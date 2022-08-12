It was a hot and cloudless day two years ago when Taylor Ganz found the dead deer, its fly-ridden corpse already pungent in the August heat. Neither fact discouraged Ganz, a Ph.D. student at the University of Washington who was there, much like a detective in a homicide case, to figure out the how, the when, the why and — most importantly — the who of this death.

“I’m always hesitant to even state my first impression, because I don’t want to ultimately bias the decisions,” she said in a 2020 interview as she examined every inch of the forest around the dead cervid. The corpse was neatly stored and covered in needles — classic cougar behavior — but Ganz is a scientist, and so she refused to jump to conclusions.

