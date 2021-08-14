Ephesians 4:11-12, “And He (Jesus Christ) Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ.”
With our current health care system, you don’t always have the benefit of knowing the doctor or medical staff with whom you are entrusting the care of your children when they become ill or injured. It’s probably a good thing, because if you knew all their human quirks and personality traits, you might forget that the title “Dr.” precedes their name. That title means they have graduated and been certified after many years of difficult medical schooling. So, you trust the medical system that this “Dr.” is qualified to treat any illness or injury your child may be suffering.
Today many Christian parents are rightly looking for alternatives to public school. I encourage you all to shelter your children from the many spiritual pitfalls inherit in public education. Most Bible-believing Christian know the long list. Now, more than ever is the time to send them to a Christian school. Don’t worry about the size of the school or whether your children will receive enough social interaction. The Lord will bless. Also, when considering Christian education for your children, you may be tempted to look past the title of “teacher” to the human being behind the title — to their imperfections and human quirks. It’s an easy temptation to fall into, especially with our sinful nature that likes to nitpick and forget who and where these gifts come from.
Primarily, our Christian teachers are gifts to us from God. He gives them, and sends them to us to aid us in the responsibility we have to raise our children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. They have the divine call from the Holy Spirit to do so. Their labor is a work of love to make sure our children are taught a basic education made better because it is centered on the cross of Jesus, his empty tomb and the certain hope of eternal life. With the good news of sins forgiven taught daily in the classroom, our teachers are most importantly building up the body of Christ.
As a secondary benefit, Christian teachers are also making rock-solid American patriots, who revere the flag and uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. Our school day at Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston begins with the Pledge of Allegiance. Never heard of us? Google it — we come up first. Our grades are 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade. We started in 2015, and our seventh year begins Aug. 25. We’re here for you and your family. Will you join us?
Let’s support Christian education first of all by sending our children. Secondly, let us not forget to support our teachers for who they are: called ministers of Jesus Christ — his gifts to his church.