NEZPERCE – The person who died in a house fire near Winchester on Jan. 17 was officially identified Monday as Alecia E. Juber, who lived at the residence.
Lewis County Coroner Perry Larson confirmed the victim’s identity following an autopsy. Juber’s husband, Greg Juber, also was in the home at the time of the fire and was treated at a nearby medical facility at the time and released, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to an earlier news release, the fire was reported at 3:04 p.m. Jan. 17 following an explosion. When first responders arrived at the home near Stevens and Woodside Roads south of Winchester, much of the house was already involved in flames.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the sheriff’s office, are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said it is likely to be some time before the investigation is complete, but confirmed the fire was caused by a propane blast.