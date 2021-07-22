KAMIAH -- The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the three people killed during a shooting at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah on Monday evening.
The victims have been identified as Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57. The suspect in the shooting was Ronald Port, 71.
At the time of the incident, all three were living at the motel where the shooting occurred, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The investigation is continuing and the case is being considered a murder-suicide.
According to the news release, witnesses said the suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle belonging to one of the victims and then shot and killed the two victims in or near the rooms where they were staying. When the sheriff’s deputies arrived the suspect, Port took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the news release said.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Monday. Multiple county, state and federal agencies processed the crime scene and assisted in the investigation, led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Davis said he appreciates the cooperation of witnesses and others who have helped investigators piece together what happened.
“This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved,” Davis said. “Our prayers go out to those impacted.”
The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce and Idaho County coroners and Kamiah Fire-Rescue.