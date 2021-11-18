MOSCOW — The Petrino era has come to an end at Idaho.
Vandal football coach Paul Petrino will not be retained for the 2022 season, a source close to the situation confirmed to the Lewiston Tribune.
The news first was reported by Tubs at the Club. The website reported boosters have raised funds with the intention of paying out the remainder of Petrino’s contract, citing sources close to the school’s athletic department.
Petrino owns a 33-66 record in nine seasons at Idaho.
His contract lists a base salary of $446,214.40 — the highest among Big Sky coaches — and is set to expire June 30, 2022.
Petrino’s tenure has produced one winning season when the Vandals went 9-4 in 2016, culminating in a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Colorado State.
