinful habits. J.I. Packer says it well in his book, “Concise Theology,” on page 162: “The New Testament word for The change is radical, repentance means changing one’s mind ... The change is radical, both inwardly and outwardly; mind and judgment, will and affections, behavior and life-style, motives and purposes, are all involved. Repentance means starting to live a new life.”
But there is a necessary warning, as well, when discussing the doctrine of repentance: Woe to those clergymen who refrain or neglect the call to repentance in their preaching or evangelism. Some even go so far to view repentance as optional, or worse yet, as legalistic: But faith and repentance will never be found apart from one another. One of the distinguishing marks of a true God-given faith (Ephesians 2:8, 9), is its accompaniment by repentance. And repentance requires confession of sin to God. Confession is the declaration before God that he or she has sinned. There is human responsibility to take action — 1 John 1:9 (ESV) reads, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” This leads to restoration, and is that not what we desire just as King David desired it and received it — a quiet conscience before a Holy God?
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.