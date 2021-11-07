Dec. 5, 1926 – Oct. 20, 2021
Patricia “Pat” Scott was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Liberty, Neb., to Elmer and Mary Holm, two educators living in the Sand Hills. She and her younger siblings, Pauline and Frank, attended school in the one-room “soddy” where her parents taught.
Pat attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in home economics. There she met graduate student Don Scott who was finishing his master’s in entomology. They married in December of 1946 and spent the next eight years moving to the places Don’s educational pursuits and career took them. Their first son, Robert, was born in December of 1947 in Lincoln, Neb., followed by son George seven years later. In May 1955, the family settled in Idaho after Don accepted a position at University of Idaho’s Parma Research and Extension Center. While in Parma, their third son, Tom, and daughter, Mary, were born.
Pat was the thrifty and efficient mom, always involved in the many activities of her children. She was a cub scout den mother and a girl scout troop leader. She and Don traveled across states to numerous Holm and Scott family reunions with all four kids in tow. They transported their kids to many swim team competitions over the years and followed them all through their junior high and high school sports. Additionally, Pat was involved in League of Women Voters and other civic endeavors. After her children were well established in school, she returned to the work force, working first for Sterling Insurance, which later became Pedersen Insurance, as the office manager. Pat and Don had many friends in their Parma community and enjoyed dances and social gatherings. They could cut a mean rug, always so fun to watch on the dance floor.
Near the end of Mary’s final years of high school, Don decided to finish his University of Idaho career by teaching entomology courses on campus. In the fall of 1976, he moved to Moscow and within a year, Pat joined him. They loved living in Moscow and quickly became established there. Pat first gained employment at Northwestern Mutual Insurance. She then took a position with the university as the office coordinator for the Wild Land Recreation Department in the College of Forestry. She loved this job and stayed until her retirement in 1990.
Don and Pat were both involved in their Moscow community. Pat maintained her membership and involvement in the LWV and volunteered with Sojourners International. She was also active in the Democratic Party of Latah County, a past chairwoman of the organization and she worked tirelessly on the political campaigns of many candidates over the years. She diligently worked on fundraising events and social and state committee activities. She was the first recipient of the Dottie Stimpson Award for Idaho Women Democrats.
Don and Pat were active members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse. This community was very special to them both. They each filled leadership roles in various committees, and Pat served as church treasurer for many years. They enjoyed the special friendships developed from this caring community, and she stayed close to these friends through her final days.
Don and Pat were fortunate enough to travel with tour groups to various countries, with Pat’s most memorable visit being to Russia. They also were members of various dance groups, including Moscow Palouse Dancers. Pat, an accomplished bridge player, was a member of several bridge clubs. A voracious reader, she participated in several reading groups and was a master crossword puzzle solver. Later in life, she developed more friendships when she added water exercise classes to help her keep up her fitness level. She continued with all of these activities until her advanced macular degeneration and hearing impairments became too impactful. She maintained a positive and matter-of-fact acceptance of her life changes until her death.
Pat is held in high esteem by those who worked and played beside her in these various volunteer and social pursuits and will be remembered for her dry sense of humor, intelligence and kind but very direct manner. She was a role model to many. Pat will be missed, but her insights and life lessons will be carried forward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; as well as her son-in-law, Dave Nordhagen.
She will be sorely missed by her family, four children, Bob (Barbara) Scott, George (Lynn) Scott, Tom Scott and Mary Nordhagen; eight grandchildren, Sunny (Andrew) MacFarland, Erin (Brian) Rae, Mychael (Jennifer) Scott, Jeremy Scott, Julie (Chris) Trana, Melanie Scott, Eric Nordhagen and Rachel Nordhagen (Geoff Barts); and six great-grandchildren, Robert MacFarland, Walker Rae, Josiphine Rae, Logan Scott, Grady Scott and Alice Barts.
A celebration of life will occur when such gatherings can safely be held. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of Good Samaritan Society, Moscow Village who took loving care of her the past three plus years. In remembrance of Pat, please make a donation of time to enrich your community and give generously to organizations which make the world a kinder, fairer and more interesting place.