A stringer full of springers on the Little Salmon River is shown in this 2010 file photo. Idaho is proposing a season on the river again this year, but catch quotas are expected to be low.

 Tribune/Eric Barker

Spring chinook bound for the Snake River and other Columbia River tributaries upstream of Bonneville Dam will make another decent showing this year.

But that is relative. Fisheries managers are forecasting nearly 200,000 springers will enter the mouth of the Columbia River, including 85,900 bound for the Snake River.

