Wildlife officials in Washington are proposing changes to rules governing when wolves can be killed for preying on livestock.
One rule would amend existing code to make clear that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife must confirm that a rancher suffering livestock losses has “proactively implemented appropriate nonlethal conflict deterrence measures” before the agency can authorize lethal removal of wolves.
Julia Smith, wolf policy lead for the department, said verification of nonlethal deterrents is already part of the agency’s wolf removal protocol. However, she said that step isn’t specifically required even though it is common practice.
“It aligns code with our commitment to nonlethal conflict mitigation,” she said.
“It’s something livestock owners can do themselves by keeping logs and records for what they have done.”
Common nonlethal measures include things like the use of lights and flagging meant to make wolves uneasy, bringing livestock closer to human dwellings, and the use of range riders.
Another rule would direct the agency to work with livestock producers and state, federal and tribal agencies to write conflict mitigation plans in areas with a history of chronic wolf attacks on livestock. The plans, according to an agency news release, would “establish area-specific criteria for the use of nonlethal and lethal measures to mitigate wolf-livestock conflicts in areas of chronic conflict.”
Smith said the idea is to come up with specific, proactive plans for areas that have experienced ongoing wolf and livestock conflicts. The plans would include nonlethal deterrents and guidelines for how and when wolves would be killed if the nonlethal methods aren’t successful. The participation of livestock owners would be voluntary.
Smith said both rules are designed to reduce the number of livestock killed by wolves and reduce the number of wolves that are killed for preying on livestock.
“It’s all about promoting nonlethal measures and trying to keep wolf-livestock conflict to a minimum,” she said.
Rancher and former Washington Fish and Game Commission member Jay Holzmiller, of Anatone, said the proposed rules would place additional burdens on livestock owners.
“They are wanting you to step up and do more and more,” he said. “That is where the rub comes in with more and more of us. The department has yet to hold up their end of the bargain. We had cut-and-dried rules early on, and they have always figured out ways around them. At the end of the day, it’s their job to manage wildlife and it’s my job to run cows.”
Holzmiller sits on the Wildlife Ranchers Sportsmen and Endangered Species Act Committee for the Washington Cattlemen’s Association.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee directed the department in 2020 to write new rules with the goal of reducing wolf and livestock conflicts.
“We must move more quickly and decisively to institute practices that will avoid the repeated loss of wolves and livestock in our state,’’ Inslee said at the time.
